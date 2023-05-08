HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR EVEN IN SPRING News Today 입력 2023.05.08 (15:47) 수정 2023.05.08 (17:12)

[Anchor Lead]



Recently, a high school field trip group visiting Mount Hallasan experienced incidents of hypothermia. Despite temperatures rising in the spring, cases of hypothermia are still being reported, stressing the need for climbers to pay extra caution.



[Pkg]



Paramedics help these students wrapped in blankets. Roughly ten high school students from Cheonan on a school trip to Jeju were hiking up a mountain when they met foul weather. They were treated for hypothermia. Hikers are coming down Hallasan Mountain in foggy, rainy weather. Some hikers were well-prepared against the cold.



[Soundbite] Byeon Chang-se(Seogwipo resident) : "I wore waterproof outerwear and a raincoat. I also brought an umbrella and two pairs of gloves. It got so hot that I took off one layer of clothes at a rest stop."



But some thinly clad climbers got soaked and were shivering in the cold.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-ji(Jeju resident) : "I thought my outerwear was waterproof, but it wasn't. So I got wet and very cold."



Hikers must be aware that hypothermia can occur even in the warm spring season. Hypothermia occurs when body temperature falls below 35 degrees Celsius. The lips turn blue and blood pressure drops. It may even cause cardiac arrest in serious cases. It may feel even colder when it is rainy and windy, a very likely occurrence in Hallasan Mountain known for fickle weather conditions. In fact, hikers complained of hypothermia near Baengnokdam Lake on top of Hallasan back in June 2017 and 2018. They were transported to a hospital by a helicopter. People need to prepare for such emergencies as a large number of hikers are expected to visit Hallasan in spring to see royal azaleas.



[Soundbite] Kim Su-ho(Jeju Ido 119 Center) : "Hypothermia can occur not only in winter but all year around when body temperature falls below 35℃, so hikers must be careful even in spring."



Emergency responders ask hikers to do warm-up exercise before climbing up the mountain and to maintain body temperature by drinking warm beverages or eating high-calorie snacks.

