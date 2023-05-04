JAPAN’S SECURITY CHIEF VISITS S. KOREA News Today 입력 2023.05.04 (15:14) 수정 2023.05.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio's visit to South Korea, the national security chiefs of both countries have met to coordinate the agenda for the summit. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the visiting Japanese security chief and expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries will expand through 'shuttle diplomacy'.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Takeo Akiba, the secretary general of Japan’s National Security Secretariat, who visited Korea to prepare for the Seoul-Tokyo summit this weekend.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "We met in March and we meet again."



In the meeting, Yoon said the two countries' shuttle diplomacy will serve to gradually expand bilateral cooperation. He said the two sides must join hands in the face of a complex global crisis and proposed cooperation in various fields including security, industry and science and technology. In response, Akiba delivered a message from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who expressed appreciation for Yoon's courageous decision to improve bilateral relations. Kishida reportedly said he decided to visit Korea in part to repay such efforts by Yoon. Akiba then held talks with his South Korean counterpart National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong and discussed preparations for Kishida's trip to Seoul. The two security chiefs agreed to materialize cooperation in all areas of security and economy to advance future-oriented bilateral ties. The two sides also held an inaugural meeting of an economic security dialogue which President Yoon agreed to launch during his visit to Japan in March. In the first meeting, the two sides agreed to exert concerted efforts to generate joint interest in areas of supply chain stability, core emerging technologies and climate change response. On North Korea, they stressed the need for further collaboration including with the US against the regime's growing nuclear and missile threats. Akiba also thanked South Korea for its recent evacuation of Japanese nationals along with South Koreans from war-torn Sudan. Though not discussed in the security chiefs' meeting, it remains to be seen whether issues of wartime forced labor compensation and the Fukushima wastewater discharge will be addressed in the summit expected to be held on Sunday.

