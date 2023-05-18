CANCER TREATMENT CLUSTERED IN SEOUL News Today 입력 2023.05.18 (15:05) 수정 2023.05.18 (16:57)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

CANCER TREATMENT CLUSTERED IN SEOUL



[Anchor Lead]

It's not a recent phenomenon for cancer patients to travel all the way from rural areas to Seoul for treatment. The lack of trust in local hospitals and a shortage of medical staff are the primary reasons behind this trend. Consequently, the inconvenience for patients and their families continues to grow. We take a look at the details.



[Pkg]

Kim Seung-wun in his sixties was diagnosed with terminal-stage lung cancer. He lives in Changnyeong in Gyeongsangnam-do Province but comes to Seoul every week for treatment. That's a six-hour round trip.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seung-wun (Changnyeong-gun resident): It's harder to travel. I took SRT and then a cab. Treatment takes only about 15 to 30 minutes. It costs a lot to travel as well.



Cancer patients find it physically exhausting to leave their places of residence and travel long distances to get treatment. One out of two cancer patients, excluding those living in Seoul, Busan and Daegu, receive treatment in other areas. The figure goes up to seven out of ten in the Gyeongsangbuk-do Province area. It is because patients don't trust the medical institutions where they live.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seong-ju (Korean Cancer Patients Rights Council): The medical system that's in place compels patients to come to Seoul.



Another issue is the economic loss suffered by local cancer patients.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Ock Min-su (Univ. of Ulsan College of Medicine): Why should local residents pay for the treatment cost of patients from other areas? It's not as if medical insurance pays for transport.



Experts point out that a system should be put in place so that cancer patients can continuously receive standardized treatment in their regions even if they get surgery in the Seoul metropolitan area.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Ock Min-su (Univ. of Ulsan College of Medicine): We need a good post-surgery patient care system. There should be a network that makes it so that patients don't need to go to Seoul.



A fine example of local cancer treatment service is the cancer center at Chonnam National University Hwasun Hospital. There are roughly two million cancer patients in Korea. It is time for local medical institutions to boost reliability and expertise on their own.



FALSE PRESCRIPTION SCANDAL



[Anchor Lead]

A prominent traditional Korean medicine hospital in Seoul has been exposed for blatantly issuing fraudulent prescriptions under employee names to boost its Korean medicine sales. By encouraging customers to buy medicines at a discounted price using employee names, the hospital managed to increase its revenue. But this scheme has left the consumers who paid the full price at a disadvantage. The hospital's revenue generated through this method over the past seven years is estimated to exceed 20 billion won.



[Pkg]

A top-notch Korean medicine hospital operated by a prestigious university. Ads about discounts on medicines were found online. The ads say discounts are offered on Korean medicines that are purchased in the name of the hospital's staffers. KBS visited the hospital to check whether it was true. During a consultation with a doctor, we asked if we could buy medicines cheaper and was informed of discounts for hospital employees.



[Soundbite]

(Korean Medicine doctor (VOICE MODIFIED)): I registered you under the name of a hospital employee. The prescriptions will be accepted when you ask for two boxes of drugs.



Hospital employees receive nearly 50 percent discounts when buying medicines. It is illegal for doctors to prescribe medicines to a person who is not the one actually taking them. A clear violation of the medical law.



[Soundbite]

(Korean Medicine doctor (VOICE MODIFIED)): Officially, we prescribe the medicines pretending like we are not aware of the practice.



This is part of the hospital's prescription lists obtained by KBS. A staffer was prescribed medicine for 2,500 days on a single day. The medication's shelf life was a year. Ten days later, he purchased the same drug for the use of 300 more days. Another employee was prescribed the same medicine multiple times on the same day. It is also a violation of pharmaceutical law to sell prescribed medicines to other people.



[Soundbite]

(Hospital Staffer (VOICE MODIFIED)): I heard that some employees received a tax refund during the year-end tax adjustment period and paid nothing in income tax.



The hospital rewarded an employee for selling some 50 million won worth of medicines in a month this way.



[Soundbite]

Jung Hye-seung (Lawyer): Most Korean medicines are not covered by health insurance. So there is little room for the Nat’l Health Insurance Service to intervene. It's hard to monitor the volume of medicines prescribed to the patients.



