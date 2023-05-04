기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Sixty-five Buddhist temples across the nation will no longer receive admission fees from visitors starting today. The decision is in accordance with a revision to the cultural properties protection law, which went into effect on Thursday. Under the revision, the government provides financial support to private organizations that reduce or exempt admission fees for state-designated cultural assets. As a result, visitors will now be given free access to the Buddhist temples that previously collected admission fees.
- FREE ADMISSION TO 65 BUDDHIST TEMPLES
