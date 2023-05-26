NURI SATELLITES REACH ORBIT News Today 입력 2023.05.26 (15:00) 수정 2023.05.26 (16:45)

NURI SATELLITES REACH ORBIT



[Anchor Lead]

The Korea-developed Nuri rocket successfully completed its third launch Thursday May 25th. In its first operational launch to transport practical satellites, Nuri successfully executed its mission, placing the satellites onto their targeted orbits. The government has evaluated this event as a turning point in our country's space industry.



[Pkg]

Officials at the Naro Space Center shout in joy as the Nuri space rocket blasts off. Despite the tense atmosphere, their faces are also filled with pride as this moment confirms their years of hard work. The third launch of the homegrown rocket was once delayed due to an unexpected communication problem. The Ministry of Science and ICT said the successful launch of Nuri is a testament to the potential of Korea's space industry.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-ho (Minister of Science and ICT): It has confirmed Nuri's reliability and our potential to carry out launch services, operate various satellites and conduct space exploration.



After watching the liftoff at his office in Yongsan, President Yoon Suk Yeol hailed the successful launch as a splendid feat that marks the country's entry into the Group of 7 space powers.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): As space science leads the development of many other industries, how the world views S. Korea's cutting-edge technology will now change entirely.



The Nuri rocket's first-stage segment, the heaviest part, separated 2 minutes and 5 seconds after liftoff followed by the release of the satellite covering known as the payload fairing and the second stage rocket. Some 13 minutes after the launch, Nuri reached its intended altitude of 550 kilometers at a speed of 7.6 kilometers per second. The rocket at this point began the actual mission of releasing the satellites starting with the main payload, the next-generation small satellite No. 2 which successfully landed in orbit. The other satellites were also deployed in successive order every 20 seconds. The Nuri has succeeded in its performance as a satellite launch vehicle. Based on the latest achievement, the science ministry will plan three more launches from 2025 aimed at improving safety features.



KOREANS STRANDED ON TYPHOON-HIT GUAM



[Anchor Lead]

The Category 4 super typhoon, Mawar, that ravaged the Pacific resort island of Guam, has moved out of the typhoon's area of influence. While there were no casualties, the fierce winds and heavy rains have caused major disruptions to the island's utilities, with power and water supplies cut off and numerous flights canceled. These conditions have left tourists including Koreans in Guam facing significant difficulties.



[Pkg]

Hit by gusty winds of 240km per hour, Guam is now outside the typhoon's influence, but the entire island has sustained massive damage. Guam's administrative authorities say there are no serious injuries or deaths due to the typhoon. However, local residents and tourists are facing severe inconveniences due to cuts in water and electricity supply in major commercial facilities. Guam's power supply authorities say some 50-thousand households and commercial facilities were without power as of Wednesday afternoon local time.



[Soundbite]

Lou Leon Guerrero (Governor of Guam)



Some 3,000 Korean tourists visiting the resort island are also going through serious inconveniences. Those who have already checked out of their rooms are staying in the hotel lobbies and restaurants because they cannot find available rooms. Those who are still in their rooms are dealing with water and power cuts.



[Soundbite]

Woo Jin-yu (S. Korean tourist): They say they scoop water from the swimming pools to flush toilets.



The resumption of flights from the island is not expected until next week at the earliest.



[Soundbite]

Chung Won-jong (S. Korean tourist): Some wrote on the group chat they have run out of medicine that they need to take.



Some convenience stores that re-opened after the storm have low supplies of food and daily necessities. The South Korean consular office in Guam is operating an emergency team to provide help. Typhoon Mawar is now moving toward northwest and will likely approach waters off the Philippines.



COMPANY FOUNDER ABUSED WORKERS



[Anchor Lead]

Extremely cruel and harsh behaviors were reported at a mid-sized company, such as habitual corporal punishment, verbal abuse, and slurs. These acts were so severe that the term 'workplace harassment' falls short in describing them. This company turned out to be the country's top large-scale temporary employment agency. The perpetrator was the founder of the company. KBS exclusively reports on the power abuse situation, revealed by employees who couldn't take it anymore.



[Pkg]

Through the office doors, male employees are spotted on the floor in a fixed position. It implies corporal punishment. Three other men are in the same position in another room.



[Soundbite]

Lee ○○ (Adviser (VOICE MODIFIED)): You all are s*******. You'd be incapable of taking care of your own children. You sons of b******.



