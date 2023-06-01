FAILED LAUNCH PRESSURES KIM JONG-UN News Today 입력 2023.06.01 (15:03) 수정 2023.06.01 (16:45)

FAILED LAUNCH PRESSURES KIM JONG-UN



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea's failed attempt to launch a space projectile yesterday was a task that Chairman Kim Jong-un had personally overseen and repeatedly stressed the necessity of its success. This failure has not only tarnished Kim Jong-un's reputation but also heightens his political pressure.



[Pkg]

Back in April North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the National Aerospace Development Administration along with his daughter, Kim Ju-ae. He ordered the regime's military reconnaissance satellite No.1 be launched as scheduled and laid out plans to deploy multiple satellites.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean Central Television): He said it is necessary for strengthening our military might, defending our national sovereignty and exercising the right to self-defense.



After about a month of staying out of the public eye, Kim made his first public appearance at the satellite launch preparation committee.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean Central Television): We will exercise our right to defend national sovereignty and the right to self-defense more proudly and more aggressively to protect our country.



However, the failed launch of the spy satellite, which took painstaking efforts to develop, dealt a severe blow to the North Korean leader's reputation.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lim Eul-chul (Kyungnam University): If the second launch also fails, it could significantly undermine Kim Jong-un's reputation and the credibility of the party policies. He may end up in a cumbersome predicament.



South Korea's NIS told the National Assembly Intelligence Committee that Kim Jong-un appeared extremely tired when he was inspecting satellite launch preparations two weeks ago, which points to the possibility of a serious sleep disorder. The nation's top intel agency believes that with food shortages becoming more serious in the regime recently, the number of deaths caused by starvation has surged by nearly threefold, while the rate of serious crimes is also soaring. The North Korean leader is determined to launch another satellite as soon as possible. However, pundits say if that also fails, Kim will be under greater political pressure.



ERRONEOUS ALERT CAUSES CONFUSION



[Anchor Lead]

The citizens of Seoul were more startled by the city's alert messages than by North Korea's space projectile launch. Confusion ensued as the Seoul City government and the Ministry of Interior and Safety sent out contradicting messages about the alert status, and the lack of detailed guidance further fueled citizens' confusion.



[Pkg]

A raucous sound of a siren breaks the silence of the early morning hours.



[Soundbite]

(Seoul Metropolitan Govt's announcement): A real situation alert is being issued.



The announcement says repeatedly it's a real-life situation. At 6:41 a.m. the Seoul metropolitan government sent out an emergency alert to the city residents. It said everyone should prepare to evacuate.



[Soundbite]

Park Jong-kil (Seoul resident): I was startled by the sound of the alert. My family was wondering what was going on.



About 22 minutes later, the Ministry of Interior and Safety sent out another alert saying Seoul City's earlier disaster alert was erroneous. The Seoul metropolitan government sent another message at 7:25 a.m. saying the alert had been lifted, but it was too late to quell the public confusion.



[Soundbite]

Kim Min-hye (Parent): The disaster alert said nothing about whether it's okay to send kids to school or not.



[Soundbite]

Chae Hee-chan (Elementary school student): I was worried that a war might break out for real. At first I was excited that school was off, but I'm sad because it's not.



In addition to contradicting alerts, no detailed information was provided on where or how to evacuate. As people rushed at once to search for further information on the evacuation, portal site Naver crashed. Firefighting authorities in the capital region received more than 4,000 phone inquiries in the morning hours alone. Many people posted messages complaining of anxiety.



[Soundbite]

Lee Seung-mi (Seoul resident): I was baffled. Is this how they issue important alerts? It would have been dumbfounding if it turned out to be a really urgent situation.



Foreign media outlets also reported about the erroneous alert and sirens in Korea, with Reuters saying the evacuation alert caused panic in Seoul.



KIM'S SISTER VOWS TO LAUNCH SATELLITE



[Anchor Lead]

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, denounced the U.S. through a statement. Insisting that if North Korea’s satellite launch is to be condemned, all the countries that have already launched thousands of satellites, including the US, should be condemned. She also affirmed that a North Korean military reconnaissance satellite will enter space orbit and begin its mission in the near future.



KCTU MEMBERS CLASH WITH POLICE



[Anchor Lead]

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions held a large-scale rally yesterday in downtown Seoul. A conflict with the police arose during the sudden removal of a memorial altar set up ahead of a night-time cultural festival, resulting in the arrest of four participants of the rally.



[Pkg]

Workers taking part in the rally fill Sejong Boulevard in Seoul. The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions began staging it after 4 p.m. Wednesday. The rally drew some 20,000 people. The KCTU warns of a powerful strife against the government's anti-labor policies.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Jang-hyuk (Korean Metal Workers' Union): The uproar of non-regular, dispatched and platform workers is too loud to be ignored.



The protesters also condemned the government, the ruling party and police for their hard-line policy against illegal rallies.



[Soundbite]

Yang Kyung-soo (Korean Confederation of Trade Unions): The idea to deprive us of the freedom of assembly, which is guaranteed by the constitution, is despicable.



After the rally, a vigil was held in the evening in memory of late union member Yang Hoe-dong, who set himself on fire on May 1. Before the vigil, the participants set up a memorial altar without prior notice, resulting in a clash with police who attempted to remove the altar by force. Four rally participants were rounded up at the scene for alleged obstruction of performance of official duties. Some sustained injuries, and were taken to hospital in ambulances. Police prepared capsaicin sprays and shields in advance to make sure the rally was kept under control. Earlier, police vowed to take a strong response against illegal rallies after the KCTU's construction union staged an overnight street rally on May 16 in a downtown area. Clashes with police will likely continue as the unionized workers say they will keep holding the vigil for late member Yang Hoe-dong.



