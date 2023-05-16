ELECTRIC FEES BURDEN SMALL BUSINESSES News Today 입력 2023.05.16 (15:11) 수정 2023.05.16 (16:45)

ELECTRIC FEES BURDEN SMALL BUSINESSES



[Anchor Lead]

Starting today, the 16th, electricity and gas bills combined have increased by about 7,500 won, roughly 5.3% for a four-member household. The ones hit hardest by such hike is as expected, self-employed individuals who have already been struggling with the economic downturn and soaring prices. With the scorching summer heat soon to arrive, there is no doubt that electricity usage will increase. In an already high-cost environment, the additional financial burden is a major concern.



[Pkg]

A coin singing room in Seoul. The singing and vending machines, air conditioning and heating devices, as well as lights are all powered by electricity around the clock. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, this place is seeing more customers. But, because of rising operation costs the owner is afraid to receive his next electricity bill.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ik-hwan (Owner of coin singing room): Electricity prices are a burden. It hasn't been long since the pandemic ended. I've been working hard, hoping to finally repay my debt.



This internet cafe's electricity bills surpassed 2.5 million won a month last summer, prompting the owner to install electric fans to save operation costs. It's not even summer yet, but he's already worried as he'll have to inevitably turn on his air conditioning when the summer heat begins.



[Soundbite]

Lee Cheon-hee (Internet cafe owner): I've been turning on the air conditioning because it's humid when it rains. My customers want it, too. I can't help it.



If the accumulated increase of the past one year is included in the fees during the summer season, when demand for electricity usually spikes, the burden felt could be much heavier. Concerns are rising that consumers, who had to pay high gas fees last winter, could face soaring air conditioning costs this summer.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ik-hwan (Owner of coin singing room): Rather than asking small businesses to endure, I wish there were measures in place to help us coexist and stay afloat.



The government has decided to let small businesses pay their electricity bills in installments, like ordinary households. But small business owners are worried the measure will not be enough to alleviate their financial woes in the era of high inflation.



PROSECUTORS RAID CRYPTO EXCHANGES



[Anchor Lead]

The prosecution has conducted a raid on cryptocurrency exchanges, including Upbit and Bithumb, in connection with allegations of coin investment by lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk. Although seizure warrants were rejected twice last year, a third warrant was issued following the controversy.



[Pkg]

Prosecutors raided local cryptocurrency exchanges as part of an investigation into allegations surrounding lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk's cryptocurrency holdings. This comes a day after Kim left the main opposition Democratic Party. In Monday's raids at Upbit and Bithumb, the prosecution reportedly seized Kim's account information from the two exchanges. The search warrants indicated charges of tax evasion, concealing criminal proceeds and violating the Political Funds Act.



[Soundbite]

(Exchange official (VOICE MODIFIED)): The raid of our headquarters was related to Kim Nam-kuk. That we have confirmed.



Kim transferred 850-thousand Wemix coins from Bithumb to Upbit last January and February. The transfer alerted the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit of suspicious "abnormal transactions". Notified of the matter, the prosecution then filed for search warrants for Kim's digital accounts last October and November, but the requests were dismissed. Kim's trading of Wemix coins thereafter grew to nearly 1.3 million. He also invested almost one billion won in another gaming token before its listing on the exchange, further fuelling suspicions. As word got out that he also engaged in cryptocurrency dealings during a parliament committee meeting, Kim eventually left his party nine days after the controversy first erupted. Charges applied in the latest search warrant request were the same as those applied in the two previous requests. In a separate development, a People Power Party city council member in Seoul filed a complaint with the Supreme Prosecutors' Office on Monday requesting a bribery investigation into Kim Nam-kuk.



S. KOREA HEADS TO 'NIMBLE TITAN 24'



[Anchor Lead]

A summit between South Korea, the United States, and Japan is scheduled to take place in Japan shortly. According to KBS's coverage, the three nations are also planning to conduct a multinational missile defense exercise, 'Nimble Titan', during the same period. This move indicates an acceleration in security cooperation between South Korea, the US, and Japan.