These men are being physically punished for failing the certificate exam demanded by the company. The man who lashed out with abusive language and physical punishment was one Mr. Lee, the founder and adviser of this temporary employment agency with about 10,000 employees.



[Soundbite]

(Abused employee): If you fail to acquire the certificate, you get cussed at and punished. He hit me with a ruler and there's even a designated bat in the office.



Such cruel acts were directed at all employees regardless of their ranks.



[Soundbite]

Lee ○○ (Adviser (VOICE MODIFIED)): Stand up, you f*****! You call yourself a director? I'll demote you. Get out!



He claimed to have beaten executives and his secretaries, and didn't hesitate to say that he would do it again if they didn't do as they were told.



[Soundbite]

Lee ○○ (Adviser (VOICE MODIFIED)): Those who got beaten by me were executives. My secretaries were beaten the same way. This f***** was reprimanded this morning. He would get beaten if he ever does it again. That f*****.



An employee who joined the agency four years ago was forced to drive the adviser's car and run personal errands when the adviser's former chauffeur quit. This employee's job included purchasing cigarettes and maintaining the bidet in the adviser's private bathroom.



[Soundbite]

(Abused employee): He tells me to turn on the bidet when I come to work and turn it off when he gets off work. If not, I'd get chewed out.



From sorting recyclable trash at the adviser's private residence to making a doctor's appointment and running all sorts of other errands this adviser treated company employees as if they were his personal slaves. They'd face repeated verbal abuse if they didn't answer the phone quickly or do as they were instructed.



[Soundbite]

(Abused employee): He'll throw a fit if I don't answer his call. I'd put my phone in a plastic bag and take it into the shower with me.



Driving a company car for work was also a reason for rebuke.



[Soundbite]

Lee ○○ (Adviser (VOICE MODIFIED)): How dare you f****** drive that car there! You sons of b******! You young f****** are just plain lazy.



A company representative said that there were reasonable circumstances leading to the incidents. KBS made several inquiries to the adviser but none of the calls were returned.



ABUSIVE EMPLOYER GETS LIGHT FINE



[Anchor Lead]

In addition to verbal and physical assaults, there are other instances of power abuse. They forced employees to practice singing for a festival, and if it wasn't done properly, salaries were deducted. These behaviors were all recognized as 'workplace harassment', however, the fine levied was a mere 5 million won.



[Pkg]

A video of an in-house event held at a manpower dispatch company begins with words of appreciation for its adviser.



[Soundbite]

(Emcee): We are honored to have the opportunity to perform with you.



The employees play instruments and sing a chorus on stage. The only person singing is this company's founder and adviser surnamed Lee. After singing for over an hour, he receives applause and leaves. The employees say the event was supposed to be an art festival but it ended up being dedicated solely to the adviser.



[Soundbite]

(Employee (VOICE MODIFIED)): We had a similar art festival a few years ago. Back then he also said he was king and that anyone who doesn't like it should leave.



Singing rehearsals had been held a month ahead. Instructions were issued multiple times. They did so when the adviser was to start rehearsing or when he was scheduled to come watch the employees rehearse.



[Soundbite]

(Harassed employee): We're not doing it because we want to. He makes all new employees sing. Those who sing well can join the music club.



The rehearsals lasted late into the night. And that's not all. A group chat of the company's employees says the adviser has instructed everyone to work out and that the staff should split into teams and post their workout schedules. They were required to come in an hour early in the morning to exercise at the in-house fitness center. They were terrified whenever the adviser showed up to check on them.



[Soundbite]

(Harassed employee): As soon as he said he would check on us working out, our emergency contact network exploded with messages that he was coming soon. We had to get together no matter what.



Employees who failed to please the adviser were made to submit written explanations and had their wages cut. The Seoul District Office of Employment and Labor, which received the company's report of workplace harassment, recognized the adviser's verbal and physical violence, personal errands and signing rehearsals as acts of bullying back in March. However, he was levied a fine of just 5 million won because it was his first offense.



[Soundbite]

(Harassed employee): Thinking of what happened back then makes my heart race. I feel dizzy and can't sleep well. It's so unfair that he was levied such a small fine.



