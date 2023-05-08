JAPAN ACCEPTS KOREA’S NUKE INSPECTORS News Today 입력 2023.05.08 (15:47) 수정 2023.05.08 (17:39)

[Anchor Lead]



The two countries have also agreed to allow South Korean experts to inspect Japan's plan to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Prime Minister Kishida said he understands the concerns of the Korean people.



[Pkg]



The release of contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant is one of the top pending issues between South Korea and Japan. In 2021, the Japanese government decided to discharge the treated water into the ocean after purifying it in a domestically developed facility. The Fukushima nuclear plant has been inspected by an International Atomic Energy Agency team, which includes South Korean experts. However, South Korea remains concerned and opposed to the water release. In the latest summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to allow a Korean expert team to visit and inspect the Fukushima nuclear power plant.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "I hope that meaningful measures will be taken in consideration of our people's demand for scientifically-proven and objective verification."



Japan had not allowed a third country to conduct on-site inspections on the crippled nuclear power plant. It seems Japan concluded that the two countries' relations can be negatively impacted if opposition in South Korea continues to grow.



[Soundbite] Fumio Kishida(Japanese Prime Minister) : "I think accepting the dispatch of a Korean inspection team is important in order to ease the South Korean people's concerns."



The presidential office predicts that the two sides will begin discussing the formation of an expert group next week and the Korean inspection team can be dispatched within this month. There are opinions that it would be hard for the Korean team to raise questions about the safety of the wastewater release, since it is an inspection team, not a verification team. A presidential official explained the inspection doesn't mean Korean experts simply look around the site. He added joint investigations into problematic substances would be possible. Regarding a question about if the Washington Declaration could expand to trilateral cooperation among Korea, the U.S. and Japan, President Yoon answered that Japan's participation in the declaration is not ruled out.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk Yeol(President) : "It is basically a bilateral agreement between S. Korea and the U.S.. But Japan's participation is not ruled out."



The top office said there were no discussions yet on the expansion of the envisioned nuclear consultative group with the U.S. But it added the president's remarks mean that talks on Japan's participation could be possible once consultations with the U.S. get on track.

