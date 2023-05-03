JAPAN’S PM TO VISIT S. KOREA MAY 7-8 News Today 입력 2023.05.03 (15:06) 수정 2023.05.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is visiting South Korea this week for a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol. This reciprocal visit by the leaders of the two countries is the first in 12 years. Cooperation in security and economic fields is expected to be the main focus of the discussions.



[Pkg]



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit South Korea for two days on Sunday. The visit comes one and a half months after President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Japan. Seoul's presidential office said the so-called "shuttle diplomacy", referring to regular visits made by leaders of each country, has resumed after 12 years. The Yoon-Kishida summit is likely to take place on Sunday. One presidential official said of the many pending issues, security and economic cooperation are the most important. Strengthening joint response against North Korea's nuclear and missile threat are likely to top the agenda. Three-way information sharing involving the U.S. and expanding military drills are also expected to be addressed. On the economic front, the two sides are likely to confirm the complete easing of bilateral export control measures that began in 2019 and stronger cooperation in supply chains and high tech sectors. The top office noted that consultations are still ongoing with Japan. Also, the secretary general of Japan's National Security Secretariat is visiting South Korea on Wednesday for talks with National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong to discuss the final coordination of the agenda for the summit. Meanwhile, President Yoon talked about the outcome of his state visit to the U.S. during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. He said the expanded alliance with the U.S. will offer greater opportunities to the people of both countries. He said he also thanked the U.S. for the assistance it provided since the Korean War.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "In relations with other countries, gratitude should be expressed. I believe it's a matter of national dignity."



On China, which has protested the nuclear deterrence agreement between South Korea and the U.S. known as the Washington Declaration, Yoon stressed it was inevitable, arguing that Beijing refuses to take part in any sanctions against Pyongyang's violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Amid Seoul's growing alignment with Washington and tensions with Beijing, Kishida's visit to South Korea is expected to further strengthen the three allies' solidarity.

