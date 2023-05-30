N. KOREA TO LAUNCH SPY SATELLITE IN JUNE News Today 입력 2023.05.30 (15:02) 수정 2023.05.30 (16:45)

N. KOREA TO LAUNCH SPY SATELLITE IN JUNE



[Anchor Lead]

Ri Pyong-chol, the second in command of North Korea's military, has announced that a military reconnaissance satellite will be launched next month. The purpose of the satellite launch, also revealed, is to monitor military activities of the U.S. and other forces in real time.



[Pkg]

North Korean state media quoted Ri Pyong-chol, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Worker's Party of Korea, that the regime plans to launch a reconnaissance satellite in June. This is the first time the North has disclosed the timing of a satellite launch. Ri said the satellite will be used to track, monitor, discriminate, control and cope with dangerous military activities by the U.S. and its vassal forces in real time. He stressed that the planned launch is an "indispensable" act to strengthen the North's war preparedness. Ri said the U.S. military's operational and surveillance areas on the Korean Peninsula pose a serious threat to the North, forcing Pyongyang to place top priority on securing reliable reconnaissance and intelligence gathering devices. The official added his country will put more comprehensive and practical war deterrence programs into full-scale action. He also vowed to safeguard the North's independence and safety in a responsible manner. North Korea notified Japan of its plan to launch the satellite between May 31 and June 11. Japan is one of the International Maritime Organization's navigation area coordinators. Navigation warnings are in effect for two areas in the West Sea and waters off the coast of the Philippines where debris of the projectile carrying the satellite is expected to fall. Last month, North Korea announced that it completed the development of military satellite No.1. Its leader Kim Jong-un this month approved next-stage action plans to launch the satellite. Seoul's foreign ministry denounced the North's planned satellite launch, warning that the regime will pay the price if it moves ahead with the plan.



JAPAN WARNS N. KOREA OF SATELLITE LAUNCH



[Anchor Lead]

Following North Korea's notice of its satellite launch plan, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that Japan regards the issue seriously as a matter of public safety. He said that defense minister Yasukazu Hamada has given the order to destroy the vehicle if it lands in Japanese territory. In preparation against North Korea's launch of a reconnaissance satellite, Japan's defense ministry last month deployed Patriot missiles to island areas in Okinawa Prefecture, essentially viewing the projectile as a ballistic missile.



JAPAN'S NAVAL FLAG CAUSES CONTROVERSY



[Anchor Lead]

A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force ship, carrying an ensign resembling the Rising Sun flag, arrived in Busan on Monday. While the flag has been a subject of controversy in the past, the Ministry of National Defense has decided not to take issue with it, stating it to be in line with international customs.



[Pkg]

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's convoy vessel Hamagiri entered the Korean naval base in Busan to participate in a multinational naval exercise to be held in waters off Jeju tomorrow. Flying at the vessel's stern is the ensign of the Japanese Navy featuring the sun's red rays. The flag used during World War II looks very similar to the Rising Sun flag that represent militarism. The Korean Ministry of National Defense already said that it would not take issue with the flag.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Ha-kyu (Defense Ministry Spokesperson (May 25)): I believe it's probably the usual international practice.



There are no international legal grounds to stop Japan from flying its naval ensign, but it has been a thorny issue for the two countries since the flag has historical significance. In fact, Japan's naval ships participated in military exercises held in Korean waters in 2010 and 2012 without any problem. But Japan refused to participate in the 2018 ROK International Fleet Review when the Korean government demanded that the Japanese Navy not hoist its naval flag. Controversy erupted last year when the Korean Navy sailors saluted a Japanese convoy ship flying the naval flag. It isn't easy to come up with a solution either since it is an issue involving public sentiments and international practices.



[Soundbite]

Cha Du-hyeogn (Asan Institute for Policy Studies): It's not an easy issue because it involves sentiments toward each other. It also won't be easy to take the third path. It will be very difficult to gain international consensus if we keep demanding Japan not to use its naval flag.



Meanwhile, the Democratic Party criticized that allowing a Japanese ship flying its naval flag to enter a Korean port has trampled on the Korean people's national pride.



