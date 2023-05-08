NURI ROCKET PREPARING FOR 3RD LAUNCH News Today 입력 2023.05.08 (15:47) 수정 2023.05.08 (17:12)

[Anchor Lead]



The third launch of 'Nuri', South Korea’s domestically developed rocket is just 16 days away. While the initial two launches emphasized entering space, the objective of this third launch is to deploy working satellites into orbit and execute its intended mission. We visited the space center to observe the preparations underway.



[Pkg]



The Naro Space Center in Goheung-gun County is busy preparing for the third launch of the Nuri rocket. Satellites to be loaded on to the rocket arrive and a satellite deployment mechanism is quickly fitted. The Nuri rocket is scheduled to be launched on May 24 at 6:24 p.m. when the satellite receives enough sunlight. Final inspection and assembly of payloads are underway to ensure a successful launch.



[Soundbite] Jang Tae-seong(NEXTSat-2 Development Project, KAIST) : "We are inspecting the performances and conditions of the satellites before loading them onto the launch vehicle. When this is done, the satellites will be mechanically loaded onto the rocket."



Unlike the first two launches when Nuri carried dummy payloads, eight working satellites made by a private company will be loaded for the third launch. This is essentially the first launch that tests Nuri's rocket performance. The main payload is NEXTSat-2 or Next Generation Small Satellite 2 developed by KAIST.



[Soundbite] Ko Jeong-hwan(Korea Aerospace Research Institute) : "The most important goal is to properly place a NEXTSat-2 in orbit."



The satellite is fitted with advanced radar to enable video recording from 550 kilometers up in the air even in rainy or cloudy conditions. A set of four weather-monitoring SNIPE satellites will also be loaded and do the world's first satellite formation flying.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-jin(Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute) : "It will perform formation flying which involve changing the distance and patterns among them. It can monitor simultaneously spatial and temporal variations."



Hanhwa Aerospace will be involved from the launch stage, suggesting that the private sector will start taking charge of Korea's aerospace programs, which were led by the government.

