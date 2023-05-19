HYUNDAI, KIA TO COMPENSATE U.S. OWNERS News Today 입력 2023.05.19 (15:16) 수정 2023.05.19 (16:45)

HYUNDAI, KIA TO COMPENSATE U.S. OWNERS



[Anchor Lead]

Hyundai and Kia have agreed to a series of class-action lawsuits in the United States following consecutive vehicle thefts. The settlement amount is said to be $200 million, equivalent to roughly 270 billion Korean Won.



[Pkg]

The U.S. corporations of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors issued a joint press release on Thursday, local time, saying they have agreed to settle a class action suit with the owners of cars having no anti-theft immobilizers. The total amount of settlement to be paid by the two carmakers could reach around 200 million dollars depending on how many consumers participate. Under the agreement, the carmakers will provide refunds or compensation to consumers who incurred theft-related vehicle losses or damage not covered by insurance. For vehicles in which anti-theft software can't be upgraded, the carmakers will provide up to 300 dollars in cash to each car owner who buys anti-theft devices. Owners of around 9 million vehicles of 25 models that were manufactured or sold by Hyundai and Kia in the U.S. between 2011 and 2022 are subject to compensation. A U.S. court is expected to give a preliminary approval in July. After that, the carmakers will notify consumers individually. Hyundai and Kia have provided anti-theft software updates for 8.3 million theft-prone cars in the U.S. since February this year, but they still came under fire for insufficient measures.



N. KOREANS CROSS NLL TO DEFECT



[Anchor Lead]

It has belatedly been confirmed that North Korean residents, including young children, have crossed the Northern Limit Line in the West Sea on a fishing boat. They have reportedly expressed their intention to defect. The government is currently investigating their motives.



[Pkg]

The sea west of Yeonpyeong-do Island around midnight, May 6th. The South Korean Navy detected a fishing boat heading south toward the Northern Limit Line. The South Korean military kept track of the boat and immediately issued a warning when it crossed the NLL. Once South Korean soldiers boarded the fishing boat, they found several North Koreans on board. They were all in good health and given the presence of a child, they were presumed to be family. They reportedly told the South Korean sailors that they were North Koreans and wanted to defect to the South. South Korean intel authorities believe they are very likely defectors given that no suspicions of espionage were found and their fishing boat sailed south on its own. The North Koreans are currently being investigated by the National Intelligence Service and other agencies to ascertain their willingness to defect and motive.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Ha-kyu (Defense Ministry Spokesperson): We have been maintaining thorough military readiness against North Korea's provocation and defection.



This is the first defection by a family in six years since 2017 when a family of four crossed the NLL on a fishing boat. The number of North Korean defectors to South Korea fell sharply from around 1,000 annually in pre-pandemic days to 63 in 2021 and 67 in 2022 as the pandemic caused North Korea and China to close borders and subsequent control on local residents tightened.



YOON ATTENDING G7 SUMMIT IN JAPAN



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has headed to Hiroshima, Japan, today to attend the G7 summit. Yoon is expected to discuss security and economic issues in a series of meetings with the leaders of major countries, including the South Korea-Japan and South Korea-U.S.-Japan summits. The meeting is seen as an opportunity to further clarify the so-called 'values alliance'.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol is attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. The three-day event kicked off on Friday. Yoon was invited by the host-nation, Japan and is the fourth South Korean leader to attend a G7 summit. Seoul's most important schedule is the upcoming three-way summit between the leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan to be held on the sidelines. Trilateral security cooperation to bolster a joint response to North Korea's nuclear and missile programs will likely top the agenda. The three leaders will likely discuss progress in missile alert information sharing, which they agreed upon in November, as well as ways to strengthen it further. There's speculation that it could be included in the U.S. missile defense program designed to ward off China and Russia, but Seoul says that prospect is exaggerated. No statement will reportedly be announced after the trilateral summit talks. On Sunday, the final day of the G7 gathering, the leaders of South Korea and Japan are set to hold their second summit in two weeks. They are expected to discuss follow-up measures in the fields of security and economic cooperation, and the release of contaminated water at the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Both leaders will also pay a visit to a memorial dedicated to the South Korean victims of the atomic bombing on Hiroshima.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-hyo (Principal Deputy Nat'l Security Adviser (May 14)): The two leaders will pay their respects to the Korean victims of the Hiroshima atomic bombing and pledge to prepare for a peaceful and prosperous future together.



Yoon is also set to meet with his counterparts from the U.K., India, Australia, Vietnam and Indonesia. South Korea will not sign the G7 joint statement that will likely seek to tighten protection against China and Russia. However, watchers say Seoul may feel a heavier burden in coping with diplomatic and economic repercussions with the neighboring nations after Yoon's summit with the Japanese and U.S. leaders, as well as an extended meeting with the G7 leaders.



UNESCO ADDS KOREAN REVOLUTIONS RECORDS



[Anchor Lead]

Historical documents related to the April 19th Revolution and the Donghak Peasant Revolution, two historic events in Korea, have been inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage records. These two sets of documents, imbued with democratic spirit, have been recognized as globally significant sources of historical value.