TOURISTS RETURN FROM TYPHOON-HIT GUAM



[Anchor Lead]

About a thousand South Korean tourists, who were stranded in Guam due to a super typhoon, have returned home. The returning tourists reported on their nightmarish week-long experience, highlighting the poor conditions on-site. The remaining tourists are expected to arrive back home by tomorrow.



[Pkg]

Exhausted tourists leave the arrival gate at the airport. They run to hug their families as soon as they see them.



[Soundbite]

It's stressful. My baby.



About 1,000 tourists grounded in Guam due to Typhoon Mawar arrived at Incheon Airport on Monday. The past week had been a nightmare for them.



[Soundbite]

Kang Mi-ran (Tourist): Electricity and water were cut off at my hotel. It was so hot. My baby got heat rashes with the skin turning red. It was really tough.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yeon (Tourist): We all got sick with a cold and fatigue. I drove around the downtown area in a rented car with air-conditioning. That was how I held on.



With the powerful typhoon battering the island, the tourists were left with little food and water. They say they held on by supporting and helping each other.



[Soundbite]

Kim Bong-joon (Tourist): We shared medicine for high blood pressure and diarrhea. I received a lot of help.



After some moments of relief, they express worries about the tourists who are still unable to leave Guam.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Han-gyeol, Ahn Da-kyung (Tourists): When the plane landed in Incheon, we all applauded. I was moved.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yong-hyun (Tourist): There were people who could not get flight seats. I wish they will return safely.



A total of some 3,400 South Korean tourists were grounded in Guam. 2,500 tourists will have returned to Korea by Tuesday, including those who arrived Monday night. The remaining 900 people will be brought back home by Wednesday on additionally scheduled flights. Seoul's foreign ministry has sent more rapid response teams to Guam to help expedite the tourists' safe return.



ODD TASKS FORCED BY COLLEGE PRESIDENT



[Anchor Lead]

The president of a private community college in the metropolitan area has been accused of wielding power inappropriately by making unreasonable demands to his driver. The president instructed the driver to perform tasks such as trimming his family's ancestral grave. When a staff member protested, the president reprimanded and punished him by ordering him to face the wall.



[Pkg]

This man whom we will call "A" has worked for a private community college located in Suwon, Gyeonggi-do Province. His official duty was being the personal driver of the school president but at times, he was asked to take on odd tasks. One such task was to manage the president's family grave site, meaning cutting the weeds at the site.



[Soundbite]

A ((VOICE MODIFIED)): I was teamed up with a few teachers and went to mow the grave site during weekday work hours. It was not voluntary.



A fellow employee who spoke out against the unfairness of the order was eliminated from his duties right away. "A" also wanted to complain about the unreasonable request but the school dean scolded and yelled at him so that he wouldn't say another word. Since that day, A was ousted to an empty warehouse. A couple of weeks later, he faced more penalties: he was told to just stare at the wall in the office.



[Soundbite]

A ((VOICE MODIFIED)): I had to stare at the wall in the presence of young folks who were my daughter's age. I couldn't stand it.



It didn't end there. A's wife, at the school's request, was serving as an exam supervisor every weekend and received a pay of some 3.5 million won. Abruptly, she was asked to donate that money to the school development fund.



[Soundbite]

A ((VOICE MODIFIED)): If my wife didn't donate her pay, she was to be sidelined from all future duties including the test supervision.



A is not an isolated case. Employees in similar positions find themselves in also difficult situations. However, given the nature of private universities, they say it's not easy to speak out against unjustified job requests.



[Soundbite]

C (Former college employee (VOICE MODIFIED)): I felt it was unfair but honestly, I couldn't express that.



KBS met the school president in question for an interview. He acknowledged asking A to cut the weeds at the family tomb but argued the task can be considered paying respects to the school founders.



[Soundbite]

College president ((VOICE MODIFIED)): The founders provided the land for our school so (we are paying respects in that way) maybe once a year?



"A" eventually quit his job and filed a complaint with the labor bureau.



