GAP IN DONATIONS FOR WILDFIRE VICTIMS

[Anchor Lead]



The large forest fire that occurred in Gangneung, Gangwondo Province last month, left over 400 people displaced. Residents who lost their homes due to the fire will receive donations in addition to government disaster relief funds. However, unlike natural disasters like floods, the amount of donations received by the affected residents varies depending on how much is raised.



[Pkg]



Choi Ok-dan lost her home in a 2018 wildfire. She is living in temporary housing for displaced people for the 5th year. Building a new house with a meager state subsidy was a daunting task. Another source of funding was public donations but that only amounted to about 2.4 million won.



[Soundbite] Choi Ok-dan(Victim of 2018 Goseong wildfire) : "With the little aid I received at the time, I had to address more immediate concerns, such as food."



However, response to wildfires in Goseong and Sokcho in the following year was vastly different. Apart from government support, up to 70 million won in donations were distributed to each affected household.



[Soundbite] (Victim of 2019 Goseong and Sokcho wildfire) : "I received a considerable sum in public donations which funded over 60% of total restoration work."



Last year, during major east coast wildfires, a maximum of over 100 million won in raised funds were paid to individual households. Despite being the same type of disaster, the donation amount varies significantly. However, in case of natural disasters, such as flooding, identical assistance is provided for the same degree of damage. When an entire house is destroyed, victims can receive up to 5 million won from public contributions and remaining funds are carried forward for a later time. This principle is set by clear regulations. But there are no such standards when it comes to wildfires, categorized as a social disaster, where donations raised are just handed out. This is why the amount varies so much depending on the level of public interest.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Seo-yong(Ajou University) : "The irregularity in both the occurrence of wildfires and fund raising makes it difficult to provide stable support to victims. We need to improve and change regulations."



Experts say frustration and the fairness issue will again arise in the aftermath of the recent fires in Gangneung. They are calling for society-wide discussions to improve relevant regulations.

