DISCIPLINARY ACTION FOR PPP LAWMAKER

[Anchor Lead]



The recording of People Power Party's high-ranking official Tae Yong-ho claiming to have heard remarks about parliamentary election nominations from the senior secretary for political affairs, Lee Jin-bok, has been released to the media. Tae asserts that this is a political offensive to tarnish his reputation. In response, the People Power Party has decided to convene an emergency ethics committee and initiate disciplinary procedures related to the recording.



[Pkg]



At first, People Power Party chief Kim Gi-hyeon remained cautious about the dispute over the recording files of Rep. Tae Yong-ho's phone calls regarding nominations for next year's parliamentary elections.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(Chair, People Power Party (May 2)) : "(Senior aide Lee Jin-bok was quoted as mentioning election nominations...) He said he had exaggerated and Lee made no such remarks."]



However, Kim has changed his initial stance in a day's time and asked the party's ethics committee to deliberate on the matter. He said Tae failed party members and the public, as he was found to have told an exaggeration or a lie.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(Chair, People Power Party) : "He caused a considerable burden on the party by making an exaggerated statement about what was not said."



Just five hours after the party leader's request, the ethics committee convened an emergency meeting last night. It decided to begin disciplinary procedures against Tae for the recording file issue in addition to the remarks he made about the April 3 Jeju Uprising.



[Soundbite] Hwang Jeong-geun(Chair, PPP Ethics Committee) : "We are taking steps as quickly as possible, because we have to give them time to provide explanations. Considering the urgency and significance of the issues..."



Both inside and outside the party, there is analysis that approval ratings for the ruling party remain low so Tae will not be able to avoid a serious penalty. A key party official told KBS in a phone interview that it would be possible to impose a heavy penalty of suspending his party membership while inducing him to resign from the supreme leadership council. But some lawmakers were quick to point out that the party is now moving to single out a source to take responsibility and that it is necessary to check the facts behind the recording files. The party chairman decided not to hold a meeting of the supreme leadership council on Thursday morning, as the ethics committee has begun disciplinary procedures against Tae Yong-ho and Kim Jae-won, both of whom are members of the council.

