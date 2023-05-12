DEMAND FOR STRONGER SCHOOL ZONE LAWS News Today 입력 2023.05.12 (15:02) 수정 2023.05.12 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

DEMAND FOR STRONGER SCHOOL ZONE LAWS



[Anchor Lead]

Two days ago, a tragic accident occurred near an elementary school in Suwon, Gyeonggi-do Province, where a second-grade child was killed by a bus that ignored signals and made a right turn in a school zone. The family, who had to witness this scene at the accident site, appealed for public attention, stating that such accidents keep recurring due to the lack of proper punishment and system improvements. They also disclosed the child's name and face.



[Pkg]

The right-turn light is red. However, a bus went ahead to turn right and hit a child in the crossing. This is how Cho Eun-gyeol died. At the time of the accident, the eight-year boy's parents were waiting across the road helplessly watching their son die before their eyes.



[Soundbite]

(Father of the late Cho Eun-gyeol): I saw the accident with my eyes. He seemed to be in great pain. His clothes were soaked in blood. I hope he is no longer in pain now.



It was a route children used everyday to and from school. The accident should never have happened in the zone where protection of children is top priority.



[Soundbite]

(Father of the late Cho Eun-gyeol): I am really upset and outraged. It was a school zone with many children going home. The driver turned right on red and my boy...



Eun-gyeol's family decided to disclose his name and face out of a desperate wish that his death be remembered to prevent similar accidents from recurring in the future. The grieving father called for strict punishment for the bus driver while asking over and over for adults to act to ensure the safety of children.



[Soundbite]

(Father of the late Cho Eun-gyeol): What are ‘Min-sik law’ and ‘Bae Seung-a law’ for? Similar accidents keep occurring. I hope they will deliberate and legislate a law that is really needed.



Condolences poured in for Eun-gyeol at the accident site. Piles of chrysanthemum flowers, toys and snacks. A wall was covered with apologetic messages left by adults.



[Soundbite]

(Resident): Awareness can be raised when strict punishments are predicted. It is too serious to rely on the driver's conscience. The loss is too grave and huge.



The bus driver was arrested on Thursday for violating the so-called Min-sik law , which intensifies punishments for drivers who harm or kill a child in a child protection zone.



CONTAMINATED WATER vs. TREATED WATER



[Anchor Lead]

With the Japanese government's planned release of Fukushima's contaminated water this summer, concerns about safety are rising. The ruling party is embroiled in controversy over claims that the contaminated water should be more accurately referred to as 'treated water'. The government has clarified that 'contaminated water' is the official term.



[Pkg]

A team of Korean experts will visit Japan to inspect the release of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant for two days from May 23rd.



[Soundbite]

Lim Su-seok (Foreign Ministry spokesperson): Sending an on-site inspection team of Korean experts is meaningful in itself.



Until now the focus was on whether the inspection team will verify or inspect the water release. Now the controversy is over what to call the water being released. The People Power Party argued that the term 'treated water' could be used instead.



[Soundbite]

Sung Il-jong (People Power Party (SBS Radio)): Since the water released from the plant has been treated, I think it's right to use the term 'treated water'.



[Soundbite]

Han Moo-kyung (People Power Party): IAEA materials use the term 'treated water'. So, I personally think that term should be used.



The ruling party has argued that the term 'treated water' should be used since Japan uses an advanced liquid processing system known as ALPS to filter out the radioactive water. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party questioned if the PPP is advocating Japan's own interests. The opposition party claimed that less than 30% of the radioactive water is treated and asked why the released water should be referred to as something else when the safety of it should be verified first. DP members posed a number of questions to the government.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Un-ha (Democratic Party): So the PPP is saying the term 'treated water' is right? Not 'contaminated water'?



[Soundbite]

Bang Moon-kyu (Minister of the Office for Gov‘t Policy Coordination): Such a proposal was made at a meeting, but the issue was never officially discussed by the task force.