Seoul Special Judicial Police Bureau for Public Safety conducted a raid on the hospital as part of their ongoing investigation into the prescription falsification. It is believed that the hospital earned more than 20 billion won for seven years through this method. The hospital denied its involvement in the illegal practice and said that although it knows that some employees are under investigation for selling prescribed drugs to other people, it was not aware of the practice to falsify prescriptions to increase the sales of medicines.



MINISTER DOUBTS UNION MEMBER'S DEATH



[Anchor Lead]

Regarding a construction worker's self-immolation death, Minister of Land and Infrastructure Won Hee-ryong said the union might have intended to take advantage of a colleague's death as a driving force behind their anti-government protest. In a message posted on social media on Wednesday, the minister raised the questions, citing a news report that other union members on the scene did not try to stop him from setting himself on fire in protest against the government on May 1. The construction workers' union called the report a malicious distortion and pledged to take legal action against all people involved in it. The union held a two-day rally until Wednesday to pay respects to the self-immolated member while calling on the government to stop cracking down on it.



KIM JONG-UN INSPECTS RECON SATELLITE



[Anchor Lead]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made a public appearance after a month, accompanied by his daughter while inspecting a military reconnaissance satellite. The satellite launch preparations seem to be in their final stages. Kim inspected the military reconnaissance satellite No. 1, and approved the 'future action plan'. Now, attention is being drawn to when the satellite will be launched.



[Pkg]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a first public appearance in a month with his daughter Ju-ae. He visited a satellite launch preparation committee whose formation he had ordered just last month. Unveiled for the first time was the military reconnaissance satellite No. 1 the regime claims to have completed production. North Korean media said the satellite is ready for loading after undergoing the final general assembly check and space environment test. Kim said a successful launch of the satellite is an urgent requirement for the country and a top priority to bolster defense capabilities. It will also mark a major step forward in technological advancements.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean Central News Agency): N. Korea will more assertively exercise its right to sovereignty and self-defense to deter the escalating confrontational moves by hostile forces.



Kim also approved the next course of action for the preparatory committee. What those plans entail was not disclosed but it appears launch preparations have entered their final stages. The launch location is likely to be the Tongchang-ri missile test site where a mobile assembly building was recently restored. The launch date is expected to be after June, considering the time needed to load the satellite onto a projectile.



[Soundbite]

Hong Min (Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification): The launch will likely occur in June or July, possibly around the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice which the North calls Victory Day. Before that would be difficult.



Also, North Korea is not yet believed to have notified the International Maritime Organization or the International Civil Aviation Organization of its launch timetable.



CHILDBIRTH GRANT SHOWS LIMITED EFFECT



[Anchor Lead]

With low birth rates becoming a serious problem in our society, some regions are offering substantial incentives to those who have children. Recently, there have been cases in Chungcheongbuk-do Province where families received up to 100 million won. However, it has been pointed out that such cash support is not producing significant results.



[Pkg]

The sound of babies crying. Something that's rarely heard in this remote village. Earlier this year, this couple had twins, their third and fourth children. They are due to receive 100 million won or 50 million won per baby in a childbirth encouragement grant. All families with newborns in this area stand to each receive one million won for postpartum care and a monthly diaper allowance of 80,000 won for two years.



[Soundbite]

Lee Gyu-hyeong (Goesan-gun County office): The county has various policies to lessen the economic burden of childbirth and provide a better environment for raising children.



Starting last October, Gangjin-gun County of Jeollanam-do Province pays each child 600,000 won per month in childbirth grant from birth to age seven, which totals to 50-point-4 million won. The central government and local government bodies offer various cash assistance packages, but there is a clear limit to these aids. In fact, the central government's budget for local bodies' childbirth encouragement programs increased from four trillion won in 2009 to more than 16 trillion in the past twelve years. But the combined birthrate has fallen steadily, reaching 0.78 in 2022.



[Soundbite]

Lim Wan-ju (Father of the Goesan-gun twins): Since there are no proper pediatric hospitals here, we have to go to nearby Jeungpyeong or Cheongju for medical services.



The Korea Institute of Local Finance studied the birth encouragement policies of local government institutions nationwide and found that, to boost the birthrate, it was over three times more effective to expand child rearing infrastructure than to provide cash assistance.



[Soundbite]

Park Hye-rim (Korea Institute of Local Finance): After studying the effects of infrastructure policies on the birthrate it's found that spending the budget on .increasing infrastructure was more effective in boosting the birthrate.



