외국인 대상 ‘창덕궁 달빛기행’ 오늘부터 예매시작 문화 입력 2023.05.10 (09:48) 수정 2023.05.10 (09:49)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

코로나19로 중단됐던 외국인을 대상으로 한 ‘창덕궁 달빛기행’ 프로그램이 재개됩니다.



문화재청 궁능유적본부와 창덕궁관리소, 한국문화재재단은 외국인을 대상으로 한 ‘2023 창덕궁 달빛기행’ 프로그램을 오는 28일(일)과 다음달 4일(일) 모두 두차례 개최한다고 밝혔습니다.



‘창덕궁 달빛기행’은 유네스코 세계유산인 창덕궁을 밤에 관람할 수 있는 이색적인 프로그램입니다.



14년째 실시해온 ‘창덕궁 달빛기행’은 내외국인들에게 꾸준히 사랑을 받아왔지만 코로나19로 2020년부터는 내국인을 상대로만 운영해왔습니다.



이번에 재개되는 외국인을 대상으로 한 ‘창덕궁 달빛기행’은 두차례에 걸쳐 모두 150명이 관람하게 됩니다.



하루 6차례 운영하게 되고 영어와 일본어, 중국어 해설이 제공됩니다.



외국인 대상 ‘창덕궁 달빛기행’ 프로그램은 한국시각으로 오늘(10일) 오후 4시부터 티켓링크를 통해 온라인 선착순으로 판매됩니다.



■English Press Release



‘The 2023 Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung Palace’ will be held at Changdeokgung Palace for two days on May 28 and June 4.



‘The Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung Palace’ is a royal culture event held at Changdeokgung Palace - a nighttime program where participants can enjoy the charm of the old palace while strolling around Changdeokgung Palace‘s secret garden holding Cheongsachorong lanterns that light the way under the soft moonlight.



Due to COVID-19, it was held as a domestic event from 2020 to 2022, making it difficult for foreigners to take part in. ’The 2023 Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung Palace‘ is run as a pilot event for foreign nationals in the first half of the year to resume as a regular event in the second half of the year.



’The 2023 Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung Palace‘ designed for foreigners in the first half of the year will be held for two days - on May 28 and June 4 - with tour sessions organized in three foreign languages such as English, Japanese, and Chinese.



The tour will be available for a total of 300 foreign nationals, with 150 people served in a total of six 25-person sessions a day.



The tour which begins with a moonlight tour at Donhwamun Gate and goes through Injeongjeon Hall, Nakseonjae Hall and Secret Garden, among others, ends with traditional art performances at various places of the palace.



Advance reservation can be made through Ticketlink from 4 p.m. on May 10.



A person can reserve up to 2 tickets online at Ticketlink. The ticket price is KRW 30,000 per person.



For more details, please check the websites of the Cultural Heritage Administration Royal Palaces and Tombs Center (royal.cha.go.kr) and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation (www.chf.or.kr/chf/eng) or inquire at Ticketlink’s Global Call Center (☎1644-3850).



[사진 출처 : 연합뉴스]

외국인 대상 ‘창덕궁 달빛기행’ 오늘부터 예매시작

입력 2023-05-10 09:48:35 수정 2023-05-10 09:49:14 문화

코로나19로 중단됐던 외국인을 대상으로 한 ‘창덕궁 달빛기행’ 프로그램이 재개됩니다.



문화재청 궁능유적본부와 창덕궁관리소, 한국문화재재단은 외국인을 대상으로 한 ‘2023 창덕궁 달빛기행’ 프로그램을 오는 28일(일)과 다음달 4일(일) 모두 두차례 개최한다고 밝혔습니다.



‘창덕궁 달빛기행’은 유네스코 세계유산인 창덕궁을 밤에 관람할 수 있는 이색적인 프로그램입니다.



14년째 실시해온 ‘창덕궁 달빛기행’은 내외국인들에게 꾸준히 사랑을 받아왔지만 코로나19로 2020년부터는 내국인을 상대로만 운영해왔습니다.



이번에 재개되는 외국인을 대상으로 한 ‘창덕궁 달빛기행’은 두차례에 걸쳐 모두 150명이 관람하게 됩니다.



하루 6차례 운영하게 되고 영어와 일본어, 중국어 해설이 제공됩니다.



외국인 대상 ‘창덕궁 달빛기행’ 프로그램은 한국시각으로 오늘(10일) 오후 4시부터 티켓링크를 통해 온라인 선착순으로 판매됩니다.



■English Press Release



‘The 2023 Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung Palace’ will be held at Changdeokgung Palace for two days on May 28 and June 4.



‘The Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung Palace’ is a royal culture event held at Changdeokgung Palace - a nighttime program where participants can enjoy the charm of the old palace while strolling around Changdeokgung Palace‘s secret garden holding Cheongsachorong lanterns that light the way under the soft moonlight.



Due to COVID-19, it was held as a domestic event from 2020 to 2022, making it difficult for foreigners to take part in. ’The 2023 Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung Palace‘ is run as a pilot event for foreign nationals in the first half of the year to resume as a regular event in the second half of the year.



’The 2023 Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung Palace‘ designed for foreigners in the first half of the year will be held for two days - on May 28 and June 4 - with tour sessions organized in three foreign languages such as English, Japanese, and Chinese.



The tour will be available for a total of 300 foreign nationals, with 150 people served in a total of six 25-person sessions a day.



The tour which begins with a moonlight tour at Donhwamun Gate and goes through Injeongjeon Hall, Nakseonjae Hall and Secret Garden, among others, ends with traditional art performances at various places of the palace.



Advance reservation can be made through Ticketlink from 4 p.m. on May 10.



A person can reserve up to 2 tickets online at Ticketlink. The ticket price is KRW 30,000 per person.



For more details, please check the websites of the Cultural Heritage Administration Royal Palaces and Tombs Center (royal.cha.go.kr) and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation (www.chf.or.kr/chf/eng) or inquire at Ticketlink’s Global Call Center (☎1644-3850).



[사진 출처 : 연합뉴스]