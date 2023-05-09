KOREAN TEAM HEAD TO FUKUSHIMA MAY 23 News Today 입력 2023.05.09 (15:08) 수정 2023.05.09 (16:45)

KOREAN TEAM HEAD TO FUKUSHIMA MAY 23



[Anchor Lead]

After 12 years of 'shuttle diplomacy' involving mutual visits between South Korea and Japan, the tasks arising from the recent bilateral summit are just beginning. First, the agreement by the leaders of both countries to dispatch a Korean inspection team to the Fukushima nuclear plant will soon be underway. Attention is drawn on whether the contaminated water can be scientifically 'verified'. There are concerns that this might serve as a justification for discharge.



[Pkg]

A Korean team will head to Japan around May 23 to inspect the planned release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President (May 7)): Japanese PM promised to defuse the Korean people's safety and health concerns and make efforts to that aim.



[Soundbite]

Fumio Kishida (Japanese Prime Minister (May 7)): I will continue efforts to ease the concern and anxiety of many Koreans.



The date is first set, and discussions to determine the team members and what they will inspect in Japan will begin as early as this week. The first task is to verify the accuracy of data on the wastewater disclosed by Japan. According to Seoul's presidential office, other points of inspection include the existence of proper safety facilities, their operational capabilities as well as the transparent disclosure of related data. The key to the inspection is whether the Korean team can go beyond observation and receipt of briefings and actually verify pre-processed data.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Yong-soo (Hanyang University): Verification through reported data presents many limits. It's necessary to set up a joint Korea-Japan team to conduct measurements and analysis.



Negotiations will be necessary to allow Korean inspectors that much access. As efforts by the International Atomic Energy Agency to verify wastewater safety are in the final stage, if Tokyo permits a similar verification request by Seoul, other countries may also follow suit. Therefore, it's unclear whether Tokyo will accept such a request. However, if the visit to Japan fails to go beyond a mere inspection, there is concern it can be exploited to only strengthen assurances on wastewater safety. While stressing the importance of science, the top office acknowledged there is also an emotional aspect to the issue. Any alleviation in public concerns will depend on to what degree the inspection team can verify relevant data.



TRILATERAL SECURITY GAINING PACE



[Anchor Lead]

The recent summit is expected to accelerate security cooperation among South Korea, the United States, and Japan. The presidential office says the possibility of Japan joining the Nuclear Consultation Group, also known as the NCG, will be reviewed after the South Korea-U.S. consultative body is launched, in which China immediately expressed opposition.



[Pkg]

The Aegis cruisers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan sail in the ocean. The trilateral missile defense exercise was held last month in the East Sea. Anti-proliferation exercise is slated for the end of this month to prevent North Korea's WMD proliferation. Such military drills will likely take place more frequently from now on. Following the normalization of the South Korea-Japan General Security of Military Information Agreement, sharing of information on North Korean missiles is also expected to gain pace.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President (May 7)): We welcome the two countries' discussion of ways to share real-time information on North Korean missiles.



The inclusion of Japan in the Nuclear Consultative Group is predicted to become a long-term task. A presidential official said cooperation with Japan could be considered after the Nuclear Consultative Group formation between South Korea and the U.S. is complete. Some are concerned Tokyo's participation could make the group appear as the Asian version of NATO. China blasted the plans right away. It says finding an exit by taking sides and forming a small group as a way of confrontation is impossible.



[Soundbite]

Wang Wenbin (Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson): It will destroy the nuclear anti-proliferation regime and harm strategic interests. We hope the countries will not go too far down the wrong path.



A Chinese state media agency has reported that before Tokyo and Seoul show a clear attitude to correct or explain their provocative statements regarding Taiwan, the trilateral talks among South Korea, China and Japan, mentioned by the Korean and Japanese leaders, would be hard to restore. With Beijing raising its guard against trilateral cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo, the three countries will likely step up security cooperation after the G7 summit slated for mid-May.



KOREAN FAMILY KILLED IN TEXAS SHOOTING



[Anchor Lead]

The shooting incident in Texas last weekend left eight people dead, including a Korean family with young children. They were visiting the shopping center to exchange their child's birthday gift. A fundraising campaign for the family is also underway.



[Pkg]

A Korean-American couple in their 30s and their three-year-old son were killed in last weekend's mass shooting at a Texas shopping mall. Their eldest son survived, but is being treated in hospital for serious injuries. An acquaintance of the family launched an online donation campaign to help the surviving boy. He celebrated his sixth birthday just days ago and is now the only survivor of the family. The family was shot while visiting the mall to exchange clothes the boy received as a birthday gift. In just six hours after the donation website was opened, some 10,000 people donated 570,000 U.S. dollars. That's more than ten times the original goal of 50,000 dollars. People are paying tribute to at least eight people killed in the shooting. A mall employee was found to have been killed after helping 10 shoppers escape the scene.



[Soundbite]

Elda Floris (Witness)



Investigators are looking to see whether the 33-year-old suspect, identified as Mauricio Garcia, committed a hate crime as a white supremacist. Attention is being drawn to the hundreds of racist messages the shooter posted on social media and the insignia he was wearing during the shooting. It had the acronym "rwds", which authorities believe stand for "right wing death squad". The Associated Press reports that Dallas is one of the major American cities with a growing Asian population. The White House again urged Congress to devise tougher gun control measures.



[Soundbite]

Karine Jean-Pierre (White House Press Secretary)



Over 200 mass shootings with four or more casualties have occurred in the U.S. this year. More than 14,000 people have been killed.



ONE YEAR AFTER CHEONGWADAE OPENING



[Anchor Lead]

Nearly a year has passed since the presidential CheongWaDae started welcoming the public. Despite initial criticism of the abrupt decision, the level of interest has been overwhelming, with over 3.4 million people visiting in the past year. Today, we look at some of the challenges facing CheongWaDae as it establishes itself as a tourist attraction.



