DOCTORS ON STRIKE OVER NURSING ACT News Today 입력 2023.05.04 (15:14) 수정 2023.05.04 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Doctors and nurse assistants have taken collective action in protest against the Nursing Act and the revised Medical Act on Wednesday. This marks the fourth instance of doctors taking collective action since 2000, 2014, and 2020, while nursing organizations criticize these actions, urging them not to intimidate the public.



[Pkg]



A neighborhood clinic in Seoul. All three nursing assistants have taken a leave and so the doctor himself is not only treating patients but also taking care of administrative work.



[Soundbite] Jeon Eun-sun(Seoul resident) : "Usually I pay the fee right away and leave but today I need to wait a bit because the doctor is doing everything."



Another hospital in Seongnam, Gyeonggido Province. A notice is put up informing patients of shorter hours.



[Soundbite] Kim Gyeong-tae(Practitioner (Korean Medical Association)) : "I’m sorry I can't tend to you longer. I'll see you tomorrow. Good day."



13 medical groups including doctors and nursing assistants' organizations went on their first collective strike on Wednesday. There was no major disruption as participation in the walkout was voluntary in order to minimize inconveniences for the patients. Healthcare workers also held rallies across the country including in Seoul's Yeouido area to protest the recently passed nursing act and revisions to the medical service act.



[Soundbite] Lee Pil-soo(President, Korean Medical Association) : "The nursing act only represents special interest and special regions and intrudes work boundaries. It is a very unfair and unreasonable law."



With a second partial walkout scheduled for May 11th, the groups earlier warned of an all out strike on the 17th if the president does not veto the nursing act. Resident interns have said they may also join the general strike. Meanwhile nurses have strongly criticized the planned strike by doctors groups as an act of blackmailing the public.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-kyoung(Korean Nurses Association) : "How can a users group use the word ‘strike’? It is a tact to get around boycotting treatment which is illegal under the law."



Nurses also demanded neutrality by the health ministry, which expressed concern over the passage of the nursing act, and argued the ministry was far from mediating the dispute but rater intensifying the conflict by making untrue claims.

DOCTORS ON STRIKE OVER NURSING ACT

입력 2023-05-04 15:14:04 수정 2023-05-04 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Doctors and nurse assistants have taken collective action in protest against the Nursing Act and the revised Medical Act on Wednesday. This marks the fourth instance of doctors taking collective action since 2000, 2014, and 2020, while nursing organizations criticize these actions, urging them not to intimidate the public.



[Pkg]



A neighborhood clinic in Seoul. All three nursing assistants have taken a leave and so the doctor himself is not only treating patients but also taking care of administrative work.



[Soundbite] Jeon Eun-sun(Seoul resident) : "Usually I pay the fee right away and leave but today I need to wait a bit because the doctor is doing everything."



Another hospital in Seongnam, Gyeonggido Province. A notice is put up informing patients of shorter hours.



[Soundbite] Kim Gyeong-tae(Practitioner (Korean Medical Association)) : "I’m sorry I can't tend to you longer. I'll see you tomorrow. Good day."



13 medical groups including doctors and nursing assistants' organizations went on their first collective strike on Wednesday. There was no major disruption as participation in the walkout was voluntary in order to minimize inconveniences for the patients. Healthcare workers also held rallies across the country including in Seoul's Yeouido area to protest the recently passed nursing act and revisions to the medical service act.



[Soundbite] Lee Pil-soo(President, Korean Medical Association) : "The nursing act only represents special interest and special regions and intrudes work boundaries. It is a very unfair and unreasonable law."



With a second partial walkout scheduled for May 11th, the groups earlier warned of an all out strike on the 17th if the president does not veto the nursing act. Resident interns have said they may also join the general strike. Meanwhile nurses have strongly criticized the planned strike by doctors groups as an act of blackmailing the public.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-kyoung(Korean Nurses Association) : "How can a users group use the word ‘strike’? It is a tact to get around boycotting treatment which is illegal under the law."



Nurses also demanded neutrality by the health ministry, which expressed concern over the passage of the nursing act, and argued the ministry was far from mediating the dispute but rater intensifying the conflict by making untrue claims.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

