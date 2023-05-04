HOSPITALS PUNISHED FOR DENYING PATIENT News Today 입력 2023.05.04 (15:14) 수정 2023.05.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In March, a teenager died after failing to find an emergency room that could treat the injuries she sustained in a fall from a building. The health ministry said on Thursday that four hospitals were found to have refused to take in the emergency patient for no clear reasons. The ministry has taken punitive administrative measures against the hospitals, including a cut in subsidies and imposition of fines.

HOSPITALS PUNISHED FOR DENYING PATIENT

입력 2023-05-04 15:14:04 수정 2023-05-04 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