While the Japanese government has stressed that the water from the Fukushima plant is 'treated', the Korean government's official term has been 'contaminated water'. Seoul claims that it has never discussed changing the term to 'treated water'.



LAWMAKER INVESTS IN ANOTHER CRYPTO COIN



[Anchor Lead]

Controversy continues to spread day by day after it was belatedly revealed that Democratic Party Representative Kim Nam-kuk invested and held billions of won worth of cryptocurrencies, specifically game-related coins. However, according to a KBS investigation, it was confirmed that he invested over 900 million won in another game coin, in addition to the already disclosed Wemix coin.



[Pkg]

These are records main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk disclosed when he acknowledged his investment in some 800,000 Wemix cryptocurrency coins. Based on information stated in the records, coin experts tracked down Kim's digital wallet. But further analysis of his wallet's transactions shows some one billion won worth of another coin called Marblex was also deposited in the wallet in late April of last year. Marblex is a gaming coin issued by domestic online game company Netmarble. The coin was launched last March and went on to be listed on May 6. The deposit into Kim's wallet was concentrated between April 21 and May 3. Some 19-thousand coins in total, then valued at around 970 million won, were purchased over 37 occasions leading right up to the coin's listing. A third of that volume, some 62-hundred coins, were then sold between May 3 and 6 when the price shot up. The sale is expected to have led to a profit of some 320 million won. However immediately the coin quickly suffered steep plunges.



[Soundbite]

Park Byeol (Analyst, CryptoQuant): It's unusual to invest a staggering KRW 1 bn in a short amount of time of 2 weeks. That level of purchase ranks within the top 100 coin holders.



Wemix, which the lawmaker admitted to investing in, is also a gaming coin. Only about two months after trading billions of won on Wemix, Kim invested hundreds of millions of won in another gaming coin.



[Soundbite]

Sim Ji-hoon (Digital Economy Association): The fact that Kim invested in domestic gaming coins one after another and did so before the listing likely indicates he had insider information.



KBS asked Kim about the details of his investment in Marblex but has yet to receive a response. Meanwhile the Korea Game Society has raised allegations that some game companies lobbied lawmakers in connection to cryptocurrencies but the firm which issued Wemix has rejected such claims.



SOLDIERS' MOBILE PHONE USE TO EXPAND



[Anchor Lead]

Currently, enlisted troops can use their mobile phones from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays. The military plans to expand this, allowing phone use from the morning as well on weekdays from right after the morning roll call takes place usually between 6 and 7 a.m. This trial run will be applied to some 60,000 enlistees through the end of the year. After analysis of its impact on job performance, the program will likely be expanded to all military units as early as next year. However phone possession is restricted during patrol duties, night shifts and large scale training sessions.



FIRST SELF-DRIVING RICE PLANTING MACHINE



[Anchor Lead]

An autonomous rice-planting machine that passed the government's certification standards has been unveiled. It is anticipated that the distribution of this advanced technology will help alleviate the problem of labor shortage in rural areas.



[Pkg]

Green rice seedlings are planted all in a row, as a rice-planting machine passes by. The machine is self-driving. It's able to navigate complicated routes or dead ends all by itself. It's all thanks to the use of cutting-edge information and communication technologies, including a global positioning system and self-driving device. Introduced in January, this is the first agricultural machine that has passed the government's tests.



[Soundbite]

Han Jong-kyu (Self-driving rice planting machine company): In developing self-driving farming machines, the first-stage model can just move straight. The second-stage model can make turns. The self-driving rice planting machine is the second-stage model.



To operate conventional rice-planting machines, two people are needed the driver and the worker planting seedlings. But the self-driving model doesn't need someone behind the wheel, reducing the need for extra workers. It can also remain on its route almost precisely and its margin for error is no more than seven centimeters, even if it runs off course. The time needed to plant rice seedlings has also dropped by 30 percent. The government plans to establish related facilities in preparation for an increase in demand for self-driving farming machines.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Ho-keun (Korea Agriculture Technology Promotion Agency): We plan to build an intelligence farming machine test complex measuring 100 hectares in Saemangeum by 2026. By 2025, we will build a facility to test batteries that will be used in electric and eco-friendly farming machines.



