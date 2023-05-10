“WASTEWATER SAFETY NOT TO BE ASSESSED” News Today 입력 2023.05.10 (14:58) 수정 2023.05.10 (16:45)

"WASTEWATER SAFETY NOT TO BE ASSESSED"



[Anchor Lead]

As the release of contaminated water from Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant approaches, South Korean and Japanese leaders have agreed to dispatch a team of South Korean experts to Fukushima. However, the Japanese government has officially stated that the role of the South Korean inspection team is not to evaluate the safety of the contaminated water. We have the details.



[Pkg]

This is Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant destroyed by a massive earthquake 12 years ago. There are more than one thousand large tanks. The tanks contain more than 1.3 million tons of contaminated water produced by rain and underground water. The wastewater has been purified by an advanced liquid processing system better known as ALPS. However, the treated water still contains tritium, which the Japanese government plans to dilute with seawater to a harmless level and release the water through an underwater tunnel. Tokyo says it plans to explain to the Korean inspection team the storage condition of the contaminated water, facility construction status and release method. But, Japan says the Korean inspectors are not there to assess the safety of the wastewater.



[Soundbite]

Yasutoshi Nishimura (Japanese Economy Minister (May 9)): We're merely trying to help Korea understand. It's not an assessment or confirmation of water safety like an IAEA report.



Tokyo clearly stated that although it will explain to the Korean team how safe the water release would be, it is not the inspectors' role to assess the water's safety. The Japanese foreign minister also stressed that the International Atomic Energy Agency is already verifying the safety of the wastewater together with Korea, China and nine other countries.



[Soundbite]

Yoshimasa Hayashi (Japanese Foreign Minister (May 9)): To help Korea better understand, the two leaders agreed to send a team comprised of Korean experts to the Fukushima nuclear plant in May.



Taiwan, a non-IAEA member, sent an inspection team to Fukushima in March 2022 with Japan's consent, but the Taiwanese inspectors' activities were known to have been limited since they were guided by the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power.



"INSPECTORS' ROLE CLOSE TO VERIFICATION"



[Anchor Lead]

Despite this, the South Korean government has announced that the inspection team will engage in activities close to actual verification. Both countries are set to discuss the details of the inspection team's dispatch this week, but differing perspectives on the team's primary role may cause some friction in the negotiations.



[Pkg]

"South Korea has secured an opportunity to independently review and assess the safety of wastewater treatment". This is a report the foreign ministry gave to parliament regarding the dispatch of a team to inspect wastewater discharge from Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant. The ministry said an opportunity was created for South Korean government agencies and experts to tour facilities in Japan and conduct analyses.



[Soundbite]

Lim Su-seok (Foreign Ministry spokesperson): It is very meaningful to send S. Korean experts to independently conduct an on-site inspection.



However in the National Assembly, some lawmakers questioned how much can be accomplished by a team that merely inspects, and not verify data, and argued the visit may only serve to justify Japan's wastewater release.



[Soundbite]

Cho Jeong-sik (Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee (DP)): The inspection team will have a tour and get briefed on data provided by Japan. Isn't that just playing second fiddle?



In response, the foreign ministry said the term 'inspection team' is used because Tokyo balked at the word 'verification' and that South Korea will rightfully raise issues if the inspection results are found to be insufficient. The length of the visit is also known to be extended to four days.



[Soundbite]

Chang Ho-jin (1st Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs): There's no need to make such predictions when the team hasn't even left yet. The team will carry out activities close to an actual verification.



Meanwhile the two countries are scheduled to hold director-level talks this week on the inspection team dispatch but confrontation is expected due to differing bilateral stances.



CONDOLENCES POUR IN FOR KOREAN FAMILY



[Anchor Lead]

At the site of the tragic shooting in Texas, America, where eight people, including three members of a Korean family, were killed, memorial services for the Korean victims and children continue. The relatives of the deceased Korean family requested that people refrain from discussing the deceased as they wish to hold a quiet funeral.



