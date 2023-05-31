N. KOREA SAYS SATELLITE LAUNCH FAILED News Today 입력 2023.05.31 (15:02) 수정 2023.05.31 (16:45)

N. KOREA SAYS SATELLITE LAUNCH FAILED



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea announced that it launched today a space rocket loaded with a military spy satellite but it fell into the West Sea. The Korea Central News Agency reported today that a space rocket carrying military reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 was launched from the west sea launch pad in Pyonganbuk-do Province at 6:27 a.m. But the rocket crashed into the West Sea after the second-stage engine failed to ignite and lost thrust. The Joint Chiefs of Staff also confirmed that North Korea's space launch vehicle flew unstably before falling into international waters some 200 kilometers west of Eocheongdo Island in South Korea. The Seoul city government sent an emergency disaster message at 6:41 a.m. to notify the public that an alert was issued. But people were thrown into confusion when the Ministry of the Interior and Safety sent another message some twenty minutes later that said the Seoul government's measure had been erroneous.



CRYPTO FIRM CAUSES KRW 35 BN IN LOSSES



[Anchor Lead]

Amid the growing interest in stock and cryptocurrency investments, we see an increase in businesses posing as 'investment advisory firms'. Recently, a multitude of criminal complaints have been filed by individuals who entrusted their money to such cryptocurrency investment advisory firm and failed to recoup even their principal. Authorities are now launching investigations as the calculated damages amount to a staggering 35 billion won.



[Pkg]

A cryptocurrency investment firm's office in Gangnam, Seoul. The CEO assures his customers that packed the room that profits are guaranteed.



[Soundbite]

(CEO of cryptocurrency firm (VOICE MODIFIED)): Nobody at our firm has sustained losses. If there is anyone, I'll eat my hat.



The CEO says confidently that his firm is reliable and has a presence in 23 countries.



[Soundbite]

(CEO of cryptocurrency firm (VOICE MODIFIED)): Our main office is based in Japan. I am here now because we're having more and more investors in Korea.



But is that true? When the ID number of the firm's Japanese HQs that the CEO gave his customers is entered in the search engine, the name of someone else appears on screen. The owner referred his customers to a completely irrelevant firm that he introduced falsely as an overseas office. The firm claims it provides a return rate of up to 200%. It said its in-house AI system can buy cryptocurrencies cheap and sell them at higher prices to generate profits.



[Soundbite]

(CEO of cryptocurrency firm (VOICE MODIFIED)): We developed this program seven years ago. It makes money twenty-four hours a day.



It was unfeasible from day one.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Chang hyun (Hankuk Univ. of Foreign Studies): A machine can only be used for assistance. Claiming that it guarantees a certain return rate is surely an act of deception.



Some ten thousand investors have been deceived by this firm over the past three years. Most of them have received zero profits and even lost their principle. The confirmed amount of losses so far stands at 35 billion won.



[Soundbite]

(Cryptocurrency firm staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): (Is your CEO saying it's not fraud?) As far as I know it's not. It's about buying and selling crypto coins. It has nothing to do with fraud.



The deceived investors reported the firm to police early this year. Police indicted the firm's staff for fraud and issued a travel ban for its CEO.



TELEMEDICINE TO BEGIN ON PILOT BASIS



[Anchor Lead]

Starting tomorrow, telemedicine, which was permitted during the COVID-19 period, will continue in the form of a pilot project. For pediatric patients, only consultations will be allowed outside of regular hours, including holidays and evenings. As for fees, a decision has been made to continue the current policy, offering an approximately 30% higher payment rate.



[Pkg]

A 90-year-old patient receives treatment for shingles. The doctor checks the patient's condition remotely because she is unable to move.



[Soundbite]

Could you please lower your screen? You need to take your medicine more.



From Thursday, remote health care will be permitted to returning patients only. New patients will be allowed to receive remote treatment only if they live far away from hospitals, are incapacitated, or have an infectious disease. For children, only returning patients will be able to get remote care. Only consultations will be permitted on holidays and during nighttime. Drug prescriptions will be banned. The cost of the controversial telemedicine services will be estimated in line with the existing standards. About 30% in surcharges will apply in medical and prescription dispensing fees under the pretext of pilot project costs. The government says the estimate takes into account the cost of patient confirmation and management.



