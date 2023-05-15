LAWMAKER LEAVES DP OVER CRYPTO SCANDAL News Today 입력 2023.05.15 (15:01) 수정 2023.05.15 (16:45)

LAWMAKER LEAVES DP OVER CRYPTO SCANDAL



[Anchor Lead]

Representative Kim Nam-kuk of the Democratic Party has abruptly left the party after nine days of controversy over his substantial virtual asset holdings. The Democratic Party, already embroiled in a 'cash envelope bribery scandal', has faced another setback with the controversy over Kim's virtual assets, leading to a formal apology from party leader Lee Jae-myung. The People Power Party criticized Kim's departure as a simple 'party quit' act. And even within the Democratic Party, there are calls for the investigation to be continued even after his departure.



[Pkg]

Kim Nam-kuk of the Democratic Party vowed to put his political career and wealth on the line a day after allegations surrounding his cryptocurrency holdings came to light. He claimed the accusations were forged by prosecutor-turned-justice minister Han Dong-hoon. However, amid mounting allegations over conflict of interest and initial investment funds, Kim apologized after four days. As further allegations emerged suggesting illegal lobbying and his engagement in cryptocurrency dealings during a parliamentary committee meeting, Kim on Sunday announced his departure from the party and submitted related papers. In a social media post, Kim said he will briefly leave the Democratic Party that he loves as he must not cause any harm to the party at this critical time. But he vowed to stand up to unjust political attacks. DP leader Lee Jae-myung, who issued a public apology over a cash envelope bribery scandal less than a month ago, again bowed his head.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): There can be no excuse for the failure of an elected official to fulfill his duty of looking after people's lives day and night.



He said Kim's departure is part of efforts to take responsibility for the controversy. The People Power Party was quick to criticize the move saying Kim responded to the public's call for his resignation by merely quitting the party.



[Soundbite]

Kang Min-kuk (Senior spokesperson, PPP): The DP must view the people as so foolish to skirt around its repeated crises through these tricks time and again.



The DP was investigating the cryptocurrency scandal, which was requested by Kim himself. But with his exit from the party, that probe and another separate ethics review are now suspended. Even within the DP, some have criticized Kim's decision as a tactic to dodge liability.



YOON TO ATTEND G7 SUMMIT IN HIROSHIMA



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, this week. He is expected to have a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from the United States, Japan, Canada, and Germany, among others. The conference is seen as an opportunity to further strengthen value-based solidarity.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol is to participate in the G7 Summit held in Hiroshima, Japan from May 19th. He is the fourth Korean president to attend the summit.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-hyo (Principal Deputy Nat’l Security Adviser): This will be a chance to see S. Korea's status as a global partner for the protection of rule-based int’l order and responses to global challenges.



Also planned is the first trilateral summit among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in six months. The Presidential Office expects the summit to be a chance to upgrade cooperation among the three allies as it takes place after Yoon's state visit to the U.S. and the restoration of the so-called shuttle diplomacy with Japan. However, no new agreements are expected since working-level talks are still underway about the three sides sharing missile alert information. President Yoon is also scheduled to meet with key leaders before and after the G7 Summit. Bilateral talks with the Canadian Prime Minister in marking Korea's 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Canada will be followed by a meeting with the German Chancellor who is set to visit Korea after the G7 Summit and another one with the European Union. The top office said that while the President started engaging in multilateral global diplomacy in the first year of his term, he will make Korea's role and contribution more concrete this year. During the G7 Summit, the Korean and Japanese leaders will visit the memorial hall for the atomic bomb victims.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-hyo (Principal Deputy Nat’l Security Adviser): It will be an occasion to remember the Korean atomic bomb victims and for the two countries to prepare for a peaceful and prosperous future.



Meanwhile, a source inside the Presidential Office said that Japan has been very cooperative so far during working-level discussions on Korean experts inspecting the release of radioactive water from the Fukushima plant. Working-level talks on this issue are to resume this week.



