RECRUIT FOR CAR FERRY UNSUCCESSFUL

[Anchor Lead]



It has been a month since the ferry operating between Incheon Port and Baengnyeongdo Island, the northernmost island in the West Sea, closed off. After it declared it's closure, a notice was put out to recruit a new shipping firm by a local government, but no company has applied.



[Pkg]



It's been a month since the only car ferry service that used to connect Incheon Port and Baengnyeongdo Island went out of business. A notice was put out to recruit a new shipping firm but no company has applied.



[Soundbite] Im Sang-hun(Ongjin-gun County office) : "There are no shipping firms who applied or even made inquiries."



It marks the 6th such recruit since the first one made in 2019. But there are no applicants despite the eased rule of allowing the use of second hand vessels and aid provision of up to 18 billion won to assist operational costs for 10 years. This is because the car ferry service is sure to run a deficit. In the absence of large sized car ferries, passenger ferries are attracting more customers.



[Soundbite] (Employee of passenger ship operator) : "In case of this week, the Korea Pride ferry is sold out but there are tickets left for a reserve ferry."



In response, Ongjin-gun county in Incheon has urgently introduced additional vessels with a high-speed ferry set to begin service from the high-demand summer month of July. Even so, there is growing public request for car ferries weighing over 2,000 tons which transport both vehicles and cargo.



[Soundbite] Lee Gye-jun(Ongjin-gun resident) : "It's inconvenient to go without car ferries which can transport cars."



Some 900 island residents have even submitted a petition demanding their right of mobility. The maritime shipping sector calls for a semi-public management of car ferries, similar to the operation of buses, and more monetary support for the construction of vessels.



[Soundbite] Kim Seung-nam(Korea Express Ferry Co.) : "New ship construction through a modernization fund is possible even in Korea if an additional 40% support can lower the individual burden to 30%."



It appears exceptional measures are necessary for residents living in special areas such as the northernmost islands, a life embedded with security risks where residence there in itself is regarded as patriotism.

