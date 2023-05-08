기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Twitter that as allies to Japan and Korea, the U.S. welcomes news of the summit and commends Kishida and Yoon for their leadership. He also said the U.S. will continue to work with allies and partners to advance an Indo-Pacific that is free, open, prosperous, secure and resilient. By contrast, China's state-run CCTV highlighted some civic groups' protests against the Seoul-Tokyo summit in its prime time news show. The broadcaster stressed that during the rally held in front of the presidential office in Seoul, protesters urged Japan to apologize for its wartime forced labor. But it did not deliver any reports on the summit's agenda and rallies supporting the Yoon-Kishida meeting.
- U.S., CHINA DIFFER ON YOON-KISHIDA TALKS
[Anchor Lead]
