PURE GOLD BAT STATUE UNVEILED News Today 입력 2023.05.04 (15:14) 수정 2023.05.04 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In Hampyeong-gun County, Jeollanam-do Province, there is a golden bat statue made of pure gold. The statue was created to commemorate the discovery of the endangered 'golden bat'. While it was once criticized as a waste of budget, the increase in gold prices has now significantly raised the value of the artwork.



[Pkg]



An image of six bats with their wings spread out taking off. This is a sculpture of golden bats made of pure gold. Golden bats are a level one endangered species and this work was created to mark the discovery of the rare creature found inside a cave in Hampyeong in 1999. When it was made back in 2008, 162 kilograms of gold went into the statue, at a cost of 2.7 billion won. The lavish project triggered a spending dispute at the time but as the price of gold rose, the sculpture's current value is estimated at 13.7 billion won, more than five times the production cost.



[Soundbite] Park Sun-geun(Spectator) : "Given the sharply risen price of gold, the statue made of real gold is quite a sight."



The exhibition hall has temporarily opened timed with the Hampyeong Butterfly Festival and so far, over ten-thousand visitors have dropped by. The sculpture is famous for not only its monetary value but also airtight security surrounding it. There is a 3 centimeter thick bullet proof glass even a hammer cannot break through as well as ten security cameras and six motion sensors installed. In 2019, a team of three robbers broke in to steal it but was caught while trying to flee when the alarm went off.



[Soundbite] Park Sang-yeon(Hampyeong-gun County office) : "Safety personnel are on site to ensure maximum security. People ask about the amount of gold and the existence of golden bats in Hampyeong."



Visitors can view the valuable item through May 7th on the occasion of the Hampyeong Butterfly Festival.

PURE GOLD BAT STATUE UNVEILED

입력 2023-05-04 15:14:04 수정 2023-05-04 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In Hampyeong-gun County, Jeollanam-do Province, there is a golden bat statue made of pure gold. The statue was created to commemorate the discovery of the endangered 'golden bat'. While it was once criticized as a waste of budget, the increase in gold prices has now significantly raised the value of the artwork.



[Pkg]



An image of six bats with their wings spread out taking off. This is a sculpture of golden bats made of pure gold. Golden bats are a level one endangered species and this work was created to mark the discovery of the rare creature found inside a cave in Hampyeong in 1999. When it was made back in 2008, 162 kilograms of gold went into the statue, at a cost of 2.7 billion won. The lavish project triggered a spending dispute at the time but as the price of gold rose, the sculpture's current value is estimated at 13.7 billion won, more than five times the production cost.



[Soundbite] Park Sun-geun(Spectator) : "Given the sharply risen price of gold, the statue made of real gold is quite a sight."



The exhibition hall has temporarily opened timed with the Hampyeong Butterfly Festival and so far, over ten-thousand visitors have dropped by. The sculpture is famous for not only its monetary value but also airtight security surrounding it. There is a 3 centimeter thick bullet proof glass even a hammer cannot break through as well as ten security cameras and six motion sensors installed. In 2019, a team of three robbers broke in to steal it but was caught while trying to flee when the alarm went off.



[Soundbite] Park Sang-yeon(Hampyeong-gun County office) : "Safety personnel are on site to ensure maximum security. People ask about the amount of gold and the existence of golden bats in Hampyeong."



Visitors can view the valuable item through May 7th on the occasion of the Hampyeong Butterfly Festival.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

