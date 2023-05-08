RARE FOOTAGE OF LATE KANG SOO-YOUN News Today 입력 2023.05.08 (15:47) 수정 2023.05.08 (17:12)

[Anchor Lead]



It's been a year since the passing of actress Kang Soo-youn. A commemorative event honoring her memory has also kicked off. Recently, KBS discovered unreleased footage of her youth during the process of digitalizing old archived films.



[Pkg]



A girl laughs bashfully in front of the camera. This is Kang Soo-youn when she was about to become Korea's sweetheart. It seems to be a test video shot before she appeared in a TV series. This footage was recently discovered in the KBS archive where old films are stored.



[Soundbite] Park Jun-gyun(KBS Production Technology Center) : "I happened to discover camera test footage of Kang Soo-youn, who was probably 17 or 18, shot for the drama ‘Two Days of That Summer’ aired in 1982."



There is no exact recording date or purpose of the footage, but it is a rare piece of material showing the late actress when she was still a teenager. Kang Soo-youn passed suddenly last year from cerebral hemorrhage at age 55. Filmmakers have organized a memorial exhibit to remember the actress who had long represented Korean cinema. Her films from ‘The Surrogate Woman‘ to ‘Jeong E‘ are presented. Some of the screenings were sold out, indicative of her popularity. She was loved by not only the older generation, but also by the young cinephiles who love Korean films.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-ho(Chair, Kang Soo-youn Memorial Project Steering Committee) : "She was a strong symbolic figure who had led Korean cinema from the late 1980s to the 2000s."



Kang Soo-youn publicized Korean cinema to the world in the 1980s when the Korean film industry was in its infancy. She was also an actress and administrator who helped the Korean film industry grow. Her fans will miss the actress whose youthful smile will forever be preserved on screen.

