JEJU-BEIJING FLIGHTS BACK AFTER 3 YEARS News Today 입력 2023.05.02 (15:08) 수정 2023.05.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The air route between Jeju and Beijing, which had been suspended due to COVID-19, has reopened after three years. The government has allowed visa-free entry for Chinese group transit passengers, raising expectations in the tourism industry. However, the outlook is not very bright due to the worsening relations between South Korea and China.



[Pkg]



Tourists from Beijing arrive on Jeju-do Island. Some 120 Chinese tourists visit the Korean resort island via a Korean Air flight. They seem excited since the route has been reopened after a three-year suspension.



[Soundbite] (Chinese tourist) : "I looked down at Jeju-do Island during the flight. It was beautiful. I want to enjoy my vacation here."



Direct flights between Jeju-do Island and China have been resumed since early this year. Some 40 flights per week on four routes link Jeju and Chinese cities, including Shanghai and Nanjing. This is a fifth of the pre-pandemic level of 18 routes, so there is still a way to go before a full recovery. The travel industry is pinning hopes on the government's recent decision to grant visa-free entry to Chinese students on school trips and foreign group tourists making a layover in Korea. But the prospect remains bleak, as the Chinese government is not allowing group tours amid strained Seoul-Beijing relations. Some 22,000 Chinese tourists have visited Jeju-do Island this year. This is less than a tenth of the number in 2019. It is not easy to attract Chinese group tourists. An invited Chinese delegation rejected Korean media coverage when they visited the island late last month on a promotional trip.



[Soundbite] Lee Min-kyu(Jeju Tourism Organization) : "As China is yet to open the tourism market fully, we are now in a preparatory stage. We propose new tour products to the travel industry so they can be launched as soon as the market opens."



Jeju's travel industry expected a business recovery around Labor Day, which was also a holiday in China. But as that didn't happen, it seems the island will have to rely on individual tourists for the time being.