Eyes are now on whether the expanded use of such high-tech machines will help farming communities address shortages in workers, caused by their aging populations.



RICE FARMERS AVOID ALTERNATIVE CROPS



[Anchor Lead]

As rice prices fall due to the decline in annual rice consumption, the government is encouraging a reduction in rice cultivation areas. Farmers are advised to grow wheat, soybeans, and powdered rice instead. However, this recommendation is not receiving a significant response from the farmers in Gangwon-do Province, as it does not align with their actual circumstances.



[Pkg]

Green rice seedlings are planted, as a rice planting machine passes. This is Odae rice, which will be harvested and sold before the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday. Due to falling rice prices, the farm once considered growing other types of crop, but again settled on planting just rice.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dong-ik (Rice farmer): We discussed planting millet. But it is more expensive than corn and unprofitable. It was once planted here. But we gave up, since it was not profitable.



The government is pushing to reduce rice fields in order to decrease the surplus supply of rice. It will provide up to 4.3 million won in subsidy per hectare to farmers who plant alternative crops in rice fields. Rice for powder use, wheat, beans and millet are recommended as alternative grains. However, farmers' response has been lukewarm. The Gangwon provincial government received applications for a rice field reduction program. But farmers were wiling to not plant rice in 220 hectares or about 60 percent of the target. Farmers are reluctant to plant rice for powder use, since it is not well grown in the climate conditions of Gangwon-do Province. On top of this, dry-field farming requires more workers than rice farming, since the farming process has not yet been automated and mechanized fully. In term of profitability, rice earns them 310,000 won per 10 hectares. But they earn 260,000 won from cultivating beans. Farmers returned to rice just a year after they switched to beans as it was difficult for them to find buyers.



[Soundbite]

Park Jeong-jun(Bean Farmer): There were problems and hardships. So they have returned to growing rice this year.



Farmers call on the government to expand substantial assistance and to devise measures to develop the market for those who cultivate alternative grains.



POLICE AND VICTIM CATCH PHONE SCAMMER



[Anchor Lead]

A phone scammer posing as a child kidnapper and demanding millions of won was caught by the police within just over two hours of being reported. A calm and well-coordinated joint operation between a co-worker of the victim who suspected the phone scam, a police officer who provided personal funds for the crime, and the composed victim made the arrest possible.



[Pkg]

A man sits in front of a bank teller. Hunched over and obviously anxious, he withdraws cash. The man leaves the bank carrying cash in a paper bag. He'd received a call 40 minutes prior from someone claiming that his daughter had been kidnapped. He tried to withdraw cash as the supposed kidnapper was demanding a 20 million won ransom. That's when his co-worker, suspecting a phone scam, called the police. The police worked together with the man to catch the phone scammer. When the man didn't have enough cash to meet the ransom, the police officer put up ten million won of his own money.



[Soundbite]

Ji Hyeon-cheol (Jincheon Police Station): I sent my money to catch the phone scammer. When the scammer asked for the picture of the cash, I went to the bank with the victim to withdraw it.



The man kept the phone scammer on the phone and acted as if he was really going to give them the money.



[Soundbite]

(Fraudster on the Phone (VOICE MODIFIED)): (I can't drive fast when my daughter is kidnapped.) You don't have to worry since I'll find you the nearest spot.



When the man handed the money over to a female collector at the meeting point, the police officer, having been staking out nearby, ran over and caught the woman. Police found out that this woman used a similar method recently to defraud around 15 million won from the unsuspecting people in Daejeon and Sejong. The police were able to stop the phone scam with the help from the victim and his co-worker and now plan to launch a full investigation to catch the whole gang.