ELECTRIC, GAS RATES TO RISE



[Anchor Lead]

The energy ministry says it will raise electric and gas rates starting from Tuesday. Electric rates will increase by eight won per kilowatt-hour. It means four-member families will see their monthly average electric bills go up by some 3,000 won. Gas rates will go up by 1.04 won per megajoule. Gas bills for four-member families will climb by an average of some 4,400 won a month. The ministry said there are remaining factors calling for a raise in electric and gas rates. Korea Electric Power Corporation posted an operating deficit topping six trillion won in the first quarter of this year alone.



MORE FOOT-AND-MOUTH DISEASE CONFIRMED



[Anchor Lead]

The highly contagious Class 1 livestock disease 'Foot-and-Mouth' has been reported in a series of outbreaks on a beef farm in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, and now additional cases have been reported in Jeungpyeong-gun County. The number of farms affected by foot-and-mouth disease this month has increased to six, raising concerns about widespread outbreak.



[Pkg]

Entry into this farm is completely restricted. A vehicle circles around the farm to disinfect the area. This is a domestic beef, or Hanwoo, cattle farm in Jeungpyeong-gun County, Chungcheongbuk-do Province where the latest case of foot-and-mouth disease has been confirmed. Tests were conducted after some 400 cows raised here were suspected of the disease. The tests turned out positive. This marks the first FMD case outside the Cheongju area after the animal disease broke out in the country on May 11 for the first time in 4 years. The latest farm is 13 kilometers away from the first affected farm, far beyond the 3 kilometer quarantine radius. If personnel and vehicles are responsible for the transmission, it's feared that a nationwide spread may be possible.



[Soundbite]

Byeon Jeong-wun (Chungcheongbuk-do Prov. gov’t): We restricted access to the farm and are preparing for a culling operation. Standstill measures affecting a 3km radius and thorough clinical testing are also planned.



Officials have been dispatched to the farm in the county for early stage quarantine and epidemiological surveys. Outsiders, vehicles and livestock are banned from accessing the farm. So far, FMD has been reported at six farms all within this month. Authorities suspect the very first case in Cheongju was likely caused by a virus originating from abroad, such as Southeast Asia. As a vaccine currently used in Korea is known to be effective, as reported to the World Organization for Animal Health, it is anticipated that a further spread can be prevented. The agriculture ministry will conduct tests in the coming days to verify the actual effects of the vaccine.



FINAL CHECKS ON NURI ROCKET UNDERWAY



[Anchor Lead]

The third launch of South Korea's home-made launch vehicle, Nuri, is now just nine days away. Unlike previous test flights carrying only models, this time it will be the first actual launch carrying practical satellites. Today, we introduce the satellites of private companies that will head to space with Nuri.



[Pkg]

Final checks on the Nuri rocket are in full swing ahead of its third launch next week. To ensure a successful launch, meticulous inspections are conducted on the performance of the satellites to be loaded onto the launch vehicle. On its third launch, the rocket will carry three more satellites developed by domestic private companies, in addition to the main payload, a next-gen small satellite developed by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. The cube satellite Lumir T1 is given the widest space. It will measure the amount of radioactivity along the orbit of the satellite. It will also correct device errors caused by radioactivity. This technology can be applied to facilities with high levels of radioactivity, such as the inside of the Fukushima nuclear power plant.



[Soundbite]

Nam Myoung-yong (President, Lumir): Machines and devices are damaged in areas exposed to radioactivity. Electronic devices that withstand the radioactive environment are needed. This technology will be applied in developing such electronic devices.



Two other cube satellites will collect meteorological data around the Korean Peninsula and verify the performance of space optical cameras and satellite posture control systems.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yong-yil (President, Justek): This is the first step in developing and producing all satellite parts domestically.



The technology to dispose of space garbage and debris will also be put to the test. After completing its mission, the satellite will launch and pop a super-sized balloon to quickly enter the earth's atmosphere. In the process, the satellite will be burned to ashes due to friction with the air. What the Korean companies involved can obtain through the upcoming launch would become valuable assets for them in the future.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yang-soo (Director, Kairo Space): The first question is whether or not we have ever sent satellites to space. The heritage of successful space launch activities allow us to develop overseas export or to use the technology for our own purposes. It is excessively difficult to acquire the heritage.



