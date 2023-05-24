NURI ROCKET READY FOR 3RD LAUNCH News Today 입력 2023.05.24 (15:01) 수정 2023.05.24 (16:45)

NURI ROCKET READY FOR 3RD LAUNCH



[Anchor Lead]

KSLV-II is scheduled for liftoff some time after 6:00 p.m. This would make the homegrown rocket's third trip out to space. The launch oversight committee said that the rocket, better known as Nuri, will undergo helium charging and removal of the rocket erection mount today. Ten minutes prior to the launch, the launch control system will automatically start carrying out all preparation steps. Nuri is 47.2 meters long and weighs 17.5 tons. Unlike the first two launches when the space rocket carried dummy satellites, commercial satellites due to perform actual missions will be loaded onto the rocket.



TEST PAPERS ACCIDENTALLY DESTROYED



[Anchor Lead]

It was belatedly found that over 600 answer sheets for the national qualification exam held last month were mistakenly shredded before being graded. The Human Resources Development Service has pledged to provide an opportunity for re-examination to the examinees who were affected. However, the candidates preparing for the test have exploded in frustration, arguing that their damage cannot be compensated.



[Pkg]

A middle school in Seoul where a national qualification exam was held last month. A total of 609 people applied for an engineer qualification exam held at this school. It consisted of 61 categories including construction equipment. But their test papers were shredded even before being evaluated. The Human Resources Development Service of Korea says 18 sacks of answer sheets were brought to its Seoul West Branch on the day of the exam from 16 nearby test sites. The sack with the test papers that had been brought from the middle school in question were mistakenly stored in a warehouse for previous exam papers instead of the safe. The test papers with answers filled in by exam-takers stored in the safe were transported to an evaluation center at the headquarters the following day, but 609 of the answer sheets from the warehouse were omitted and later destroyed along with other test papers. The Human Resources Development Service detected the problem one month later during the evaluation process.



[Soundbite]

Uh Soo-bong (President, Human Resources Development Service of Korea): We apologize to the public once again for causing damage to the test applicants by failing to manage the license test properly.



The Human Resources Development Service has promised to hold another exam early next month before the results are announced to make sure that the applicants whose test papers were destroyed are not put at a disadvantage. It is also considering providing full refunds to those who do not want to take a test again as well as compensation for transportation fees. The applicants lashed out on an online community by writing, "How are they going to compensate us for our mental suffering?" Applicants who received a call from the Human Resources Development Service say it's frustrating to have to study for the exam again more than a month later.



CARDS ISSUED ONLINE WITH FAKE ID



[Anchor Lead]

It's hard to believe, but imagine being charged millions of Won on a credit card you never created. A victim who experienced this nightmare reached out to KBS to share their distressing story. Upon investigation, it was found that this incident occurred due to lax management in the rapidly increasing 'non-face-to-face card issuance' process.



[Pkg]

This man in his 60s received a text message last month from his bank that it had approved the automatic withdrawal for a credit card company. It turns out that someone using his name was issued four credit cards and spent 70 million won. The culprit used a forged ID to apply for the cards. Even though the photos on the real ID and the fake one were completely different, the issuing process was carried out without a problem. The perpetrator used a prepaid mobile phone opened with the fake ID to even pass identity verification.



[Soundbite]

(Victim's family): You can see that the photo was attached carelessly. If only they had looked a little closer.



The identity thief bought more than 20 million won's worth of mobile phones on the day the card was issued.



[Soundbite]

(Victim's family): They were all Galaxy phones amounting to KRW 24 mn. He also bought iPhone 14 at Coupang.



Only one out of four credit card companies caught such purchases with its irregular transaction detection system. One card company even demanded payment from the victim although he told them that his case was still being investigated.



[Soundbite]

(Credit card company employee): The only way to save the victim is to convert the payment to an interest-free installment for 18 months.