DEMAND FOR STRONGER SCHOOL ZONE LAWS

입력 2023-05-12 15:02:35 수정 2023-05-12 16:45:05 News Today

DEMAND FOR STRONGER SCHOOL ZONE LAWS



[Anchor Lead]

Two days ago, a tragic accident occurred near an elementary school in Suwon, Gyeonggi-do Province, where a second-grade child was killed by a bus that ignored signals and made a right turn in a school zone. The family, who had to witness this scene at the accident site, appealed for public attention, stating that such accidents keep recurring due to the lack of proper punishment and system improvements. They also disclosed the child's name and face.



[Pkg]

The right-turn light is red. However, a bus went ahead to turn right and hit a child in the crossing. This is how Cho Eun-gyeol died. At the time of the accident, the eight-year boy's parents were waiting across the road helplessly watching their son die before their eyes.



[Soundbite]

(Father of the late Cho Eun-gyeol): I saw the accident with my eyes. He seemed to be in great pain. His clothes were soaked in blood. I hope he is no longer in pain now.



It was a route children used everyday to and from school. The accident should never have happened in the zone where protection of children is top priority.



[Soundbite]

(Father of the late Cho Eun-gyeol): I am really upset and outraged. It was a school zone with many children going home. The driver turned right on red and my boy...



Eun-gyeol's family decided to disclose his name and face out of a desperate wish that his death be remembered to prevent similar accidents from recurring in the future. The grieving father called for strict punishment for the bus driver while asking over and over for adults to act to ensure the safety of children.



[Soundbite]

(Father of the late Cho Eun-gyeol): What are ‘Min-sik law’ and ‘Bae Seung-a law’ for? Similar accidents keep occurring. I hope they will deliberate and legislate a law that is really needed.



Condolences poured in for Eun-gyeol at the accident site. Piles of chrysanthemum flowers, toys and snacks. A wall was covered with apologetic messages left by adults.



[Soundbite]

(Resident): Awareness can be raised when strict punishments are predicted. It is too serious to rely on the driver's conscience. The loss is too grave and huge.



The bus driver was arrested on Thursday for violating the so-called Min-sik law , which intensifies punishments for drivers who harm or kill a child in a child protection zone.



CONTAMINATED WATER vs. TREATED WATER



[Anchor Lead]

With the Japanese government's planned release of Fukushima's contaminated water this summer, concerns about safety are rising. The ruling party is embroiled in controversy over claims that the contaminated water should be more accurately referred to as 'treated water'. The government has clarified that 'contaminated water' is the official term.



[Pkg]

A team of Korean experts will visit Japan to inspect the release of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant for two days from May 23rd.



[Soundbite]

Lim Su-seok (Foreign Ministry spokesperson): Sending an on-site inspection team of Korean experts is meaningful in itself.



Until now the focus was on whether the inspection team will verify or inspect the water release. Now the controversy is over what to call the water being released. The People Power Party argued that the term 'treated water' could be used instead.



[Soundbite]

Sung Il-jong (People Power Party (SBS Radio)): Since the water released from the plant has been treated, I think it's right to use the term 'treated water'.



[Soundbite]

Han Moo-kyung (People Power Party): IAEA materials use the term 'treated water'. So, I personally think that term should be used.



The ruling party has argued that the term 'treated water' should be used since Japan uses an advanced liquid processing system known as ALPS to filter out the radioactive water. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party questioned if the PPP is advocating Japan's own interests. The opposition party claimed that less than 30% of the radioactive water is treated and asked why the released water should be referred to as something else when the safety of it should be verified first. DP members posed a number of questions to the government.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Un-ha (Democratic Party): So the PPP is saying the term 'treated water' is right? Not 'contaminated water'?



[Soundbite]

Bang Moon-kyu (Minister of the Office for Gov‘t Policy Coordination): Such a proposal was made at a meeting, but the issue was never officially discussed by the task force.



