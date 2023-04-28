UNMANNED TOWERS HELP FIGHT FOREST FIRES News Today 입력 2023.04.28 (15:09) 수정 2023.04.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Following the large forest fire in Gangneung, interest in firefighting facilities that can minimize or prevent damage has been growing. In particular, unmanned firefighting equipment, such as large sprinklers that spray water from high places, is increasing. This creates a rain-like environment during a forest fire, effectively protecting facilities.



[Pkg]



Water gushes out of a 20-meter-tall steel tower. It can sprinkle up to 60 tons of water for up to half an hour. This water curtain facility was installed in 2020 to prevent and extinguish wildfires. If water is sprinkled in advance when the weather conditions are forecast to be dry, forest fires can be prevented. The water sprinkling radius reaches 40 meters. This equipment can protect from fires four buildings, facilities and the surrounding woods in this natural recreation forest. What's more, the towers can be remotely controlled using a mobile phone.



[Soundbite] Cho Kyu-man(Gangneung Tourism Development Corporation) : "This equipment can be operated remotely at any time. So it plays a role in initial response by helping evacuate tourists and minimize property damage."



Such steel towers have been installed in 209 places nationwide, including natural recreation forests, near cultural properties and at the DMZ. If unmanned fire extinguishing equipment is installed in residential areas adjacent to the forests, they can play a big role in preventing and extinguishing wildfires.



[Soundbite] Kwon Chun-geun(Nat'l Institute of Forest Science) : "Not only does this equipment help put out forest fires, but it also helps eliminate fire hazards by sprinkling water in advance during high-risk periods."



It costs around 150 million won to install three of these steel towers. The Korea Forest Service plans to install more steel towers in the future. In the meantime, the local governments of areas prone to forest fires may also want to weigh the costs against effectiveness.