However, only 13.4% of the total budget was allocated to infrastructure construction and services in daycare centers, play facilities, and public childcare centers. This is why a drastic change is needed in Korea's birth encouragement policy.



EU CONCERNED OVER KOREAN AIR-ASIANA DEAL



[Anchor Lead]

The European Union has expressed negative views on the merger of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines. It said there is a possibility of competition restriction on some routes in Europe when the two companies combine. Through their Statement of Objection released Wednesday, the European Commission said that the two companies' merger could discourage competition in service quality on routes between South Korea and European countries. The EU has been conducting an in-depth review on Korean Air's acquisition of Asiana Airlines since February. It will decide whether or not to conditionally approve the merger by August 3.



STUDENT PANIC OVER VANISHING MAJORS



[Anchor Lead]

It's quite common these days for universities to eliminate or merge departments. As the number of students declines and the Ministry of Education intensifies restructuring efforts, universities are focusing on so-called 'profitable' majors. However, students' learning rights are being neglected in this process.



[Pkg]

This freshman heard shocking news as soon as he entered university. The accepting of new students will be suspended from next year for six majors that have low admission rates.



[Soundbite]

(Freshman, Shin Ansan Univ.): I heard about it in March. (So you knew after you entered school?) Yes, through a Kakao message someone posted.



This four-year university is undergoing a rehabilitation procedure with plans to close two departments, those of philosophy and the game of baduk.



[Soundbite]

(Philosophy major, Myongji Univ.): Data provided by an accounting firm is only quantitative. Basically, the survival of a major depends on money.



Over 700 cases of such mergers and closures of college majors have been reported during a three-year period through 2022. Not only is the number of students decreasing but the education ministry has also accelerated a restructuring push on schools based on operational profit and losses. Schools considered to be in a "managerial crisis" as assessed in a fiscal inspection by the government can face sharp restrictions in financial support such as scholarships.



[Soundbite]

(Private University official (VOICE MODIFIED)): The education ministry's continued intervention is pushing schools to remove insolvent departments and create new ones for their survival.



Even though a major is abolished, students who enrolled earlier onto that course will still graduate. But to the students who planned their futures around a certain major, this is disconcerting news to say the least. Harsh restructuring is sweeping through universities. Critics say the right to study of students who have already been admitted must be guaranteed.



EQUESTRIAN EXPENSE DISPUTE OVER AG



[Anchor Lead]

Controversy is growing as it was found that the Korean Equestrian Federation demanded each athlete selected for the national team to pay 100 million won in order to participate in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in September. In principle, the national emblem is given according to the ranking in the national team selection competition, and the participation expenses have always been covered by the Federation and the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee. So why has this situation occurred? We take a look.



[Pkg]

Equestrian athlete Kim Hyeok won a silver medal in team dressage and a bronze in an individual competition at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games. Last year, he ranked second in the national team selection trial for the Asian Games but it remains unclear whether he can compete in Hangzhou this September. This is because the Korea Equestrian Federation told him to pay over a hundred million won in expenses out of his own pocket to become a national team member.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyeok (Equestrian athlete): I was told to pay the entire cost out of my own pocket and inform my decision by this Friday. The federation said that for all 8 horses to compete, it costs over KRW 100 mn per athlete.



Four athletes each in the disciplines of dressage and show-jumping are scheduled to take part in the upcoming Asian Games. Players ranking high in the selection trial joining the national team is the general rule but if they fail to shoulder the huge participation fee, lower ranking athletes can take their spot.



[Soundbite]

Heo Jung-hoon (Equestrian athlete): It is so unjust and unfair that competent players can't compete in the games because they can't pay for it.



The federation said that competition in the Hangzhou games is expected to cost some 1.2 billion won, a sum difficult to provide considering its current financial state. It was eventually decided through a board meeting to have the players pay the full cost. For the past three Asian Games, the federation footed the entire bill thanks to corporate donations. However as such donations fizzled out ever since the corruption scandal involving the impeached former President Park Geun-hye and her close confidant Choi Soon-sil, the federation has experienced financial woes. Also, Kim Dong-seon, a senior executive at Hanwha Group who was a delegate of the equestrian federation voluntarily stepped down after power abuse allegations surfaced in March. The controversy is expected to grow as the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee also said that it cannot help out beyond providing the cost of air tickets and clothing.

