HABITUAL BACK PAY RE-DEFINED News Today 입력 2023.05.04 (15:14) 수정 2023.05.04 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has decided to strengthen measures against employers who habitually default on wages. They plan to establish criteria for 'habitual back pay' and impose disadvantages such as credit sanctions or restrictions on government support.



[Pkg]



This woman surnamed Lee worked at a rehabilitation hospital in Incheon. When the hospital went out of business in March, it failed to pay her two month's salary and severance pay.



[Soundbite] Lee(Victim of back pay (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The money should have been deposited in March. But nobody knows why the hospital isn't paying me."



There are some 240,000 workers who didn't receive due wages in 2022 alone. The back pay amounts to some 1.3 trillion won. Notably, three out of ten delinquent workplaces failed to pay their workers two or more times and their unpaid wages combined accounts for 80% of the total. Until now the government has just slapped fines on such workplaces, but the penalties are about to be toughened.



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-sik(Minister of Employment and Labor) : "When a workplace is proven guilty of not paying workers on more than two occasions and the back pay amount is significant, the name of the business is disclosed and its credit limited. But this measure is not effective against many businesses."



The government now defines 'habitual back pay' as when an employer does not pay a worker for more than three months, five or more times or when the total sum amounts to 30 million won or more. The Ministry of Employment and Labor says that under this criteria, roughly 7,600 business owners taking up 60% of the total overdue wages can be penalized. Habitually delinquent businesses will be restricted in their participation of government-subsidized projects and will be disadvantaged in public bids. Also, they will have to suffer adverse loan terms or interest rates. Financing assistance will be expanded to help business owners voluntarily pay overdue wages. The government plans to allow financing applications to be filed regardless of the reasons for back pay while relaxing financing limits and repayment terms.