[Pkg]

In the recent Texas shopping mall shooting, three children were killed, including a three-year Korean-American boy surnamed Cho. Two others were sisters aged 11 and eight. People are visiting the shooting site Allen Premium Outlets to offer condolences for the victims, especially the Korean-American family and children. Eight black crosses outside the mall represent each of the victims killed. A six-year-old boy, the only survivor of the Korean-American family, is being treated in hospital and is said to not be in critical condition. Hoping to hold a quiet funeral, the relatives of the family asked for no more disclosure of the victims' personal information. The wish was delivered to the six-year-boy's hospital and the law firm for which his late father worked as a lawyer. Reporters and other related officials are also respecting the bereaved family's wish.



[Soundbite]

Choi Yoon-joo (Head of local media outlet in Dallas): At first, we released the names of the victims to invite people to share condolences. But we are now respecting the wish of the bereaved family.



A memorial altar was set up in the office of the Korean Society of Dallas.



[Soundbite]

Ryou Seoung-ju (Chair, Korean Society of Dallas): We decided to set up a memorial altar not only for Koreans, but also for other people to come and mourn those who were killed in the Allen mall.



The Korean victims' family is known to have opposed the installation of the separate memorial altar.



NEW CABLE CARS STRUGGLE TO STAY AFLOAT



[Anchor Lead]

Following the lifting of a 40 year ban on the construction of the Yangyang Osaek area cable car project, numerous projects have sprung up across the nation. But in addition to controversy over environmental destruction, there are concerns that the number of cable cars is only increasing in a situation where a significant number of them are already facing chronic deficits.



[Pkg]

This is Mungyeongsaejae Provincial Park in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. The provincial government is pushing to install a 1.95-kilometer cable car system linking the parking lot to Gwanbong Peak in Juheulsan Mountain. There are mixed responses to the plan. Some people believe it will help stimulate the local economy. But there are also concerns about potential environmental damage the project can cause.



[Soundbite]

Lee Dong-hee (Merchant): I support the idea, because cable cars will help attract tourists on weekdays.



[Soundbite]

Chung Soo-geun (Daegu Federation for Environmental Movements): The installation of cable cars over there will significantly disrupt the ecosystem.



In Gyeongsangbuk-do Province alone, six regions, including Sobaeksan Mountain, Pohang, Yeongdeok, are promoting plans to build cable car routes. Nationally, the number rises to 20. Profitability is another problem. The operation of cable cars running over the Wangpicheon Stream in Uljin, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, was suspended for eight days, as its private operator failed to pay rent after the number of tourists dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires. The cable car system opened in 2020. There are 40 tourist cable car systems across the nation. But only the ones in Tongyeong and Yeosu make profit. Most cable cars, including those in Miryang and Jebudo Island, remain unprofitable.



[Soundbite]

Cho Gwang-hyun (Daegu Citizens's Coalition for Economic Justice): There will be problems with attracting private investments. There are many cases in which they can't even cover operating costs, when cable car projects are led and run by local governments.



There are growing concerns about the rush to install cable cars, which are hardly profitable and eventually can end up being a money drainer.



HOUSING DISPARITY FOR WILDFIRE VICTIMS



[Anchor Lead]

It's been a month since a massive wildfire broke out in Hongseong, Chungcheongnam-do Province, but displaced residents are still living in tents at evacuation centers. It is expected to take at least two more weeks before temporary housing is prepared, raising concerns for the health of elderly evacuees.



[Pkg]

These are temporary tents where some 20 people who lost their homes in a wildfire in Hongseong-gun County, Chungcheongnam-do Province have been staying for over a month. The five square meter sized tent is small for even one person and the floor, even with cushioned mats, is quite hard. Most of the displaced victims are seniors and being exposed to noise pollution from others all day makes everyday a challenge.



[Soundbite]

(Wildfire victim): When I cough, others next door complain. It goes both ways. The longer we stay this way, we become more sensitive.



A mobile home, to eventually replace the tent, has been under construction for more than a month. Meanwhile, wildfire victims in Gangneung, Gangwon-do Province where the blaze occurred about ten days later than Hongseong have already left their makeshift shelters. They entered temporary housing, such as cabins, prepared by local authorities on May 2. Hongseong officials also prepared public rental homes for wildfire victims, but the response has been unwelcoming as the houses are located 10 kilometers away from their farmland.



