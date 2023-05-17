NURSES PROTEST OVER PRESIDENT’S VETO News Today 입력 2023.05.17 (15:22) 수정 2023.05.17 (16:45)

NURSES PROTEST OVER PRESIDENT'S VETO



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol exercised his veto power over the Nursing Act, which stipulates the treatment and status of nurses separately, through a Cabinet meeting yesterday. This move has sparked fierce backlash from nursing organizations. With nursing organizations threatening to take collective action and hold those in power politically accountable, it seems that the turmoil in the medical field will likely continue for some time.



[Pkg]

Nurses gather in front of the presidential office where a Cabinet meeting is being held. They immediately began protesting, as President Yoon Suk Yeol decided to veto the nursing bill. The nurses vowed to hold the president accountable politically, noting that he had visited the Korean Nurses Association when he was running for president.



[Soundbite]

Kim Young-kyoung (Korean Nurses Association): There is plenty of evidence showing that the president promised to approve the nursing bill. But the president has broken his campaign promise.



They also threatened to take group action, pledging to push ahead with the nursing bill again. The nurses are preparing to stage a law-abiding protest, such as rejecting duties they customarily do by proxy for doctors. The government is trying to persuade nurses, promising to follow through its measures to improve the treatment and work conditions for nurses.



[Soundbite]

Cho Kyoo-hong (Minister of Health and Welfare): Nurses have been caring for patients for the past 100 years. I believe you will continue to take care of patients in the future.



However, the government was unable to even arrange a meeting with the nurses' representatives in the face of their strong opposition.



[Soundbite]

How dare you come here?



It appears the confrontation will continue for the time being, as some nurses are calling for a more hard-line stance and even going so far as to stage a general strike. A solidarity of medical workers' organization, which include doctors and nursing assistants, welcomed the president's decision and postponed its plan to go on a general strike.



YOON MEETS UKRAINIAN FIRST LADY



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska yesterday at the Yongsan presidential office. Visiting Korea as a special presidential envoy, Mrs. Zelenska thanked Korea for its support and humanitarian aid and asked for more assistance. The presidential office said that Ukraine hoped for more mine detection and removal equipment and non-lethal military supplies such as ambulances. President Yoon reportedly promised close cooperation with the international community and full support for the Ukrainian people.



"AGENCY TO PAY FOR MISHANDLED ADOPTION"



[Anchor Lead]

Regarding a case where an adoptee was deported due to the neglect of an adoption agency after being sent overseas, a court has made its first ruling that the adoption agency must pay 100 million won in compensation. However, the court dismissed claims that the state also bears responsibility for compensation, stating that it had not fulfilled its duties of oversight and management during this process.



[Pkg]

Shin Song-hyuk was sent to the U.S. for adoption at age 3 in 1979. But his adoptive parents relinquished custody of him after 7 years. He was readopted by another family, only to be abandoned again two years later. The abusive parents did not properly apply for Shin's U.S. citizenship and he was eventually deported from the U.S.



[Soundbite]

Shin Song-hyuk (Overseas adoptee (2019))



Deported to South Korea, Shin filed a compensation suit against the adoption agency, Holt Children's Services, and the state arguing they failed to fulfill their duty of protecting adoptees. The court delivered a verdict after 5 years, ordering the agency to pay 100 million won. The court said Holt violated its protective duty as the adoptee's guardian, being not even aware that Shin was unable to acquire U.S. citizenship. It also pointed out that if Holt fulfilled its obligations, Shin would not have been deported and suffer the mental pain of losing the country of residence where he lived for dozens of years. The court, however, did not acknowledge the government's liability for compensation. It said the government only bears the general responsibility of setting the conditions and procedural rules of an adoption and it can't be seen that it purposely or inadvertently neglected oversight of the adoption agency. Shin's lawyers said it was regrettable the court did not acknowledge state liability.



[Soundbite]

Kim Su-jung (Shin Song-hyuk's lawyer): It's regrettable the state's responsibility for managing, planning and tolerating illegal overseas adoptions was not recognized.