CANCER TREATMENT CLUSTERED IN SEOUL

입력 2023-05-18 15:05:53 수정 2023-05-18 16:57:11 News Today

CANCER TREATMENT CLUSTERED IN SEOUL



[Anchor Lead]

It's not a recent phenomenon for cancer patients to travel all the way from rural areas to Seoul for treatment. The lack of trust in local hospitals and a shortage of medical staff are the primary reasons behind this trend. Consequently, the inconvenience for patients and their families continues to grow. We take a look at the details.



[Pkg]

Kim Seung-wun in his sixties was diagnosed with terminal-stage lung cancer. He lives in Changnyeong in Gyeongsangnam-do Province but comes to Seoul every week for treatment. That's a six-hour round trip.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seung-wun (Changnyeong-gun resident): It's harder to travel. I took SRT and then a cab. Treatment takes only about 15 to 30 minutes. It costs a lot to travel as well.



Cancer patients find it physically exhausting to leave their places of residence and travel long distances to get treatment. One out of two cancer patients, excluding those living in Seoul, Busan and Daegu, receive treatment in other areas. The figure goes up to seven out of ten in the Gyeongsangbuk-do Province area. It is because patients don't trust the medical institutions where they live.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seong-ju (Korean Cancer Patients Rights Council): The medical system that's in place compels patients to come to Seoul.



Another issue is the economic loss suffered by local cancer patients.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Ock Min-su (Univ. of Ulsan College of Medicine): Why should local residents pay for the treatment cost of patients from other areas? It's not as if medical insurance pays for transport.



Experts point out that a system should be put in place so that cancer patients can continuously receive standardized treatment in their regions even if they get surgery in the Seoul metropolitan area.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Ock Min-su (Univ. of Ulsan College of Medicine): We need a good post-surgery patient care system. There should be a network that makes it so that patients don't need to go to Seoul.



A fine example of local cancer treatment service is the cancer center at Chonnam National University Hwasun Hospital. There are roughly two million cancer patients in Korea. It is time for local medical institutions to boost reliability and expertise on their own.



FALSE PRESCRIPTION SCANDAL



[Anchor Lead]

A prominent traditional Korean medicine hospital in Seoul has been exposed for blatantly issuing fraudulent prescriptions under employee names to boost its Korean medicine sales. By encouraging customers to buy medicines at a discounted price using employee names, the hospital managed to increase its revenue. But this scheme has left the consumers who paid the full price at a disadvantage. The hospital's revenue generated through this method over the past seven years is estimated to exceed 20 billion won.



[Pkg]

A top-notch Korean medicine hospital operated by a prestigious university. Ads about discounts on medicines were found online. The ads say discounts are offered on Korean medicines that are purchased in the name of the hospital's staffers. KBS visited the hospital to check whether it was true. During a consultation with a doctor, we asked if we could buy medicines cheaper and was informed of discounts for hospital employees.



[Soundbite]

(Korean Medicine doctor (VOICE MODIFIED)): I registered you under the name of a hospital employee. The prescriptions will be accepted when you ask for two boxes of drugs.



Hospital employees receive nearly 50 percent discounts when buying medicines. It is illegal for doctors to prescribe medicines to a person who is not the one actually taking them. A clear violation of the medical law.



[Soundbite]

(Korean Medicine doctor (VOICE MODIFIED)): Officially, we prescribe the medicines pretending like we are not aware of the practice.



This is part of the hospital's prescription lists obtained by KBS. A staffer was prescribed medicine for 2,500 days on a single day. The medication's shelf life was a year. Ten days later, he purchased the same drug for the use of 300 more days. Another employee was prescribed the same medicine multiple times on the same day. It is also a violation of pharmaceutical law to sell prescribed medicines to other people.



[Soundbite]

(Hospital Staffer (VOICE MODIFIED)): I heard that some employees received a tax refund during the year-end tax adjustment period and paid nothing in income tax.



The hospital rewarded an employee for selling some 50 million won worth of medicines in a month this way.



[Soundbite]

Jung Hye-seung (Lawyer): Most Korean medicines are not covered by health insurance. So there is little room for the Nat’l Health Insurance Service to intervene. It's hard to monitor the volume of medicines prescribed to the patients.



