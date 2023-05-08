KISHIDA AVOIDS DIRECT APOLOGY News Today 입력 2023.05.08 (15:47) 수정 2023.05.08 (17:09)

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korea-Japan Summit was held in Seoul on Sunday in 50 days since President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Japan. With Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's 'reciprocal visit', the so-called 'shuttle diplomacy' resumed after 12 years. Oye of the focal points of this summit was Japan's 'sincere response', alongside measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Prime Minister Kishida reiterated Japan's previous stance on historical issues, expressing sympathy for the 'sad experience' instead of offering a specific apology.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk Yeol greets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the entrance of the presidential office. Though Kishida is on a working visit, he is treated with an official welcome ceremony, including an honor guard display, to mark the resumption of shuttle diplomacy between the two countries' leaders for the first time in 12 years.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "I feel the responsibility to develop better S. Korea-Japan relations beyond the good times witnessed in the past."



The summit lasted longer than scheduled at over 100 minutes. Kishida's remarks regarding historical issues were no different from last time. He said Japan inherits the historical perceptions of past governments and there will be no change in the position. Kishida again did not directly mention the spirit of ‘remorse and apology’ stated in the 1998 joint declaration adopted by then leaders of the two countries Kim Dae-jung and Keizo Obuchi. But he did make remarks that appeared to allude to wartime forced labor victims for whom a compensation process is under way in Korea that does not involve the accused Japanese firms.



[Soundbite] Fumio Kishida(Japanese Prime Minister) : "I feel heartbroken that many people who worked in harsh conditions had a difficult and sad experience."



Similar comments were made during the summit. The top office said Yoon thanked Kishida for expressing sincerity which he said will greatly contribute to future bilateral cooperation. The two leaders also announced plans to jointly visit a memorial for Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 summit scheduled in the Japanese city later this month. The presidential office noted the idea was proposed by Japan. Yet again there was no direct apology from Tokyo over historical issues. President Yoon reiterated that the view that bilateral relations cannot move forward without resolving issues related to the two countries' past must be overcome.

