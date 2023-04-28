JEONJU INT’L FILM FESTIVAL KICKS OFF News Today 입력 2023.04.28 (15:09) 수정 2023.04.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Jeonju International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday. The 24th edition of the festival, which runs until May 6th, will showcase the best of independent and artistic films.



[Pkg]



Movie fans erupt as actors and film industry insiders, step onto the red carpet without masks on their faces.



[Soundbite] "I declare the festival open."



The opening film of this year's Jeonju International Film Festival, which advocates independent and art films, is "Tori and Lokita" directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne from Belgium. Last year it won the special 75th Anniversary Award at the Cannes Film Festival, and depicts the lives of African immigrants in Belgium.



[Soundbite] Jung Jun-ho(Jeonju Int'l Film Festival) : "The cast's acting skills were so realistic that it was like watching a real documentary."



Held under the theme "Beyond the Frame", this year's Jeonju International Film Festival features 247 films from 42 countries. Movies about socially ostracized people, such as sexual minorities and migrant workers, as well as independent films with a unique experimental spirit and unlimited imagination will be screened in theaters and online.



[Soundbite] Chun Jin-su(Jeonju Int'l Film Festival) : "We're trying to introduce many works featuring diverse experiments, portraying the lives of the socially marginalized."



Premiering at the festival is a documentary about former Korean President Moon Jae-in by director Lee Chang-jae. It portrays the former president's life after retirement. The festival also features meetings with filmmakers and actors from Korea and abroad, as well as outdoor concerts and movie screenings. Various events have been organized for movie fans and families, including street marches and an exhibition of characters related to the movie "Star Wars". The spring celebration of independent and art films will continue through May 6.

