[Anchor Lead]
The first full session of the Minimum Wage Commission, aimed at determining next year's minimum wage, begins from Tuesday at the Seoul Government Complex. Attention is drawn to whether the hourly minimum wage will surpass ten-thousand won for the first time ever. A wage hike of 3.95% or higher will make this happen. The commission's labor representatives, representing the two major labor unions, have formally requested a 24.7% hike from this year for an hourly wage of 12-thousand won. The management side is likely to call for a freeze. The first plenary meeting was originally scheduled for April 18 but it fell apart.
- MINIMUM WAGE-SETTING MEETING BEGINS
- 입력 2023-05-02 15:08:07
- 수정2023-05-02 16:45:07