While the Japanese government has stressed that the water from the Fukushima plant is 'treated', the Korean government's official term has been 'contaminated water'. Seoul claims that it has never discussed changing the term to 'treated water'.



LAWMAKER INVESTS IN ANOTHER CRYPTO COIN



[Anchor Lead]

Controversy continues to spread day by day after it was belatedly revealed that Democratic Party Representative Kim Nam-kuk invested and held billions of won worth of cryptocurrencies, specifically game-related coins. However, according to a KBS investigation, it was confirmed that he invested over 900 million won in another game coin, in addition to the already disclosed Wemix coin.



[Pkg]

These are records main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk disclosed when he acknowledged his investment in some 800,000 Wemix cryptocurrency coins. Based on information stated in the records, coin experts tracked down Kim's digital wallet. But further analysis of his wallet's transactions shows some one billion won worth of another coin called Marblex was also deposited in the wallet in late April of last year. Marblex is a gaming coin issued by domestic online game company Netmarble. The coin was launched last March and went on to be listed on May 6. The deposit into Kim's wallet was concentrated between April 21 and May 3. Some 19-thousand coins in total, then valued at around 970 million won, were purchased over 37 occasions leading right up to the coin's listing. A third of that volume, some 62-hundred coins, were then sold between May 3 and 6 when the price shot up. The sale is expected to have led to a profit of some 320 million won. However immediately the coin quickly suffered steep plunges.



[Soundbite]

Park Byeol (Analyst, CryptoQuant): It's unusual to invest a staggering KRW 1 bn in a short amount of time of 2 weeks. That level of purchase ranks within the top 100 coin holders.



Wemix, which the lawmaker admitted to investing in, is also a gaming coin. Only about two months after trading billions of won on Wemix, Kim invested hundreds of millions of won in another gaming coin.



[Soundbite]

Sim Ji-hoon (Digital Economy Association): The fact that Kim invested in domestic gaming coins one after another and did so before the listing likely indicates he had insider information.



KBS asked Kim about the details of his investment in Marblex but has yet to receive a response. Meanwhile the Korea Game Society has raised allegations that some game companies lobbied lawmakers in connection to cryptocurrencies but the firm which issued Wemix has rejected such claims.



SOLDIERS' MOBILE PHONE USE TO EXPAND



[Anchor Lead]

Currently, enlisted troops can use their mobile phones from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays. The military plans to expand this, allowing phone use from the morning as well on weekdays from right after the morning roll call takes place usually between 6 and 7 a.m. This trial run will be applied to some 60,000 enlistees through the end of the year. After analysis of its impact on job performance, the program will likely be expanded to all military units as early as next year. However phone possession is restricted during patrol duties, night shifts and large scale training sessions.



FIRST SELF-DRIVING RICE PLANTING MACHINE



[Anchor Lead]

An autonomous rice-planting machine that passed the government's certification standards has been unveiled. It is anticipated that the distribution of this advanced technology will help alleviate the problem of labor shortage in rural areas.



[Pkg]

Green rice seedlings are planted all in a row, as a rice-planting machine passes by. The machine is self-driving. It's able to navigate complicated routes or dead ends all by itself. It's all thanks to the use of cutting-edge information and communication technologies, including a global positioning system and self-driving device. Introduced in January, this is the first agricultural machine that has passed the government's tests.



[Soundbite]

Han Jong-kyu (Self-driving rice planting machine company): In developing self-driving farming machines, the first-stage model can just move straight. The second-stage model can make turns. The self-driving rice planting machine is the second-stage model.



To operate conventional rice-planting machines, two people are needed the driver and the worker planting seedlings. But the self-driving model doesn't need someone behind the wheel, reducing the need for extra workers. It can also remain on its route almost precisely and its margin for error is no more than seven centimeters, even if it runs off course. The time needed to plant rice seedlings has also dropped by 30 percent. The government plans to establish related facilities in preparation for an increase in demand for self-driving farming machines.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Ho-keun (Korea Agriculture Technology Promotion Agency): We plan to build an intelligence farming machine test complex measuring 100 hectares in Saemangeum by 2026. By 2025, we will build a facility to test batteries that will be used in electric and eco-friendly farming machines.