[Pkg]

South Korea will participate in the "Nimble Titan 24" missile defense exercise, which takes place for a week in Melbourne, Australia, starting Wednesday. Hosted by the U.S. Strategic Command, Nimble Titan is a multinational missile defense drill. Japan will also take part. Participating countries will discuss how to respond to the enemy's ballistic missiles and partake in simulated war games based on scenarios of rising regional tensions. In the 2016 drill, South Korea and Japan practiced sharing intelligence on North Korea's submarine-launched ballistic missiles. This year's exercise will bring together over 130 people from 27 countries and four international organizations. South Korea will send working-level officials of the defense ministry, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the foreign ministry. A high-ranking military official explained that it's a multinational missile defense exercise and South Korea will participate to see what it can learn. South Korea participated in the 2011 Nimble Titan as an observer. Since 2012, Seoul has taken part in the exercise as a participant, but did not disclose its participation. That's because of speculation that participating in Nimble Titan could be seen as a step towards joining the U.S. missile defense system. The defense ministry reaffirmed its stance that participation in Nimble Titan is not related with joining the system. During this year's drill, the leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will hold a trilateral summit in Japan and discuss measures to boost security cooperation, including real-time sharing of information on missile warnings. A military official predicted that discussions will also be held during Nimble Titan in line with the three countries' plan to create a consultative body on sharing intelligence on the North's missile development as soon as possible.



CHINA-BASED FOOTBALLER UNDER PROBE



[Anchor Lead]

Son Jun-ho, a South Korean midfielder playing for a professional football club in China, is reportedly under investigation by the Chinese police over bribery charges. According to the Korean consulate general in Shenyang, Son was taken into custody on May 12 while trying to board a plane at a Shanghai airport and is currently under probe by security authorities in Liaoning province. Chinese media have reported that Son and other players are likely being questioned over match-fixing allegations involving their head coach. Son claims innocence and has taken legal action, appointing a lawyer.



COURIER VAN BAN DISRUPTS DELIVERY



[Anchor Lead]

The problem of parcel delivery chaos in apartment complexes, which sparked controversy in the new towns in the metropolitan area five years ago, is reoccurring in various places again. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport has introduced regulations to increase the ceiling height of apartment underground parking lots to prevent this, but as the rule only applies to newly built apartments, the parcel delivery chaos continues.



[Pkg]

A delivery man is busy unloading cargo from his truck in front of an apartment complex. He is in a hurry, as he needs more time here than in other apartments. That's because delivery trucks are banned from entering this apartment complex.



[Soundbite]

(Delivery worker): I go to all the seven buildings carrying parcels on a handcart. It takes nearly one and a half hours when there are lots of parcels to deliver.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yoo-min (KBS Reporter): Most delivery trucks park here, since residents block delivery trucks from entering the complex for safety concerns.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yoo-min (KBS Reporter): A 300 meter distance from the entrance. While carrying parcels, that's a great distance to cover.



Sometimes, he has to move back and forth to his truck five times to finish delivering the packages. It's made especially challenging when delivering heavy sacks of rice.



[Soundbite]

(Delivery worker): It is really hard to pull the cart loaded with heavy items.



In another apartment complex in Gyeonggi-do Province, Packages pile up at a corner of the parking lot.



[Soundbite]

Kim Kwang-ho (Delivery worker): I want to deliver parcels door to door normally. I don't like having to unload deliveries in a parking lot.



Fresh food is delivered door to door. But couriers cannot avoid disputes with residents.



[Soundbite]

(Resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): Why should residents suffer from this damage and stress?



[Soundbite]

Kim Kwang-ho (Delivery worker): Don't other cars threaten safety? Are just delivery trucks a problem?



There is a reason residents ban delivery trucks.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jae-dong (Apartment resident in Seongbuk-gu Dist.): There are many children moving around. And residents find it very inconvenient. When delivery trucks use underground parking lots, there are little problems.



With both sides uncompromising, the dispute remains unresolved.



[Soundbite]

Han Hye-young (Apartment resident in Gwacheon): They are banned from entering the ground floor due to safety concerns. But they only talk about their workload. There must be fundamental solutions.



Most delivery workers are registered as individual businesses. So it is hard for them to seek fundamental solutions.