With the latest verdict, other adoptees who were sent abroad are also preparing for similar lawsuits.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yu-ri (Overseas adoptee): I will first challenge the Korean gov't, then Holt and the orphanage. An agency like Holt can't exist without gov't approval.



Meanwhile, Shin, who is currently staying in Mexico, will review the court decision before deciding whether to appeal.



EDUCATION FOR MULTICULTURAL STUDENTS



[Anchor Lead]

As international marriages increase and the influx of foreign workers grows, the number of multicultural students is naturally rising. Coupled with the declining birth rate in Korea, this is deepening the challenges in the field of education.



[Pkg]

A math class at an elementary school, 97 percent of this school's students are from multicultural families. Usually, young immigrant children can adjust to Korean school easily. But it is not always easy for them to learn Korean language and culture. This is why there is a special class that teach them the Korean language.



[Soundbite]

Kim Young-mi (Special class teacher): The priority is to teach them Korean in an intensive course.



A nearby high school helped students with multicultural backgrounds enter prestigious universities.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Min-joon (Student, Korea University): We can broaden our global perspectives while interacting with students from various countries in addition to what we learned and acquired in our home countries.



In Gyeonggi-do Province, the number of multicultural family students has been rising steadily. Last year, it stood at 44,000. A spike of some 52 percent from about 29,000 in 2018. Multicultural students account for nearly 3 percent of the total students. Some schools with good multicultural education systems are seeing a surging influx of such students. Now is the time to deliberate ways to embrace multicultural students in the local community beyond school. This is why representatives from the province's government and education office as well as cities and counties gathered to discuss the topic for the first time.



[Soundbite]

Lim Tae-hee (Superintendent of Gyeonggi-do office of Education): They will become a great asset for Korea in sharpening global competitiveness and advancing into overseas markets. At this critical juncture, the meeting was held to review the province's education for multicultural children.



Amid the nation's low birthrate and growing population of immigrants, education authorities are beginning to address in full scale, coexistence with multicultural children.



YOO AH-IN QUESTIONED FOR DRUG USE



[Anchor Lead]

Actor Yoo Ah-in returned home after a grueling police questioning that lasted more than 21 hours. Accused of using five kinds of narcotics, including propofol, marijuana, and cocaine, the actor was asked how many times he had used the drugs, how he purchased them and who his accomplices were. The Narcotic Crime Investigation Division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency questioned him from 9 a.m. yesterday until early this morning. Yoo met with reporters as he left the building and said that he said all he could to the police and apologized for causing concern.



CONCERNS OVER TSUNAMI SHELTERS



[Anchor Lead]

There have been a series of earthquakes in the East Sea off Gangwon-do Province recently, heightening concerns about 'earthquakes and tsunamis'. Are we properly equipped with evacuation facilities to cope with such earthquakes and tsunamis? We take a look.



[Pkg]

This is an evacuation facility for earthquakes and tsunamis located on the coast of Gangneung. It is the parking lot of a university research center situated six to eight meters above sea level. The location is below the interior ministry's recommendation that such facilities should be on mountains or hills at least 10 meters above sea level.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim In-ho (Kangwon Nat'l University): It's hard to say quakes and tsunamis will not occur in Korea. We need shelters to prepare against the worst case scenario.



This accommodation was excluded from evacuation shelter designation early this month. Not only was it damaged from a recent wildfire, but the building itself was not quake proof. Due to similar reasons, nine evacuation shelters had to be re-designated in Gangneung alone.



[Soundbite]

Kim Cheol-gi (Gangneung City gov't): It's difficult to designate private properties for such purposes. We will do our best in view of such factors.



Another problem is the lack of awareness as people don't know where these facilities are. There are only about 140 signs put up along a 320 kilometer stretch of coastal area.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jae-sik (Seoul resident): I don't know about the geographic features here. I didn't take time to read the signboards so if an earthquake strikes, I would have no idea where to take shelter.



