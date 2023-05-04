TWO LAWMAKERS LEAVE DP OVER SCANDAL News Today 입력 2023.05.04 (15:14) 수정 2023.05.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Lawmakers Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man, who were implicated in the 2021 Democratic Party convention bribery scandal, abruptly left the party yesterday. Although it was officially a voluntary withdrawal, it is seen as a surrender under pressure from the party leadership after only three weeks of forced investigation. In response to the departures, the Democratic Party has begun preparing comprehensive reform plans centered around its new parliamentary leadership, but dissatisfaction with the leadership's response still remains.



[Pkg]



Lawmakers Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man have claimed innocence as the prosecution conducted search and seizure.



[Soundbite] Youn Kwan-suk(Democratic Party (April 13)) : "I believe this is a planned show by the prosecution."



[Soundbite] Lee Sung-man(Democratic Party (April 13)) : "The content is unconvincing."



The two lawmakers left the party three weeks after the prosecution's investigation began. They responded to the DP leadership, following the party's discussion on expelling them from the party and devising a reform plan, which was kickstarted with the inauguration of new Floor Leader Park Kwang-on.



[Soundbite] Youn Kwan-suk(Democratic Party) : "I will follow the judicial process faithfully to resolve this problem."



[Soundbite] Lee Sung-man(Democratic Party) : "I'll do my best to find the truth through a legal battle."



The party leadership appears relieved for now.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "They made the decision for the party."



Some party members criticized the leadership at the general meeting held four hours prior to the two representatives' announcement. Most of the criticisms were directed at the party leaders, claiming that the party should handle the bribery scandal with a greater sense of urgency. Referring to DP leader Lee who was saddled with legal issues, they added that this issue should be judged and processed with principle and standard. A prominent lawmaker close to former DP leader Lee Nak-yon reportedly blasted Lee Jae-myung for making a bad judgment call when he explained why he didn't launch an investigation into the scandal. The party leadership ended up apologizing to the people again.



[Soundbite] Park Kwang-on(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "I don't believe that this case has ended or we overcame a difficult situation with the departure of the two representatives."



The largest opposition party has taken the first step to reform since the election bribery scandal. However, it will take a lot of work until a final plan can be established since there is internal division over the direction of the reform.

