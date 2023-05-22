YOON, KISHIDA VISIT A-BOMB MEMORIAL News Today 입력 2023.05.22 (15:06) 수정 2023.05.22 (16:45)

YOON, KISHIDA VISIT A-BOMB MEMORIAL



[Anchor Lead]

On the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, the Korean and Japanese leaders met again after two weeks. With the descendants of the A-bomb victims present, the two leaders jointly paid respects at a monument for Korean victims of the atomic bombing for the first time.



[Pkg]

This is a memorial marker for some 30,000 Koreans who died when an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. Some of the victims were forced to come to this land to fight in someone else's war. President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida laid white flowers at the monument. They then bowed their heads in silence for 20 seconds. The descendants of the A-bomb victims were also present. It's the first time that a president personally visited and apologized to the Korean victims. It is also the first time for the leaders of Korea and Japan to pay their respects together.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): It will be remembered as the prime minister's brave action to remember the victims and prepare for a peaceful future.



[Soundbite]

Fumio Kishida (Japanese Prime Minister): It's important from the perspective of wishing for a better bilateral relationship and world peace.



Seoul's presidential office said the two leaders showed in actions, not words, their commitment to resolve past issues. It added that although there are some who wish to use anti-Japanese or anti-Korean sentiments to gain political leverage in both countries, most of the two nations' people agree that future-oriented ties are more important. At a summit held for 35 minutes after visiting the memorial park, Yoon and Kishida again stressed the need to work together with the U.S. against North Korea's missile threat. They also agreed to continue the two countries' so-called "shuttle diplomacy". But they didn't talk about Japan's wartime forced labor of Koreans or other historical issues, nor the Korean team inspecting the release of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant. The ruling People Power Party said the two leaders showed commitment to bring a progressive future for the two countries by visiting the memorial together. However, the main opposition Democratic Party criticized that it was an insubstantial event since the Japanese prime minister didn't admit to past historical issues.



YOON, ZELENSKYY SUMMIT IN JAPAN



[Anchor Lead]

The first summit meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and President Zelenskyy of Ukraine also took place. President Yoon reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Ukraine, although for now, the support will be limited to non-lethal items like humanitarian and financial aid, and demining equipment.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The 30-minute summit, requested by Ukraine where the two leaders met for the first time, mainly focused on South Korean aid for the war-torn nation. President Yoon first reaffirmed Seoul's support and solidarity for Kyiv.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President (May 17)): Countries sharing universal values must not leave precedents of success in the illegal invasion of Ukraine and attempts to forcibly change the status quo.



The presidential office said Seoul promised to provide necessary aid such as diplomatic, economic and humanitarian assistance. Taking to social media, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Korea's provision of humanitarian, non-lethal assistance including demining vehicles and protective equipment. The top office earlier said during Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska's visit to Seoul that she expressed understanding of Korea's difficulty in supplying arms aid. In the summit, the two leaders also discussed Korean firms' participation in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction effort. Both sides said that weapons aid was not discussed but this may possibly change if the war continues on. The international community had indirectly asked for Korean arms aid several times in the past while President Yoon also hinted at such a possibility in a recent interview. The war in Ukraine is one of the biggest pending issues for the G7 countries. Korea which declared to share a values-based solidarity with the G7 could continue to face the difficult request of taking a more active stance on the weapons aid issue.



BUSINESSES SEEK HELP FROM AI CHATBOT



[Anchor Lead]

Many companies are increasingly utilizing artificial intelligence these days. It's not just an assistant anymore - from product planning, advertising to distribution, companies are said to be collaborating with artificial intelligence at a higher level. Let's explore how AI is making its mark.



[Pkg]

This animated commercial for ice cream was created by the AI chatbot ChatGPT. ChatGPT was asked to write a children's story on the company's new product and brand character. It has become a huge hit and accumulated five million views.



[Soundbite]

Cho Seong-hee (Marketing director at food company): We put in various keywords and asked questions to the AI. It produced stories about what we needed. We saw a possibility of collaborative relations.



In some cases, AI is used in product development. All decisions related to developing this new alcoholic drink, including its manufacturing method, package design and price, were made based on a proposal presented by the AI chatbot AskUp. It was recently released in convenience stores.



[Soundbite]

Han Koo-jong (Convenience store liquor planning team): With an intention to produce a highball based on an AI-set standard, we planned and developed this product by following its suggestions.



While businesses are seeking more help from AI, there are rising concerns that human workers can face massive layoffs. U.S. tech giant IBM and China's largest media group have already decided to use AI to replace some of their jobs. The World Economic Forum warned that AI will displace 26 million jobs within five years.



CHATGPT EXPLORED IN SCHOOL



[Anchor Lead]

The keen interest in ChatGPT, a generative AI service that emerged at the end of last year, is now extending into school lessons. As well as learning how to use this tool effectively, sharing its limitations and side effects is enhancing student's ability to adapt to rapid changes of our society.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

Command ChatGPT to produce the same outcome as this as much as possible.



In this essay class, students are debating the controversy over creative works involving generative AI. Instructed by the teacher, students type in key words in the chat window to assist their composition. Depending on the input, the outcome varies by a wide degree. Discussions continue on whether this process can be considered creating something original or copying.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jun-yeong (1st grade, Sejong Academy of Science and Arts): I decide to input such and such A to the chat which automatically generates output B. Therefore, A can be considered a new creation.