[Soundbite]

Park Chae-un (Korea Labor and Society Institute): Residents are the ones who suffer the damage. Delivery workers also suffer. A neutral arbitration body should step in.



It seems necessary for the two sides to make a concession and find common ground. In an apartment complex in Incheon, elderly people are hired to deliver parcels inside the grounds, with the local government sharing the cost. There is another solution, like the electric carts stationed in an apartment complex in Sejong City.



OFF DUTY FIREFIGHTER DROWNS TO DEATH



[Anchor Lead]

A firefighter drowned during an underwater cleanup activity in waters near Jangho Port in Samcheok, Gangwon-do Province at around 11 a.m. Monday. The 48-year-old surnamed Lee was taken to the hospital but died. The disaster struck on a off-duty day when Lee, together with four fellow firefighters, was helping out the community in voluntary service.



KOREA LACKS OCEAN-BOTTOM SEISMOMETERS



[Anchor Lead]

A magnidue 4.5 earthquake recently in the East Sea on the 15th. A series of earthquakes of various magnitudes continue to occur in the East Sea, but the lack of knowledge about the underwater fault structure makes accurate diagnosis difficult. There's a need for a real-time, subsea seismic monitoring system, yet there's not a single one in our waters. In contrast, there are over 200 such systems facing the East Sea in Japan.



[Pkg]

An ocean-bottom seismometer is being lifted for the first time since it was installed deep in the ocean a year ago. It was installed in an earthquake-struck area for research purposes.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Kwang-hee (Pusan National Univ.): We will likely be able to obtain information in advance on the shape and size of faults and the magnitude of earthquakes that can occur there.



Ocean-bottom seismometers for research purposes need to be removed after a certain period of time to collect information on earthquakes. In Korea, no real-time ocean bottom seismometers that can be observed when earthquakes occur have been installed. One such device was installed in waters off Ulleung-do Island in 2006, but it was scrapped in 2015 when an optical cable broke off. That's part of the reason why there is not enough data on underwater earthquakes in Korea. There is relatively scarce information on the faults in the central part of the East Sea, including the area where recent tremors occurred. By contrast, Japan installed about 200 real-time ocean bottom seismometers on the Pacific Coast after a deadly earthquake in 2011. This is needed to observe earthquakes and collect data in real time and prepare for tsunamis.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Hong Tae-kyung (Yonsei University): Estimating the size of faults and the maximum magnitude of likely tremors is difficult. We need ocean bottom seismometers to detect micro-earthquakes more effectively.



It costs over 5 billion won to install one real-time ocean bottom seismometer. Experts are calling for a more proactive response in earthquake-prone marine zones.



TEACHERS OBTAIN LICENSES FOR EDUCATION



[Anchor Lead]

In the typical school setting, teachers teach and students learn. However, some teachers are making headlines for their continued learning for the benefit of their students. Embodying the principle of "learning to teach", these teachers are even earning professional certificates. We introduce you to these dedicated educators.



[Pkg]

Students pay attention, as the teacher shows how to weld. Moving in a figure eight to make the surface even. A skill requiring high level of workmanship.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hyun-ki (Student, Chuncheon Mech Tech High School): Our teacher has many licenses and teaches us well. So I want to obtain the license soon. I love you, teacher.



The students can concentrate better, because the teacher is a certified expert. The teacher obtained a welding license after completing a one-year course.



[Soundbite]

Choi Seung-gil (Teacher, Chuncheon Mech Tech High School): It is fulfilling that I can learn skills and methods that I didn't know to teach them to students.



Three other teachers at this school obtained licenses on manufacturing bio chemical products.



[Soundbite]

Park Ji-yong (Teacher, Wonju Medical Instruments High School): I know how hard they have to study to obtain the license. So I tell them about the hardships. It is very good I can understand their difficulties.



The teachers share useful tips on how to get good grades and ways to avoid getting marked down.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Ah-jin (Student, Wonju Medical Instruments High School): The teacher can accurately know what I mean even when I ask simple questions. He teaches everything in detail. So we can learn a lot through one simple question.



Going beyond passing knowledge in the classroom, the teachers serve as good companions for their students along the vocational path. Both teachers and students can grow together through this expert, pragmatic teaching.

