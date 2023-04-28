NEW STOP RULE STILL CONFUSES DRIVERS News Today 입력 2023.04.28 (15:09) 수정 2023.04.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Do you know the exact rules for temporary stops when making a right turn? Although the grace period of three months has ended and enforcement has begun, drivers are still confused as to what the exact rules are. Let's have a look at some of the enforcement sites by the police.



[Pkg]



The traffic light up ahead is on red. But this vehicle made a right turn without stopping first.



[Soundbite] (Police) : "You violated the stop first rule. You should have stopped first when the light was on red. There was even a 3-month grace period."



Some drivers reacted angrily. Some claim that they have never heard of such a rule.



[Soundbite] (Motorcycle Driver) : "(Didn't you know about it? We publicized it a lot.) I don't watch TV because I go to work very early in the morning and so go to sleep early."



Some drivers complain that they cannot understand the new rule.



[Soundbite] (Driver) : "The rule is very vague and confusing. It says to stop first but people do whatever they want."



Twenty vehicles were stopped by the police in just one hour. So what is this rule of stopping first before making a right turn? The basic principle is easier to understand than you might think. If the light ahead is red, you must stop. The vehicle should stop at the stop line. If you stop beyond the stop line when there is a pedestrian, you have violated the law. The driver doesn't have to stop if the light ahead is green, but when there is a person crossing or about to cross, the vehicle must come to a stop. One of the most frequently asked questions about this rule is what constitutes a 'stop'. The police say that there's no criteria specifying an exact amount of time, but the vehicle's speedometer should be showing zero.



[Soundbite] Choi Il-ki(Seodaemun Police Station) : "Stop refers to four wheels stopping at the stop line and the speedometer showing 0."



Since it's still confusing, some drivers demand that right-turn lights be installed in more places.



[Soundbite] Moon Won-jung(Seoul resident) : "Right-turn signals are useful when making a right turn. The police should make necessary arrangements before cracking down."



The police will catch violators and issue warnings until next month.