[Pkg]

April 1960. Professors take to the streets. Students hold placards reading "Die for righteousness, live by the truth". The April 19 Revolution of 1960 was a student-led democratic movement that brought down an authoritarian regime. One-thousand-19 archival records such as photos and videos related to the historic revolution have been added to UNESCO's Memory of the World Register. The UNESCO executive board approved the listing in Paris on Thursday local time. The records are recognized for their importance in the context of world history as the event in Korea impacted student movements around the world in the 1960s. UNESCO also decided to list on the Memory of the World Register records related to the Donghak Peasant Revolution, a grassroots Korean uprising in the late 19th century. This inscription covers 185 records including letters written by peasant troops and court trial records on the Donghak movement leader Jeon Bong-jun. These documents have been recognized for their significance as a "repository of memory" of the Korean people who fought for universal values of freedom, equality and human rights. The Cultural Heritage Administration said the value of the two listings are acknowledged for contributing to South Korea's own democratic history, something people around the world should also learn from and remember. With the latest additions, Korea now has 18 entries on the Memory of the World Register. Former entries include the Korean alphabet manuscript Hunminjeongeum Haerye, Annals of the Joseon Dynasty, the medical encyclopedia Donguibogam, records related to the 1980 Gwangju uprising and archives of a special KBS live broadcast on finding separated families.



INSIDE OF HOMEMADE SUBMARINE UNVEILED



[Anchor Lead]

The interior of the 'Dosan Ahn Changho', the country's first 3,000-ton submarine, has been revealed to the media for the first time. Starting from next year, female military personnel are also scheduled to be assigned to the Dosan Ahn Changho.



[Pkg]

The Dosan Ahn Changho is South Korea's first homemade 3,000-ton submarine. It is the only diesel submarine capable of being loaded with ballistic missiles. It is also capable of long-term underwater operations thanks to its air independent propulsion system. The interior of the South Korean Navy's largest submarine, at 80 meters long, was unveiled for the first time. The round hatch leads to a steep staircase to the crew quarters and corridors. The only single occupancy room belongs to the captain. Three-tier bunk beds are stacked high in the triple-occupancy quarters for officers and five-person rooms for non-commissioned officers. The Dosan Ahn Changho is the first submarine to compartmentalize the quarters and assign each crew member with their own bed. The submarine can carry some 50 crew members. The working environment has vastly improved since it's much quieter inside than previous submarines. Female sailors will also be allowed to board the Dosan Ahn Changho next year for the first time in South Korea's naval history.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Moon Geun-sik (Kyonggi Univ.): It's a worldwide trend for female sailors to work in a submarine. We should refer to advanced nations' cases to establish related regulations and procedures.



The South Korean Navy plans to select female officers for the submarine by the end of this month and non-commissioned officers in June before starting their training.



POLICEMAN NABBED FOR SEX CRIME



[Anchor Lead]

A serving police officer under investigation for sexual offenses was urgently arrested on Thursday. He is suspected of paying a teenager for sexual relations, and investigations have revealed he also demanded sexually exploitative materials.



[Pkg]

A man hiding his face with a cap and mask enters police headquarters. This 25 year old constable surnamed Yoon works for the Seongdong Police Station in Seoul. He is summoned on charges of having multiple sexual relations with a middle school freshman.



[Soundbite]

Surnamed Yoon (Officer at Seongdong Police Station): (Do you acknowledge the charges?) ... (Are you aware you committed statutory rape?) ... (Did you commit the crime knowingly?) ...



When the girl's parents came to know about it, Yoon turned himself in but argued the relationship was consensual. It was found during the investigation that the policeman gave his phone to the student to take photos of her naked body several times.



[Soundbite]

Surnamed Yoon (Officer at Seongdong Police Station): (Aren't you ashamed of your act as a police officer?) ... (Is it correct you received photos and videos of the victim's nude body?) ...



That's not all. Suspicious transactions were identified on Yoon's bank account. He had transferred varying sums of money ranging from 30,000 to 100-thousand won to different bank accounts since early this year over several months. Suspecting the money was paid for underage prostitution, police are expanding their probe. They believe Yoon repeatedly engaged in such activities by searching for minors on social media. Yoon also reportedly told his colleagues about dating underage girls. The Seongdong Police Station dispatched Yoon to a precinct substation where contacts with citizens are particularly frequent.



[Soundbite]

(Yoon's colleague (VOICE MODIFIED)): (Did you hear him talk about meeting a teenage girl?) We don't know.



Taken into custody during investigation, he is questioned on whether he demanded sexually exploitative materials from other victims as well and the extent of his illegal sexual activities.



STUDENTS CONDUCT CPR TO SAVE SENIOR



[Anchor Lead]

CPR is often referred to as the 'four-minute miracle'. When a man in his 70s collapsed in cardiac arrest on a city bus in motion, it was a group of college students, trained in CPR, who saved his precious life.



[Pkg]

A man riding the bus all of sudden slowly tilts forward and falls on the floor. While the passengers are at a loss as to what to do, a woman calls the rescue service. In the meantime, two men begin performing CPR. The other passengers massage the man's arms and legs. The passengers kept performing CPR for nearly ten minutes until rescue workers arrived. The 78-year-old man collapsed from cardiac arrest. Thanks to the prompt help of the passengers, he regained consciousness on the way to the hospital.



[Soundbite]

(Rescue worker): They were performing CPR exactly as it should be done. We were able to save the man because those people provided enough oxygen to him and kept massaging him.



The critical time for saving those who suffer cardiac arrests is just four minutes. He was extremely fortunate to have received CPR just two minutes after collapsing.



[Soundbite]

Cho Young-mi (Collapsed man's daughter): Providing help within the critical time is vital. I'm grateful to those students for lending a helping hand when it was needed.



The heroes who did not panic and saved the elderly man's life are college students. They put to use the first aid knowledge and training they received.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jun-ha (Honam University): I learned that you have to press the chest hard even when the ribs are broken. All I could think of was that I had to save the man.



The Gwangju Seobu Fire Station will recommend the students for the Heart Saver award for saving the man's life.