CHILDBIRTH BY MOMS IN 40S SHARPLY UP



[Anchor Lead]

Childbirth by mothers in their 40s has risen by more than 40% in the past decade. According to health ministry data from 2013 to 2022 submitted to parliament, the total number of childbirths during the ten-year period plunged 42% from about 420-thousand to 240-thousand. By age group, deliveries by mothers in their 20s and 30s fell 64 and 39 percent respectively while deliveries by 40-something mothers shot up 43% from around 13-thousand to 19-thousand cases in the cited period.



BEACHES CLEANED VIA COMPANION PROGRAM



[Anchor Lead]

A project called the 'Companion Beach' initiative, which involves companies and organizations adopting specific beaches like pets and continually maintaining and caring for them, is spreading nationwide. We'll bring you the case from Gangwon-do Province where the 'Companion Beach' initiative was recently launched.



[Pkg]

This beach is littered with garbage. Despite daily cleaning, the beach gets littered again, causing a headache for the local government. Dozens of people walk along the beach to collect garbage and abandoned nets. They are participants of the so-called companion beach program in which companies or organizations volunteer to clean up and maintain a specific area they are assigned with. Under the program introduced in 2020, Gangneung St. John's Hotel, Kooksoondang Brewery and the Korea Tourism Organization recently adopted Gangmoon Beach and Gyeongpo Beach as companion beaches, respectively, in Gangwon-do Province.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Geun-hee (Hotel PR official, Gangneung): People take a walk and we often hold events here. So we are participating in the program to keep this beach and pine tree trail clean.



The so-called beach adopters carry out cleanup activities at least three times annually for two years. They also have to stage a campaign at least once a year to raise public awareness about the protection of the marine environment. Currently, 128 organizations have adopted 80 beaches in nine provinces nationwide. Over the past three years, 64 tons of trash were collected through the companion beach program.



[Soundbite]

Ryu Sun-hyeong (Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries): We are considering giving benefits to beach adopters with plans to make the companion beach project more successful in collaboration with local governments and communities.



The oceans ministry will review plans to designate more beaches as companion beaches and to expand participants to include individuals and families in the long term.



HOME TO LARGEST SPOONBILL SPAWNING SPOT



[Anchor Lead]

The 'spoonbill', a critically endangered species that migrates to South Korea each spring and spends the summer, exists in a global population of approximately 6,000. The Ministry of Environment designated a dessert island on the west coast, frequently visited by these birds, as an ecological conservation area seven years ago. This island has now become the world's largest breeding ground for spoonbills.



[Pkg]

Thirty minutes on a boat from Yeonpyeongdo Island in the West Sea, we are greeted as intruders on a small uninhabited island where thousands of watchful black-tailed gulls nest. After climbing the ridge, we can find a colony of spoonbills with yellow feathers and a black bill. The chicks that hatched only a few days ago keep chirping for food. The mother spoonbill wraps her large wings around the nest to provide shade for her babies.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jin-keum (Wildlife Research Laboratory, Kangwon Nat'l Univ.): We bring them food from the rice fields like mudfish, other small fishes, and aquatic insects.



The spoonbill, a summer migratory bird species, visits Korea's west coast area in spring. About 10% of them lay eggs on this small island. It is the world's largest spawning ground. After laying their eggs and spending summer here on Gujido Island, the spoonbills migrate south to Taiwan or Hong Kong in October to spend their winter in warmer climate. Gujido Island was designated a 'specific island,' or an ecological preservation area, in 2016. Public access and any behavior hurting the environment are strictly banned, making the island the perfect place for spoonbills to lay their eggs. It is also easy for the birds to find food since the island is close to the tidal flats of Yeonpyeongdo Island and the rice paddies in Hwanghae-do Province in North Korea.



[Soundbite]

Seo Heung-won (Head, Han River Basin Environmental Office): Given that there are only around 6,600 spoonbills worldwide, Gujido Island shows how ecologically important it is.



Preservation of natural spawning grounds such as the world's three largest mudflats and submerged fields along the shores of Incheon is the best way to help spoonbills and other endangered migratory birds to fly thousands of kilometers every year and lay more eggs in the region.