Seoul Special Judicial Police Bureau for Public Safety conducted a raid on the hospital as part of their ongoing investigation into the prescription falsification. It is believed that the hospital earned more than 20 billion won for seven years through this method. The hospital denied its involvement in the illegal practice and said that although it knows that some employees are under investigation for selling prescribed drugs to other people, it was not aware of the practice to falsify prescriptions to increase the sales of medicines.



MINISTER DOUBTS UNION MEMBER'S DEATH



[Anchor Lead]

Regarding a construction worker's self-immolation death, Minister of Land and Infrastructure Won Hee-ryong said the union might have intended to take advantage of a colleague's death as a driving force behind their anti-government protest. In a message posted on social media on Wednesday, the minister raised the questions, citing a news report that other union members on the scene did not try to stop him from setting himself on fire in protest against the government on May 1. The construction workers' union called the report a malicious distortion and pledged to take legal action against all people involved in it. The union held a two-day rally until Wednesday to pay respects to the self-immolated member while calling on the government to stop cracking down on it.



KIM JONG-UN INSPECTS RECON SATELLITE



[Anchor Lead]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made a public appearance after a month, accompanied by his daughter while inspecting a military reconnaissance satellite. The satellite launch preparations seem to be in their final stages. Kim inspected the military reconnaissance satellite No. 1, and approved the 'future action plan'. Now, attention is being drawn to when the satellite will be launched.



[Pkg]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a first public appearance in a month with his daughter Ju-ae. He visited a satellite launch preparation committee whose formation he had ordered just last month. Unveiled for the first time was the military reconnaissance satellite No. 1 the regime claims to have completed production. North Korean media said the satellite is ready for loading after undergoing the final general assembly check and space environment test. Kim said a successful launch of the satellite is an urgent requirement for the country and a top priority to bolster defense capabilities. It will also mark a major step forward in technological advancements.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean Central News Agency): N. Korea will more assertively exercise its right to sovereignty and self-defense to deter the escalating confrontational moves by hostile forces.



Kim also approved the next course of action for the preparatory committee. What those plans entail was not disclosed but it appears launch preparations have entered their final stages. The launch location is likely to be the Tongchang-ri missile test site where a mobile assembly building was recently restored. The launch date is expected to be after June, considering the time needed to load the satellite onto a projectile.



[Soundbite]

Hong Min (Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification): The launch will likely occur in June or July, possibly around the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice which the North calls Victory Day. Before that would be difficult.



Also, North Korea is not yet believed to have notified the International Maritime Organization or the International Civil Aviation Organization of its launch timetable.



CHILDBIRTH GRANT SHOWS LIMITED EFFECT



[Anchor Lead]

With low birth rates becoming a serious problem in our society, some regions are offering substantial incentives to those who have children. Recently, there have been cases in Chungcheongbuk-do Province where families received up to 100 million won. However, it has been pointed out that such cash support is not producing significant results.



[Pkg]

The sound of babies crying. Something that's rarely heard in this remote village. Earlier this year, this couple had twins, their third and fourth children. They are due to receive 100 million won or 50 million won per baby in a childbirth encouragement grant. All families with newborns in this area stand to each receive one million won for postpartum care and a monthly diaper allowance of 80,000 won for two years.



[Soundbite]

Lee Gyu-hyeong (Goesan-gun County office): The county has various policies to lessen the economic burden of childbirth and provide a better environment for raising children.



Starting last October, Gangjin-gun County of Jeollanam-do Province pays each child 600,000 won per month in childbirth grant from birth to age seven, which totals to 50-point-4 million won. The central government and local government bodies offer various cash assistance packages, but there is a clear limit to these aids. In fact, the central government's budget for local bodies' childbirth encouragement programs increased from four trillion won in 2009 to more than 16 trillion in the past twelve years. But the combined birthrate has fallen steadily, reaching 0.78 in 2022.



[Soundbite]

Lim Wan-ju (Father of the Goesan-gun twins): Since there are no proper pediatric hospitals here, we have to go to nearby Jeungpyeong or Cheongju for medical services.



The Korea Institute of Local Finance studied the birth encouragement policies of local government institutions nationwide and found that, to boost the birthrate, it was over three times more effective to expand child rearing infrastructure than to provide cash assistance.



[Soundbite]

Park Hye-rim (Korea Institute of Local Finance): After studying the effects of infrastructure policies on the birthrate it's found that spending the budget on .increasing infrastructure was more effective in boosting the birthrate.