Since its sensational launch late last year, ChatGPT has been rapidly incorporated into various fields including education. Efforts are underway to explore its use, ranging from simple searches to organizing programs and hosting debates, as schools tackle the controversies and seek to set the standards on the usage.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jun-hyeok (1st grade, Sejong Academy of Science and Arts): By finding areas in ChatGPT's generative process and its errors that require human substitution, we can minimize related damage.



[Soundbite]

Lee Dong-cheon (Teacher, Sejong Academy of Science and Arts): It's better to use AI after clearly acknowledging its limitations and risks.



Artificial intelligence is an inevitable part of our future. The education sector is taking swift steps to foster talent to ensure proper use of AI and its coexistence.



CHARGING RATE HIKE UPSETS EV DRIVERS



[Anchor Lead]

One of the biggest advantages of electric vehicles, which have been spreading rapidly, are their lower maintenance costs compared to convential cars. But with the recent increase in electricity prices, the cost of charging these vehicles is also rising, leading to growing dissatisfaction among EV owners.



[Pkg]

Kang Yu-ju bought an electric vehicle just three years ago. But she's now thinking about selling her EV. She now has to pay more to run it in the wake of the hike in electricity prices.



[Soundbite]

Kang Yu-ju (Electric vehicle owner): A full charge was in the low 10,000 won range. But now it's double that rate as it costs over 20,000 won. The price keeps creeping up.



The Korea Electric Power Corporation raised the price of electricity at EV charging stations in apartment compounds on the same day that it raised the electricity rate by eight won on May 16th. The charging rate was already raised once when the special discount on EV charging rate expired last September. The industry generally agrees that a rate increase by other charging station operators is imminent now that KEPCO raised its rate.



[Soundbite]

(Private charging station operator (VOICE MODIFIED)): If the environment ministry increases the rate, private operators will probably follow suit.



The environment ministry, however, says it has just now started looking into a rate hike. But truck drivers, cab drivers and other EV owners who have to use relatively more costly rapid EV chargers are becoming concerned.



[Soundbite]

Heo Chil-seong (Electric truck owner): I worry about the possible rate hike. It will be a problem if ordinary EV drivers can't cut costs.



With the decrease in EV subsidies and a charging rate increase, the government's policy to promote eco-friendly vehicles will likely stall.



POLICEMAN ARRESTED FOR SEX OFFENCES



[Anchor Lead]

A serving police officer suspected of having sexual intercourse with a minor was arrested last night. During the police investigation, it was revealed that he demanded sexually exploitative materials from the victim, and indications were found that he had engaged in prostitution with another minor.



[Pkg]

An incumbent police officer was arrested Sunday on charges of having sex with a middle school girl. The officer, surnamed Yoon, made a public appearance to attend a court hearing reviewing an arrest warrant for him. But he refused to answer any questions from reporters.



[Soundbite]

Surnamed Yoon (Officer at Seongdong Police Station): (Why did you target underage girls?) ...



The court decided to issue an arrest warrant for the police officer, regarding him as a flight risk. Yoon is accused of having sex multiple times with a middle school girl he met early this year. During the investigation, he was also found to have demanded the victim provide sexually exploitative materials. Police are also looking into allegations that Yoon habitually approached underage girls online and paid them to have sex with him. There are records of money transferred from Yoon's bank account to other people's accounts over a period of months. Police believe these transactions are evidence of Yoon's sexual offences against minors. Yoon turned himself in on May 4, as parents of victims moved to report him to law enforcement authorities. He was removed from duty on May 8. Police took Yoon into custody on May 18 after confirming accusations of sex exploitation and sex trafficking against him. Police raided Yoon's house and seized his mobile phone for digital forensics as part of investigation into the case.



SPACE-OUT CONTEST HELD



[Anchor Lead]

It's not easy to clear our minds amid the hustle and bustle of the city life. The Hangang Space-Out Competition was recently held in Seoul, providing a moment to find meaning in doing absolutely nothing. We take you to the scene where emptiness held more significance than being occupied.



[Pkg]

People stare into nothing, their eyes unfocused and faces blank. Blinking is the only reaction they show to the strong winds blowing in their faces. But doing nothing isn't as easy as it looks. Some people drink water to chase away the drowsiness and some even lie down.



[Soundbite]

A judge gives a warning because he looks like he is dozing off.



More than an hour later, the first contestant was eliminated.



[Soundbite]

I'm grateful that I made unforgettable memories. It was therapeutic.



More than 3,000 teams applied. Only 70 slots were available. Some contestants wore funny dresses and they all had different reasons for participating. These men in their 50s came here together for a new start.



[Soundbite]

Moon Sang-won (Contestant): I was a soldier and an office worker. I wanted to take off my uniform and suit and have a different experience. It was fun wearing these clothes and preparing for the event.



A fire fighter was able to completely relax for the first time in a long while.



[Soundbite]

Kang Min-seok (Firefighter): I am edgy all the time, so it's important to make a full recovery when resting. This was a meaningful time.



For about an hour and a half, the contestants were checked to see if they maintained a stable heart rate. Citizens voted for the final winner. People these days find it difficult to remain still. For these people here today, not doing anything and spacing out was the most meaningful thing they did.

