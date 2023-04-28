FEUD ERUPTS OVER NURSING ACT News Today 입력 2023.04.28 (15:09) 수정 2023.04.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Nursing Act legislation, which defines the scope of work for nurses currently included in the Medical Act and aims to improve their treatment, passed the National Assembly plenary session on the 27th. Nurses welcomed the historic event. However, internal conflicts within the healthcare sector are deepening, as the Doctors Association and others strongly opposed the move, deciding on a general strike in solidarity.



[Pkg]



The National Assembly plenary chamber is packed with nurses. They erupt in joy upon hearing the news that the nursing act legislation has been passed in parliament. They said the law will enhance the public's universal health and social care services.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-kyoung(Korean Nurses Association) : "The claim by some vested interest groups that the bill will threaten the healthcare system is unfounded concern and not true."



The medical community is split. 13 organizations including the Korean Medical Association and the Korean Licensed Practical Nurses Association criticized the legislation as giving preferential treatment to nurses. The KMA in particular also protested revisions to the Medical Service Act that impose sharp restrictions on doctors' license. Other groups have also joined a hunger strike underway by nursing assistants.



[Soundbite] Lee Pil-soo(President, Korean Medical Association) : "Our health-welfare-medical solidarity will not be discouraged or give up. We will do our best to see the bill scrapped."



The KMA and other concerned parties held a joint meeting Thursday night and decided to launch a general strike in solidarity. They said partial strikes will begin next week and an appropriate date for the general walkout will be swiftly determined and announced. Meanwhile the government which played a mediating role over the nursing act has expressed regret. It said the bill was passed without related disputes being properly addressed and promised to put in efforts to prevent confusion in the medical field. The government will set up an emergency task force to closely monitor the situation. One other variable is the president's veto. The ruling party had vowed to suggest that the president veto the bill, and if the request is accepted, the bill will be sent back to parliament within 15 days for a reconsideration. Such a move will however prompt strong protest and hard-line action from the nurses, inevitably leading to chaos in the medical sector for the time being.

