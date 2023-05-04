“YOON-KISHIDA DINNER AT PRES. RESIDENCE” News Today 입력 2023.05.04 (15:14) 수정 2023.05.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A Japanese media outlet reports that South Korea and Japan are discussing holding a dinner at the official residence of President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the weekend. By quoting Korean and Japanese government officials, Fuji News Network reported that the dinner will likely take place in the form of a home party with the two leaders' wives attending. It added that the presidential residence has been selected over the original proposal to hold the dinner at a different venue.