Loaded on the Nuri rocket, the small satellites will carry the nation's hopes and dreams into space next Wednesday.



4.5-MAGNITUDE QUAKE HITS OFF EAST COAST



[Anchor Lead]

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck waters off the coastal city of Donghae Monday morning. At 6:27 a.m., the quake occurred at sea 52 kilometers northeast of the city in Gangwon-do Province. It sent tremors vividly felt by those in other parts of Gangwon-do Province and the northern region of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. The government said that as of 7:30 a.m., a total of 18 reports of tremors being felt have been filed, but no reports of damage have been received. It was the strongest quake to occur in Korea so far this year.



STORES MAY SCRAP FROSTED WINDOWS



[Anchor Lead]

You may often see frosted glass film covers on the glass windows of convenience stores. These were originally introduced to hide the cigarettes sold in stores, but recently, some point out that they actually threaten the safety of store employees. The government has decided to revise this regulation.



[Pkg]

The outside of convenience stores mostly look alike. Frosted glass film covers the store windows from the ground to about an adult's height.



[Soundbite]

Han Chae-yeon (Gwangju resident, Gyeonggi-do Prov.): I can tell the colors. (Do you know why the windows are covered with film?) No.



The reason is tobacco. The current law stipulates that no tobacco advertisements placed inside the store can be seen from the outside. The purpose of this law is to lower the smoking rate. This regulation was practically nullified until the Board of Audit and Inspection pointed it out two years ago. Since then, the government has notified of a crackdown. Now all convenience stores cover their windows with opaque glass film. But the law is being criticized amid a rise in serious crimes inside the stores.



[Soundbite]

(KBS News 9 (Feb. 9)): A customer discovered him and called the police, but when the police came to the scene, he was already dead.



It is hard to see a crime taking place inside the store from the outside because of the frosted windows.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ho-jun (Convenience store owner): Only the silhouette is visible. It's hard to tell whether a customer is talking to me or threatening me at the counter.



Crimes at convenience stores are rising. Also the smoking rate among teenagers has increased despite the frosted film being put up. The Regulatory Reform Office under the prime minister's office is discussing what it deems to be an ineffectiveness solution. The office reportedly agrees with taking down the opaque glass film. However, it's still discussing ways to decrease the exposure of tobacco advertisements. It's likely to decide on improved measures this week before making a recommendation to related ministries.



MARINE TRASH CLUTTER JEJU SEA



[Anchor Lead]

The ocean around Jeju-do Island is suffering due to marine waste. More than 20,000 tons of marine waste is collected annually in Jeju-do Island alone.



[Pkg]

The sparkling blue sea of Jeju stretches far and wide. It's nature's gift that heals the mind and body exhausted from everyday life. But it's a different story under the surface.



[Soundbite]

Min So-young (KBS Journalist): This is a spot frequented by anglers. Let's go into the sea to collect trash.



Six meters below. A thriving colony of marine plants is replaced by large tires. Even professional divers cannot untie the tangled ropes in the water. The ropes can only be disentangled when the knots are cut with a knife. Ten meters deep, thick ropes are discarded on the rocks. There are plastic container lids, cans, cigarette packs and even plastic fishing lures in the water.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seong-il (Scuba diver): I see a lot of trash in the sea, like coffee cans, ropes and nets. I see mostly ropes and coffee cans.



This is sea trash collected from waters off a harbor in Jeju. Divers brought up a mountain of trash in just an hour, ranging from a refrigerator door, tires, ropes to all sorts of plastic items. The collected trash weights a whopping eight tons. Marine garbage hauled up from the Jeju sea increases every year, exceeding 20,000 tons since 2021.



[Soundbite]

Oh Yeon-su (Daepyeong-ri village chair): Women divers are afraid of getting tangled up in the nets or anchors. The boats from our harbor had trouble several times because the nets got caught in the screws.



No matter how hard the divers work to clean up the sea, they don't seem to be making a dent in the amount of garbage in the Jeju sea. It is costing the Jeju government 10 billion won annually just to gather up the trash.