Online card issuance increased from 6% in 2015 to 48% last year. Subsequently, crimes capitalizing on the loopholes of online issuance have grown. Some experts note that consumers continue to suffer from such loose online card issuance because penalty regulations are flawed.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Ho-cheol (Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice): When issuing a card through non-contact financial transactions, a credit card firm argues that it's not responsible for checking a person's identity. There is no regulation that punishes the violator.



Once this case made news, the credit card company deferred its payment demand. Financial authorities had demanded last September to toughen the personal identity verification process when opening an account online, but it hasn't gone beyond the discussion phase.



TAX EVADERS' ASSET SEIZED



[Anchor Lead]

The National Tax Service has started tracking down the assets of high-value and habitual tax defaulters, identifying about 550 individuals. Some diverted lottery jackpot winnings into family accounts, while others hid expensive foreign products worth hundreds of millions of won in their homes.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

We're from the National Tax Service. Please open the door.



The door of a large-sum tax evader is tightly closed. Officials from the National Tax Service have to call a locksmith to enter the house. Once a large pile in the corner of the room is removed, a large safe comes into view.



[Soundbite]

(Tax evader): (All you have to do is just open your safe.) Why do you need to open it? Do you think I'm going to open it for you?



The officials find 400 million won in cash in envelopes and bags. This person has failed to pay hundreds of millions of won in capital gain taxes on land sale transactions. She hid her money in her child's house to evade tax authorities.



[Soundbite]

Is he at home? Where is he?



This corporate CEO owes more than 5 billion won in income taxes. Numerous luxury brand bags, still packed in boxes, were found in his upscale apartment. Their market value reaches 500 million won. As of this April, the National Tax Service had found the hidden assets of 557 substantially or habitually delinquent taxpayers, who owe a combined 380 billion won in taxes. For the first time, tax authorities have also ferreted out 36 people who concealed large sums in lottery money. A distributor in his 50s who refuses to pay hundreds of millions of won in taxes after winning over 2 billion won in lottery, wired the money to his family members' accounts to evade confiscation by the tax authorities. He kept a portion of the money in cash.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dong-il (Nat'l Tax Service): We have seized his bank account where the lottery money was transferred. We're considering filing a civil suit over the money he had wired to his relatives.



Last year, 2.5 trillion won was collected in taxes forcibly. That's only 6% of the total delinquent amount. More than 80% of the delinquent amount cannot be collected because the taxpayers in question have closed down their businesses. The National Tax Service is utilizing big data and has doubled the number of officials in charge of asset tracking as tax evaders are using more sophisticated methods to conceal their assets.



YOON SLAMS OVERNIGHT STREET RALLY



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol took a strong stance against the urban homeless rally by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions last week, describing it as "intolerable behavior". He criticized the previous administration for not responding effectively to illegal protests and instructed the police to strictly enforce the law, indicating that labor disputes are likely to intensify.



[Pkg]

Construction workers affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions held a massive overnight rally on May 16 in downtown Seoul after one union member burned himself to death. One week later on Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol said he will not tolerate illegal acts by labor unions. He said that guaranteeing the freedom of assembly and demonstration does not justify the violation of other people's basic rights and disturbance of public order.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The public will find it difficult to tolerate KCTU rallies that violate people's freedom and basic rights and disturb public order.



He asked the police and public officials to sternly enforce the law and promised state protection so they do not suffer disadvantages while carrying out their duties. Yoon said the previous administration is also responsible for the labor union issue.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The previous gov't effectively abandoned law enforcement duties in regards to illegal rallies, leading to intolerable public inconvenience resulting from road occupations and loudspeakers.



Yoon has consistently said that labor is the top priority among his three reform plans. This year alone, he called for resolving issues surrounding labor unions' vested interest and accounting transparency several times, including in his New Year's address and during three Cabinet meetings. The government and ruling party are also pushing to revise the Assembly and Demonstration Act that bans rallies from midnight to 6 a.m. and vowed a stern response to illegal protests.