[Pkg]

Ahead of the first anniversary of being opened to the public, CheongWaDae is bustling with visitors on family outings celebrating Parents' Day.



[Soundbite]

Oh Mi-ja (Uiwang resident): I am greatly honored to visit a presidential facility. It was really great.



An accumulated 3.4 million people have visited the former presidential compound over the past year. It has transformed from a symbol of power into a popular tourist destination. However, there has been criticism for a lack of sights to behold.



[Soundbite]

Kim Soo-jeong (Yangpyeong-gun resident): It looks like a model house. It bears no vibes of people living in.



[Soundbite]

Kang Byung-wook (Yangpyeong-gun resident): Some places are locked up and it is not fully opened.



The government has decided to launch a variety of tours and exhibitions offering a glimpse into the everyday life of former presidents. It is also planning an exhibition on the history of buildings at CheongWaDae, including the original main building that was used as the official residence of the Japanese governor-general during Japan's colonial rule. However, it now seems difficult to put into action the plan to turn the state guest house Yeongbingwan into a top-tier museum. That's because CheongWaDae has been used as the venue for functions hosted by the presidential office every two or three days since last December. A presidential advisory panel on the use of CheongWaDae, which concluded its operation early this year, decided that it would be better to preserve and maintain Yeongbingwan in its original form, rather than changing it into an art museum. The government says designating and registering CheongWaDae as a historical site or a state cultural property is not an option now.



[Soundbite]

(Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism official (VOICE MODIFIED)): It is an approach to restrict use of CheongWaDae. In a nutshell, it sounds like, ‘Don't touch it without permission’.



Cultural relics from the eras of the Goryeo and Joseon dynasties, like roof tiles, were discovered around CheongWaDae. The government plans to conduct a precise ground survey and maintain CheongWaDae more strictly.



MANDATORY CCTVS AT CARE FACILITIES



[Anchor Lead]

The health ministry announced the promulgation of a revised enforcement regulation for a health insurance law that calls for the mandatory installation of security cameras at long-term care facilities. Under the revised rule taking effect on June 22, at least one closed circuit television(CCTV) must be installed in every individual section of a facility such as the joint living area, treatment room, cafeteria and elevators. In the case of bedrooms, filming is only allowed with the consent of both the resident and their caretaker.



TELECOM CABLES CUT DURING CONSTRUCTION



[Anchor Lead]

The interruption of internet service and mobile phones is now considered a major disaster beyond mere inconvenience. Most disruptions occur when buried communication lines are disturbed during excavation work, with such accidents happening almost daily. We take a look at possible measures to prevent these communication disruptions.



[Pkg]

A telecommunication glitch that occurred in Seoul's Gwanak-gu District two years ago left some 500 households without access to the internet and phone services. About a month later credit card payment services and mobile phone communications were cut off for over three hours in Yeongdeungpo-gu District. Both mishaps occurred because underground telecom cables were damaged by excavators. The cables contain optical cables made of glass fiber and are buried close to the ground surface, so can be easily damaged during construction work.



[Soundbite]

Sung Kwang-yong (Construction Machinery Individual Council): We try to be as careful as possible, but we do face many difficulties. Work differs greatly when knowing where the cables are buried and not knowing.



About 380 cases of telecom cable damage during construction are reported each year. That's about one case per day. Gas pipes and electric wires, on the other hand, are not damaged frequently because their construction is reported in advance and inspecting their installation is mandatory.



[Soundbite]

Chang In-sup (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): When construction is reported beforehand and the exact location of buried infrastructure is known, there is no risk of damage. Telecom cables get damaged because those rules are neglected.



As accidents keep happening one after another, KT, which has the most cables among domestic telecom providers, has decided to share information on cable installation with the Construction Association.



[Soundbite]

Seo Mun-chan (KT): We cannot disclose all the details for security reasons. We can only say if the optical cables are located at least five meters away or in a completely irrelevant location.



A bill on mandating the reports of cable construction in advance and receiving information from the relevant institutions to prevent disruptions in telecom service networks has been pending in parliament for over three years.



BUTTON CELL BATTERIES POSE HAZARDS



[Anchor Lead]

Accidents involving young children swallowing small batteries while playing with toys continue to occur. Parents need to take extra caution as this can be life-threatening for children who have weak digestive systems.



[Pkg]

A woman rushes out of a car, followed by a man. He is holding a child in his arms. The child swallowed a coin-sized lithium battery. An elderly couple babysitting the child panicked and went to a nearby police substation. Fortunately, with the help of police, the child was rushed to a hospital and received an endoscopy to remove the battery.



[Soundbite]

(Caregiver): If it was delayed, it could have resulted in a hole in the throat and even an intestinal rupture.



Button cell batteries are used in a lot of toys, smart keys and other small devices. They measure just 25 millimeters in diameter. Children aged under ten frequently swallow the small, round battery out of curiosity or by mistake. The Korea Consumer Agency receives an annual average of 55 reports on children swallowing button batteries. A total of 279 cases happened over the past five years. Through chemical reactions, swallowed batteries cause electric burns or even holes in the throat, stomach or other digestive organs. If emergency care is not given in time, it can even take lives.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Ji-hyeok (Chungbuk Nat'l Univ. Hospital): After a certain period of time, it damages mucous membranes inside the body, causing irreversible complications like stenosis. If you find a child swallowing a button cell battery, it's best to take them to a hospital as quickly as possible.



The Korea Consumer Agency advise consumers to purchase button cell batteries packed in child-protection packaging. The agency warned that used batteries must be discarded immediately to prevent such hazards.