POLICE BLOCK OVERNIGHT LABOR RALLY



[Anchor Lead]

Plans by members of the Korean Metal Workers' Union and other labor groups to hold an overnight rally outside the Supreme Court were blocked by police. Three participants were also arrested as the gathering was forcibly dispersed. Earlier Thursday, the workers took part in a march near the presidential office in Yongsan, calling for an end to discrimination against irregular employees. They then unveiled plans to camp out in front of the Supreme Court in Seoul's Seocho-dong but when blocked by police, the protesters moved to a nearby park and spent the night there. The police previously warned they will not allow such a labor rally which the union tactfully named a "nighttime cultural festival".



FIRST PROTEST DISPERSAL DRILL IN 6 YEARS



[Anchor Lead]

The police have committed to the rigorous application of public authority against illegal demonstrations, initiating a three-week intensive training program. This marks the revival of enforced protest dispersal training, a practice not seen for six years since 2017. During this period, authorities have confirmed plans to conduct various drills including those involving the tactical use of capsaicin spray.



[Pkg]

Demonstrators in a sit-in crash the police line. One protester even climbs up the foldable police line.



[Soundbite]

You are caught in the act.



This is a drill that trains police officers to forcibly disperse protesters. From May 24th to June 12th, roughly 12,000 police officers in community safety departments nationwide will be trained in responding to illegal protests. The exercise will focus on seizing broadcasting equipment when in violation of noise regulation as well as breaking up illegal protests and arresting protesters. The drill also includes pepper spray training in which officers are taught to spray capsaicin. Capsaicin is a chemical compound extracted from chili peppers. It replaced the tear gas solution harmful to the human body around year 2010. Although it is said that capsaicin is safer, it could still cause side effects when used in large amounts.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Oh Yoon-sung (Soonchunhyang Univ.): It's not 100% safe, but other countries use it too. So it can be used to suppress illegal protests.



Ahead of the capsaicin spray training, concerns rose over the possible reintroduction of water cannon trucks by the police. When asked about this issue, the police gave a vague answer, saying that it will make a decision after considering all protest circumstances. The water spray truck is also known as the water cannon truck and it was banned after a farmer died after being blasted in 2016. All nineteen police water trucks were scrapped in 2021. Front-line officers complained that the protest response training was forced upon them despite a manpower shortage.



[Soundbite]

Min Kwan-ki (Head, Korean National Police Workers Council): There are about 4,000 officers in Seoul. Forced dispersal wouldn't be able to break down a protest, not to mention it could lead to a scuffle which could leave officers and ordinary people injured.



Such reactions from front-line police officers prompted Commissioner Yoon Hee-keun to provide additional manpower by establishing six new community safety units while emphasizing strict law enforcement on illegal protests.



SMALL WATERMELONS CAPTIVATE CONSUMERS



[Anchor Lead]

The Apple Watermelon, about a quarter of the size of a standard watermelon, is catching attention as a new income crop suitable for small households, especially with summer around the corner and the harvest season in full swing. With a thin rind, it can be sliced and eaten much like an apple.



[Pkg]

Green watermelons are sorted and arranged by sweetness level and weight. Apple watermelon vines can produce several fruits per stem, as this variety is just a fourth the size of a regular watermelon. Weighing just 1-2kg, this watermelon can be easily held in one hand and has a thin rind, which can be peeled with a knife like an apple.



[Soundbite]

Kim Kyu-young (Apple watermelon farmer): Consumption of regular watermelons is dwindling. They are too big to eat at once, and storing them in a refrigerator is unsanitary.



Jincheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, began cultivating the fruit in 2021. Shipment in the first year stood at 66 tons, but last year it surpassed 185 tons.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Chul-hee (Jincheon Chopyeong Agricultural Cooperative Association): This year 20 members planted the fruit in 180 greenhouses and are expected to ship 300 tons. It will be on sale at large local supermarkets.



With the popularity of small fruits rising, especially among single-person households, Jincheon-gun County has designated apple watermelons as a new revenue source and created multiple apple watermelon complexes. Starting with the creation of an apple watermelon complex in 2021, the county is now producing diverse mid- and small-sized varieties, such as the Black Boss with yellow flesh and the black-skinned apple watermelon.



[Soundbite]

Nam Ki-soon (Jincheon-gun Agricultural Technology Center): By creating complexes for cultivating smaller, colorful watermelon varieties, we will expand their cultivation area from the 30 hectare to 90 hectare to help farmers generate more income.



Small, attractive watermelon varieties are targeting the summer-season niche market by appealing to small households.