Experts say that all of the 186 evacuation shelters in Gangwon-do Province must be inspected. They also call for continued education and training to prepare citizens on how to act in evacuation situations.



GOV'T ALLOWS SPECULATIVE TREE PLANTING



[Anchor Lead]

It may seem implausible that people are still planting trees on land designated for public institution relocation in hopes of compensation, but this has recently happened in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Even more surprisingly, a committee under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, which oversees land expropriation, has essentially legalized this tree planting, despite its speculative nature.



[Pkg]

The Gyeongsangbuk-do Agricultural Research and Extension Services currently in Daegu will move to Sangju three years later. The decision was made before 2017. Immediately after the announcement, pine saplings for landscaping were planted in the village. Trees were planted on about 120,000 out of 960,000 square meters of prospective relocation site. A landscaper and some 30 village residents planted the trees to get compensation. They even wrote a contract that gave 70% of the compensation to the landscaper who planted and oversaw the trees and the remaining 30% to the villagers.



[Soundbite]

(Resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): I heard that we can get compensated for the trees planted.



The tree compensation amount per square meter comes to about 100,000 won, totaling as much as 10 billion won. The Gyeongsangbuk-do Provincial Government refused to pay as the move was deemed speculative. In June 2022, the provincial government and the villagers both filed for an administrative measure with the Central Land Expropriation Committee under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. The committee sided with the residents. The committee concluded that the trees planted before the relocation of the provincial agency was approved on May 29th, 2022 are all eligible for compensation. According to the current laws, land compensation date is calculated from the day when a business plan is displayed publicly. But the compensation date for trees and other obstructions is applied four years later.



[Soundbite]

Jo Jeong-heun (Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice (Appraiser)): The definition of compensation base date isn't clear and implied as the public notice day of the business plan. There is no way to catch speculative activities that took place before then.



The state has essentially approved the landscaper's speculative activity.



[Soundbite]

Sim Sang-jung (Nat'l Assembly Transport Committee): A public project can become a speculation for compensation, which eventually comes from people's tax money.



The Gyeongsangbuk-do government appealed the expropriation committee's administrative measure. The outcome is to be released later this month.



AI ROBOTS DRAW CROWDS AT BUSAN FAIR



[Anchor Lead]

A lifestyle robot that rolls gimbap and brews coffee is no longer a figment of our imagination, but a reality. At the Busan Int'l Machinery Fair, which opened yesterday, attention is being drawn to advanced robots equipped with artificial intelligence technology and factory automation equipment.



[Pkg]

At this cafe in the corner of an exhibition hall, a person and robot work side by side. The employee gives gimbap or rice roll ingredients to the robot, which then rolls the gimbap, slices the roll and places it on a paper dish. Another robot makes coffee, just like a barista. This gives a glimpse into mankind's future coexisting with robots. Here, we see two robots that are connected by a device to enable them to work together. On one side, a logistics robot diligently carries around goods. On the other side, a 13-hundred ton massive injection molding machine produces plastic products. This particular apparatus costs over one billion won and creates plastic goods by combining two or more materials inside the machine.



[Soundbite]

Im Ha-yeong (Plastic molding machine manufacturer): There is keen interest on weight reduction as cars give way to EVs. The assembly process must be cut back, leading to more use of plastic goods.



The 11th Busan International Machinery Fair, returning for the first time in 4 years, has opened on a record scale. 453 companies from 28 countries are taking part, setting up around 17-hundred booths. The firms showcase smart manufacturing technology, cutting-edge robots, 3D printing, AI and automation equipment. Export counseling sessions alone are expected to generate 2 billion dollars with overall economic effects reaching 50 billion won.



[Soundbite]

Seong Gi-in (Busan Machinery Industry Cooperatives): The fair combines eco-friendly manufacturing innovation with digital technology. It provides a comprehensive view of advances made in the local machinery sector.



The four-day fair will run through Friday and admission is free for the general public.

입력 2023-05-17