[Soundbite]

Park Dae-chul (PPP Policy Committee (May 19)): Chaotic gatherings can't be prevented through idle response and without using such means as water cannons. Dispersing those events is not a crackdown but the rule of law.



Amid the deepening discord with the Yoon administration, the KCTU said in a statement that Yoon's retrogressive remarks on obstructing all actions critical and defiant of the government are truly appalling.



IRON BEADS TERRORIZE APARTMENTS



[Anchor Lead]

There have been consecutive incidents across the country recently where apartment windows have been shattered by iron beads shot by unknown perpetrators. While it might be tempting to dismiss these acts as mere pranks or curiosity, the power of these iron beads are beyond imagination. We've gone on the scene to verify the extent of their potential danger.



[Pkg]

An apartment building window has a hole that appears as if it's made by a bullet and a long straight crack. This was caused by an iron bead that penetrated not only the mosquito net but the glass.



[Soundbite]

(Affected resident A (VOICE MODIFIED)): I saw a line through the blinds and found a big hole, like a bullet mark.



The bead attacks caused damage to six households.



[Soundbite]

(Affected resident B (VOICE MODIFIED)): We don't know if it all took place at a similar time or over several occasions.



The so-called iron bead terror is reported in multiple regions including Songdo in Incheon and Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. Residents are terrified to stay home.



[Soundbite]

(Affected resident A (VOICE MODIFIED)): I'm so scared. What if it happens again.



Just how powerful are these tiny iron beads? The first target in this experiment is a thick piece of cooked meat. A trained professional, wearing protective gear, uses a slingshot to fire an iron bead from a five meter distance. The bead easily penetrates the 10 centimeter thick meat. The next target is tempered glass, which is 3 times stronger than regular glass. The glass plate, 60 by 60 centimeters, shatters into pieces. There are concerns that bigger, more destructive slingshots and ammunition than the one used in this experiment can be readily purchased. The sale of slingshots attached with a trigger or an arrow support fixture is illegal but people can separately buy those items and assemble them. Such items are easily searched online and delivered to our doorsteps in one day.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kwack Dae-gyung (Dongguk University): The beads are capable of traveling over 100 meters. Shooting them at people or buildings must be strictly regulated.



Iron bead attacks can take lives. It's necessary to step up regulations and perceive these acts as criminal in nature.



AGRICULTURE THERAPY FOR CANCER PATIENTS



[Anchor Lead]

Goyang City in Gyeonggi-do Province and the National Cancer Center are jointly operating an agricultural healing program for cancer patients, which is reported to have significant effects. Yesterday, the patients participated in rice planting activities. We take you there right now.



[Pkg]

An unusual sight unfolds at a park next to an apartment complex. There is joyful singing and bursts of laughter. This is an activity arranged for cancer patients called "agricultural healing" in operation for the third year and organized by Goyang City and the National Cancer Center. Kim Dae-seob, who received surgery for stomach cancer, is again taking part this year.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dae-seob (Goyang resident): I enjoy looking at photos of the growing plants and look forward to returning next week. Every day of waiting is a joy.



Lettuce, eggplants and chives are planted in a vegetable garden next to the paddy field. Cancer patients who underwent treatments, such as operations and chemotherapy, take part in this agricultural activity in an effort to enhance their quality of life. In a 2021 survey by the National Cancer Center, participants said they felt their health had improved by about 10%. They also reported a 12% decline in fatigue and a 7% drop in loneliness and depression.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yeol (Nat’l Cancer Center): Patients watching the growth of new life aided by their efforts likely has considerable effects of mental healing.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Ji-seon (Goyang Agricultural Technology Center): Agriculture is evolving from its traditional focus on food to newer values of therapy.



With 2.28 million people in the country battling cancer, agricultural healing programs are gaining attention as a way to restore quality of life to pre-cancer levels.