[Soundbite]

Baek Jae-wook (Doctor of family medicine): Compared to in-person care, remote care takes much longer to prepare and to explain to patients how it works.



The Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union and the Korean Pharmaceutical Association immediately blasted the move, saying it will only result in higher insurance fees.



[Soundbite]

Na Sun-ja (Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union): No country in the world pays more for remote medicine than for in-person care. Some countries pay even less.



A commotion occurred prior to entering the conference room ahead of medical fee deliberation. The telemedicine platform sector is also opposed to the pilot project plan, which is centered on returning patients. It says the plan will undermine public convenience and will only exacerbate the financial burden. With no clear guidelines on patient confirmation and disease diagnosis, confusion in the health care sector will likely be inevitable for the time being.



SEOUL TO AID EGG FREEZING PROCEDURE



[Anchor Lead]

Addressing the issue of low birth rates has become one of the country's most pressing tasks, especially for Seoul, which has the lowest total fertility rate nationwide. In response, Seoul city has decided to support 'egg freezing procedures' up to a maximum of 2 million won as one of its countermeasures. The city also plans to increase support for infertility treatments for couples, along with providing a 1 million won subsidy for postnatal care expenses.



[Pkg]

This woman in her 30s surnamed Shin had her child after a grueling year of infertility treatment. She went to all means, attempting various procedures, to get pregnant. The cost was the biggest burden.



[Soundbite]

(Woman surnamed Shin): I was desperate to have a child. If money wasn't the concern, I was willing to attempt a test-tube baby until it worked.



Seoul has the lowest birthrate in the country. City officials have decided to allocate funding to support freezing eggs to help increase the chances of conception. This procedure involves extracting and freezing healthy eggs in advance and thawing them at a later time to attempt pregnancy. Women in their 30s and 40s living in Seoul are eligible for the program. Younger women in their 20s who are at risk of early menopause can also receive support. Participants can each receive up to 2 million won assistance for a single try.



[Soundbite]

Cheon Joo-hwan (Seoul Metropolitan Gov’t): Egg freezing procedure is preserving a woman's fertility. We believe it's the most realistic investment for potential childbirth.



Egg freezing is not covered by health insurance and costs several million won yet the number of procedures carried out is rapidly spiking with a single hospital conducting over one thousand per year.



[Soundbite]

Hur Yun-jung (CHA University Fertility Center): In the past, cancer patients would often freeze eggs ahead of treatment but in recent days, as women get married later, egg freeze is less about disease but more about social needs.



Seoul City will also provide treatment cost support to infertile couples for a maximum 22 attempts, with no particular strings attached to receive the aid. Within 60 days after giving birth, the mothers can receive one million won to help with postnatal care fees and another 1.2 million won to encourage maternity leave. All in all, the city government will inject funds of 59.7 billion won to tackle the low birthrate.



POLICE RAID MBC REPORTER'S HOME



[Anchor Lead]

Amid allegations of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon's personal information leak, a surprise search and seizure operation was executed by the police at the home and car of an MBC reporter and the National Assembly Secretariat. MBC has opposed this, labeling it as an excessive investigation, while MBC's labor union has condemned the action, stating it signals an oppression of the media.



[Pkg]

When police officers attempt to enter the MBC building, employees form a scrum to block them. The MBC branch of the National Union of Media Workers barred the police from raiding the MBC newsroom. The confrontation lasted for about an hour.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ho-chan (Head, MBC branch, NUMW): Has there been any precedence of raiding a media company for such an agenda?



[Soundbite]

(Seoul Metropolitan Police official): You're clearly obstructing the execution of public duty.



Police searched through the home and car of an MBC reporter surnamed Lim and took his mobile phone. Officers also raided the National Assembly's secretariat. The warrant for the reporter's MBC office wasn't executed because there was nothing to seize there. The reporter is accused of leaking the residence registration containing Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon and his family's personal information and Han's real estate contracts when he was undergoing a confirmation hearing in April 2022. This investigation started when Gangseo-gu District Council assemblyman Kim Min-seok told the police last month that Han's personal information had been leaked.



