[Anchor Lead]



According to Japan's NHK and Kyodo news agency, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday during his visit to the African nation of Ghana that coordination is under way for his visit to South Korea on May 7 and 8. Speaking to local reporters, Kishida said that if the trip is realized, it will be a good opportunity to candidly exchange opinions on global affairs and enhancing bilateral ties based on a relationship of deep trust between the leaders. Kyodo News said the prime minister expressed the desire to spur “shuttle diplomacy”, referring to reciprocal visits by the leaders of the two nations, following President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Japan in March.

President Yoon Suk Yeol invited members of a military operation that evacuated South Korean nationals from Sudan to the presidential office on Monday and commended their efforts. Yoon said the military showcased superb capabilities in executing the operation which he said was possible due to the deep trust and cooperation between Korea and its allies the US, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Seoul's ambassador to Sudan Nam Gung Hwan said there was fear but the embassy was able to rescue the South Koreans while defending itself, the last remaining refuge for the expats.

