기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
A Japanese media outlet reports that South Korea and Japan are discussing holding a dinner at the official residence of President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the weekend. By quoting Korean and Japanese government officials, Fuji News Network reported that the dinner will likely take place in the form of a home party with the two leaders' wives attending. It added that the presidential residence has been selected over the original proposal to hold the dinner at a different venue.
A Japanese media outlet reports that South Korea and Japan are discussing holding a dinner at the official residence of President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the weekend. By quoting Korean and Japanese government officials, Fuji News Network reported that the dinner will likely take place in the form of a home party with the two leaders' wives attending. It added that the presidential residence has been selected over the original proposal to hold the dinner at a different venue.
- “YOON-KISHIDA DINNER AT PRES. RESIDENCE”
-
- 입력 2023-05-04 15:14:03
- 수정2023-05-04 16:45:05
[Anchor Lead]
A Japanese media outlet reports that South Korea and Japan are discussing holding a dinner at the official residence of President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the weekend. By quoting Korean and Japanese government officials, Fuji News Network reported that the dinner will likely take place in the form of a home party with the two leaders' wives attending. It added that the presidential residence has been selected over the original proposal to hold the dinner at a different venue.
A Japanese media outlet reports that South Korea and Japan are discussing holding a dinner at the official residence of President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the weekend. By quoting Korean and Japanese government officials, Fuji News Network reported that the dinner will likely take place in the form of a home party with the two leaders' wives attending. It added that the presidential residence has been selected over the original proposal to hold the dinner at a different venue.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음