[Soundbite]

Kim Min-seok (Gangseo-gu Dist. councilor): I received USB flash drive that supposedly contained materials helpful to my legislative work. It contained Han's personal information.



Police suspect the MBC reporter gave a portion of the minister's confirmation hearing materials presented to the National Assembly to a reporter in another company through a messenger service. MBC criticized that raiding the heart of a media institution under the pretext of a public figure's information is an unprecedented excessive investigation. MBC's labor union also called it a sign of media oppression. Han said this matter should not be overlooked regardless of who the victim is.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Minister of Justice): Everyone agrees that illegal information should not be distributed and misused to hurt someone.



The journalist reported last September that President Yoon Suk Yeol had used expletives when referring to U.S. President Joe Biden.



ELDERLY PATIENT DIES SEARCHING FOR ER



[Anchor Lead]

A man in his 70s who was involved in a traffic accident died in an ambulance while searching for a hospital that could perform surgery. Due to a shortage of beds, nearby large hospitals refused admission, and he was en route to a hospital located 100 kilometers away.



[Pkg]

A white passenger car backs up. A man standing behind is hit and falls down. The man, now on the ground, is hit by the car again. This happened at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. A vehicle changing direction hit a man in his 70s on a road in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province. The ambulance arrived in ten minutes at which point the man remained conscious.



[Soundbite]

(Witness (VOICE MODIFIED)): The man was conscious. He told the police his name and everything and stepped into the ambulance.



But his injuries were severe and needed to be operated on right away. However three closest hospitals about 30 kilometers away refused to take in the patient saying there were no ICU beds left.



[Soundbite]

(Hospital official (VOICE MODIFIED)): The patient had multiple injuries and as his life matters most, we recommended a trauma center in another region.



The ambulance made further inquiries to eight other hospitals in the wider Suwon and Ansan areas but all turned them down for the same reason. It was one hour and 20 minutes after the accident when finally a hospital in Uijeongbu was willing to accept the patient. The hospital was 100 kilometers away and flying a helicopter was not an option due to bad weather. The elderly man eventually died from cardiac arrest during the transport.



[Soundbite]

(Hospital official (VOICE MODIFIED)): The patient came in at 2:50 a.m. deceased.



In March, a teenager who plunged from a building in Daegu also died inside an ambulance while looking for an emergency room for over 2 hours.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ee-yeon (Korean Medical Association): Emergency rooms are usually always filled. Hospital capacity is limited as well as the number of doctors and nurses.



Of the many reasons cited by hospitals which re-transfer emergency patients elsewhere, 31% of such cases concern lack of specialist doctors and 21% lack of sickbeds.



FARMS HIT BY LABOR SHORTAGE



[Anchor Lead]

Recently, a fatal dispute over the assignment of farm laborers erupted in a rural village in Jeollanam-do Province. It is indeed a struggle to find workers in today's rural areas, even when higher wages are offered. It's reported that small-scale farms, in particular, are grappling with severe labor shortages.



[Pkg]

A village in Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do Province, the main producing region of garlic. Four seniors in their 70s and 80s are harvesting garlic. The work requires 10 people, but with a labor shortage, elderly residents are offering help. Finding labor is especially difficult for small farms.



[Soundbite]

Jang Suk-yeong (Garlic farmer): Large farms have a set timetable on labor use and are unwilling to share labor. The cost is also expensive.



Looking for foreign workers is also difficult. The daily wage for a male foreign worker stands at around 150,000 won, up 30% from two years ago. Recently, farms have even started to give them extra pay. Despite this, workers often break contracts and go off to better paying jobs.



[Soundbite]

Lee In-gyu (Garlic farmer): I found some workers 3 days ago but they left for a different job. Then a fight breaks out in town.



Amid such extreme labor shortage, local authorities are rolling out support by way of directly hiring seasonal workers for dispatch to smaller farms.



[Soundbite]

Oh Jae-chang (Seosan Agricultural Technology Center): We are preparing a program where workers in groups of 5 or 10 are dispatched to small farms for two or three days.



The government has allocated a record 38-thousand foreign workers for the agriculture sector this year, but manpower shortage in farming communities remains a recurring issue.