Eyes are now on whether the expanded use of such high-tech machines will help farming communities address shortages in workers, caused by their aging populations.



RICE FARMERS AVOID ALTERNATIVE CROPS



[Anchor Lead]

As rice prices fall due to the decline in annual rice consumption, the government is encouraging a reduction in rice cultivation areas. Farmers are advised to grow wheat, soybeans, and powdered rice instead. However, this recommendation is not receiving a significant response from the farmers in Gangwon-do Province, as it does not align with their actual circumstances.



[Pkg]

Green rice seedlings are planted, as a rice planting machine passes. This is Odae rice, which will be harvested and sold before the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday. Due to falling rice prices, the farm once considered growing other types of crop, but again settled on planting just rice.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dong-ik (Rice farmer): We discussed planting millet. But it is more expensive than corn and unprofitable. It was once planted here. But we gave up, since it was not profitable.



The government is pushing to reduce rice fields in order to decrease the surplus supply of rice. It will provide up to 4.3 million won in subsidy per hectare to farmers who plant alternative crops in rice fields. Rice for powder use, wheat, beans and millet are recommended as alternative grains. However, farmers' response has been lukewarm. The Gangwon provincial government received applications for a rice field reduction program. But farmers were wiling to not plant rice in 220 hectares or about 60 percent of the target. Farmers are reluctant to plant rice for powder use, since it is not well grown in the climate conditions of Gangwon-do Province. On top of this, dry-field farming requires more workers than rice farming, since the farming process has not yet been automated and mechanized fully. In term of profitability, rice earns them 310,000 won per 10 hectares. But they earn 260,000 won from cultivating beans. Farmers returned to rice just a year after they switched to beans as it was difficult for them to find buyers.



[Soundbite]

Park Jeong-jun(Bean Farmer): There were problems and hardships. So they have returned to growing rice this year.



Farmers call on the government to expand substantial assistance and to devise measures to develop the market for those who cultivate alternative grains.



POLICE AND VICTIM CATCH PHONE SCAMMER



[Anchor Lead]

A phone scammer posing as a child kidnapper and demanding millions of won was caught by the police within just over two hours of being reported. A calm and well-coordinated joint operation between a co-worker of the victim who suspected the phone scam, a police officer who provided personal funds for the crime, and the composed victim made the arrest possible.



[Pkg]

A man sits in front of a bank teller. Hunched over and obviously anxious, he withdraws cash. The man leaves the bank carrying cash in a paper bag. He'd received a call 40 minutes prior from someone claiming that his daughter had been kidnapped. He tried to withdraw cash as the supposed kidnapper was demanding a 20 million won ransom. That's when his co-worker, suspecting a phone scam, called the police. The police worked together with the man to catch the phone scammer. When the man didn't have enough cash to meet the ransom, the police officer put up ten million won of his own money.



[Soundbite]

Ji Hyeon-cheol (Jincheon Police Station): I sent my money to catch the phone scammer. When the scammer asked for the picture of the cash, I went to the bank with the victim to withdraw it.



The man kept the phone scammer on the phone and acted as if he was really going to give them the money.



[Soundbite]

(Fraudster on the Phone (VOICE MODIFIED)): (I can't drive fast when my daughter is kidnapped.) You don't have to worry since I'll find you the nearest spot.



When the man handed the money over to a female collector at the meeting point, the police officer, having been staking out nearby, ran over and caught the woman. Police found out that this woman used a similar method recently to defraud around 15 million won from the unsuspecting people in Daejeon and Sejong. The police were able to stop the phone scam with the help from the victim and his co-worker and now plan to launch a full investigation to catch the whole gang.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

