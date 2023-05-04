FREE ADMISSION TO 65 BUDDHIST TEMPLES News Today 입력 2023.05.04 (15:14) 수정 2023.05.04 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Sixty-five Buddhist temples across the nation will no longer receive admission fees from visitors starting today. The decision is in accordance with a revision to the cultural properties protection law, which went into effect on Thursday. Under the revision, the government provides financial support to private organizations that reduce or exempt admission fees for state-designated cultural assets. As a result, visitors will now be given free access to the Buddhist temples that previously collected admission fees.

FREE ADMISSION TO 65 BUDDHIST TEMPLES

입력 2023-05-04 15:14:05 수정 2023-05-04 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Sixty-five Buddhist temples across the nation will no longer receive admission fees from visitors starting today. The decision is in accordance with a revision to the cultural properties protection law, which went into effect on Thursday. Under the revision, the government provides financial support to private organizations that reduce or exempt admission fees for state-designated cultural assets. As a result, visitors will now be given free access to the Buddhist temples that previously collected admission fees.