[Soundbite]

(Hongseong-gun official (VOICE MODIFIED)): We wanted people to move into motels or temporary public housing, but the response has been lackluster.



The locals call for realistic measures so they can continue their livelihoods especially with the start of farming season.



[Soundbite]

Choi Jeong-hwa (Wildfire victim): I ask for realistic measures and administrative services from the military and the state that consider real-life conditions.



Living in tents for Hongseong victims which began from the April 2 wildfire will continue at least through this month as mobile homes will be ready at the end of May.



THIEVES DUG A TUNNEL TO STEAL OIL



[Anchor Lead]

Police have apprehended a group of thieves who were digging a tunnel to steal oil from an underground pipeline. The group rented an entire lodging facility and dug the tunnel for over a month, before being caught just 30 centimeters away from the pipeline.



[Pkg]

A huge hole gapes in the basement of a motel in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. It's a tunnel. There are bags of sand and shovels lying around inside the tunnel. It continues for about ten meters before it is blocked by a wall. The tunnel was dug by a group of criminals who tried to steal oil from a buried oil pipeline nearby. The police caught the gang just 30 centimeters away from the target. Eight thieves, including the main culprit in his 50s, rented this entire motel in January and dug the tunnel for more than a month.



[Soundbite]

(Motel owner): They said they would hang new wallpapers before opening, so I offered to do the floor work. But they refused. I wondered why because it was strange.



They even drew up a tunnel construction plan before starting the job and lived at the motel while digging only with shovels, hoes and pickaxes. It was to avoid making too much noise and raising suspicion from their neighbors. The police found out that they had made the same attempt in Okcheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province last year but failed. The thieves apparently targeted this motel because it was closer to an oil pipeline.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jae-chun (Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency): They believed that since the motel was situated near a highway, it would be less noisy and easier to dig a tunnel.



One of the members was a former technician with Daehan Oil Pipeline Corporation who had resigned after committing the same crime. The police apprehended eight thieves and sent four to the prosecution. The police said the site was immediately restored to prevent ground collapse since the tunnel was located three meters under the ground and right by a national highway with a daily traffic volume of 60,000 vehicles.



FIRE STATIONS PROVIDE CHILDCARE



[Anchor Lead]

Finding childcare in emergency situations, such as sudden illness or urgent business trips, can be quite a stressful experience. To help fill this gap, fire stations in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province have stepped up to provide emergency childcare services. Three years ago, the province opened the nation's first fire station-based emergency childcare service, which allows 24-hour applications and is free of charge, receiving a positive response from residents.



[Pkg]

Caretakers at a local fire station are looking after four-month-old Do-yun as the child's mother is called to an urgent matter. This is the 119 Happy Child Childcare Center. The service is free and helps those in urgent need of a babysitter due to reasons including illness or a business trip. With the falling number of childcare facilities amid the country's low birthrate, a local fire station, which operates 24 hours a day, has started to provide this emergency childcare service.



[Soundbite]

Kang Joo-hee (Pohang resident): I had to urgently visit the hospital and had nowhere to turn to. It's wonderful to have a reliable place now to entrust my child.



Those eligible are children aged 3 months to 12 years who can stay at the center for up to 12 hours. The caretakers are volunteer female firefighters who have completed professional childcare training.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Yoo-gyeong (Caretaker, Pohang Nambu Fire Station): We are working hard to create an environment where children can play safely and make repeat visits.



Since its trial run in 2020, the fire station childcare service, thanks to positive response, expanded to 12 fire stations in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province through last year. Over 35-hundred children have used the service so far. The plan is to expand the service to all fire stations in the province by the first half of this year.



[Soundbite]

Kim Gwang-seok (Pohang Nambu Fire Station): When people have urgent business, there's nowhere to leave their child. It is our goal to foster a childcare-friendly environment and tackle the low birthrate.



This alternative solution is helping to overcome low birthrate-related concerns and alleviate the vacuum in childcare assistance.