However, only 13.4% of the total budget was allocated to infrastructure construction and services in daycare centers, play facilities, and public childcare centers. This is why a drastic change is needed in Korea's birth encouragement policy.



EU CONCERNED OVER KOREAN AIR-ASIANA DEAL



[Anchor Lead]

The European Union has expressed negative views on the merger of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines. It said there is a possibility of competition restriction on some routes in Europe when the two companies combine. Through their Statement of Objection released Wednesday, the European Commission said that the two companies' merger could discourage competition in service quality on routes between South Korea and European countries. The EU has been conducting an in-depth review on Korean Air's acquisition of Asiana Airlines since February. It will decide whether or not to conditionally approve the merger by August 3.



STUDENT PANIC OVER VANISHING MAJORS



[Anchor Lead]

It's quite common these days for universities to eliminate or merge departments. As the number of students declines and the Ministry of Education intensifies restructuring efforts, universities are focusing on so-called 'profitable' majors. However, students' learning rights are being neglected in this process.



[Pkg]

This freshman heard shocking news as soon as he entered university. The accepting of new students will be suspended from next year for six majors that have low admission rates.



[Soundbite]

(Freshman, Shin Ansan Univ.): I heard about it in March. (So you knew after you entered school?) Yes, through a Kakao message someone posted.



This four-year university is undergoing a rehabilitation procedure with plans to close two departments, those of philosophy and the game of baduk.



[Soundbite]

(Philosophy major, Myongji Univ.): Data provided by an accounting firm is only quantitative. Basically, the survival of a major depends on money.



Over 700 cases of such mergers and closures of college majors have been reported during a three-year period through 2022. Not only is the number of students decreasing but the education ministry has also accelerated a restructuring push on schools based on operational profit and losses. Schools considered to be in a "managerial crisis" as assessed in a fiscal inspection by the government can face sharp restrictions in financial support such as scholarships.



[Soundbite]

(Private University official (VOICE MODIFIED)): The education ministry's continued intervention is pushing schools to remove insolvent departments and create new ones for their survival.



Even though a major is abolished, students who enrolled earlier onto that course will still graduate. But to the students who planned their futures around a certain major, this is disconcerting news to say the least. Harsh restructuring is sweeping through universities. Critics say the right to study of students who have already been admitted must be guaranteed.



EQUESTRIAN EXPENSE DISPUTE OVER AG



[Anchor Lead]

Controversy is growing as it was found that the Korean Equestrian Federation demanded each athlete selected for the national team to pay 100 million won in order to participate in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in September. In principle, the national emblem is given according to the ranking in the national team selection competition, and the participation expenses have always been covered by the Federation and the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee. So why has this situation occurred? We take a look.



[Pkg]

Equestrian athlete Kim Hyeok won a silver medal in team dressage and a bronze in an individual competition at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games. Last year, he ranked second in the national team selection trial for the Asian Games but it remains unclear whether he can compete in Hangzhou this September. This is because the Korea Equestrian Federation told him to pay over a hundred million won in expenses out of his own pocket to become a national team member.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyeok (Equestrian athlete): I was told to pay the entire cost out of my own pocket and inform my decision by this Friday. The federation said that for all 8 horses to compete, it costs over KRW 100 mn per athlete.



Four athletes each in the disciplines of dressage and show-jumping are scheduled to take part in the upcoming Asian Games. Players ranking high in the selection trial joining the national team is the general rule but if they fail to shoulder the huge participation fee, lower ranking athletes can take their spot.



[Soundbite]

Heo Jung-hoon (Equestrian athlete): It is so unjust and unfair that competent players can't compete in the games because they can't pay for it.



The federation said that competition in the Hangzhou games is expected to cost some 1.2 billion won, a sum difficult to provide considering its current financial state. It was eventually decided through a board meeting to have the players pay the full cost. For the past three Asian Games, the federation footed the entire bill thanks to corporate donations. However as such donations fizzled out ever since the corruption scandal involving the impeached former President Park Geun-hye and her close confidant Choi Soon-sil, the federation has experienced financial woes. Also, Kim Dong-seon, a senior executive at Hanwha Group who was a delegate of the equestrian federation voluntarily stepped down after power abuse allegations surfaced in March. The controversy is expected to grow as the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee also said that it cannot help out beyond providing the cost of air tickets and clothing.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!