POLICE CHIEF MENTIONS WATER CANNONS



[Anchor Lead]

Police Commissioner Yoon Hee-keun has stoked controversy with his remarks, hinting at a willingness to consider reintroducing water cannons into the police force's arsenal.



[Pkg]

Police Commissioner Yoon Hee-keun wearing a riot police uniform showed up at the Namdaemun Police Station in Seoul prior to a demonstration. He repeatedly mentioned the possibility of using capsaicin for riot control and maintained that its usage is valid. He disagreed with the criticism that the usage would be an overbearingly strong protest response. Then he answered a question about whether truck-mounted water cannons would be reintroduced.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Hee-keun (Nat'l Police Agency Commissioner General): (Do you expect to reintroduce water cannons?) It will take me some time to answer that question.



His answer seemed to imply that it is under review. It turns out that the police are actually looking into the reintroduction of water cannon trucks. A key insider with the National Police Agency said in a phone call with KBS that the issue is being discussed internally. He added that it is right to use water cannons for national emergencies since the water trucks fit the description of police equipment under the Act on the Performance of Duties by Police Officers. The use of water cannons was banned after a farmer died in 2016. His death followed being directly hit with high pressure water spray in a protest. The truck-mounted water cannons were discarded in 2021. Although the truck's reintroduction has legal grounds, mere mention of it remains a sensitive issue.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Yun-ho (Cyber University of Korea): Adverse side effects or problems can be prevented only when the police use them more carefully to avoid accidents.



When the People Power Party's Policy Committee Chair Park Dae-chul was criticized for suggesting the reintroduction of high-pressure water cannon trucks after mentioning water cannons recently, he clearly stated his opposition to its use and denounced it as false instigation. But it turns out that the police is waging a tougher publicity war with the public than the politicians. A high-ranking police official said that public opinion has changed with the times and police response to protests should be reassessed accordingly, per public consensus. Commissioner Yoon also asked the Supreme Court's Sentencing Commission to set tougher penalties for those obstructing the performance of official duties.



FUKUSHIMA INSPECTION RESULTS ANNOUNCED



[Anchor Lead]

The inspection team overseeing the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water issue has shared its findings from a 6-day activity. They confirmed that the facilities were installed as designed by the Japanese side, and secured radiation concentration data for the contaminated water both before and after it went through purification facilities. But they did not publicize the evaluation results of the contaminated water.



[Pkg]

The government inspection team says it focused on examining whether processes to treat nuclear-contaminated water were installed in accordance with required designs and are working properly during their visit to Japan's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. It obtained source data in order to identify the performance of the advanced liquid processing system or ALPS. Tokyo Electric Power Company conducts an annual test to measure and compare the concentration levels of 64 types of nuclides in contaminated water before and after treatment. The Korean team received analysis results compiled over four years.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Guk-hee (Head, Nuclear Safety and Security Commission): The IAEA collects and analyzes samples as part of its monitoring program. We plan to refer to the analysis and comprehensively inspect the ALPS' capability to remove nuclides.



It also inspected the K4 tank group, the equipment that measures if the ALPS-treated water meets the required criteria for discharges into the ocean. As samples of the treated water are collected from this tank for analysis, the inspection was conducted to verify whether the water is kept clean enough to be discharged into the ocean. The Korean team also examined the discharge blockage system. After treatment, radioactive water meeting discharge criteria is diluted with seawater and released into the ocean. The government team conducted an on-spot inspection of the emergency blockage valve and radiation monitor that stops water discharge when something goes wrong. It also looked into the process to treat tritium which is not removed through the purification system. It also checked whether a sufficient amount of seawater is supplied to dilute tritium and if there are proper sample collection and analysis plans to make sure the to-be-discharged water meets the criteria. The inspection team said that although the systems were found to have been installed in accordance with required designs, it is still necessary to monitor their actual operations. It postponed the announcement of its conclusion on the safety of Japan's radioactive water discharge, saying more time is needed to analyze additional data it received.



COVID-19 ISOLATION RULE LIFTED



[Anchor Lead]

The government has lowered the national crisis level for COVID-19 from "serious" to "alert". With the downgrade, the mandatory isolation rule for COVID-19 patients and the indoor mask mandate at clinics and pharmacies will be lifted. This comes in 3 years and 4 months since the first case was reported in Korea. However, high-risk facilities, like hospitals with a concentrated number of hospitalized patients and residential care homes, will be required to maintain the indoor mask mandate for the time being.



HYBE STAFF SOLD STOCKS BEFORE BTS BREAK



[Anchor Lead]

An investigation by the Financial Supervisory Service revealed that employees of HYBE, the agency BTS is signed to, sold their shares in advance of BTS's hiatus announcement. Following the announcement, HYBE's stock price plummeted by 25%, allowing those who sold their shares early to avoid losses.



[Pkg]

BTS announced last June that group activities would be suspended after nine years of performing together. Its impact was worldwide as global media reported the announcement as major news. The next day, stock price of BTS management agency HYBE plunged 25% from the previous trading day, which meant that about two trillion won had vanished in a single day. But the stock price trend shows that transaction volume increased and stock price started falling two days prior to the BTS announcement. It was suspected that someone who knew of the announcement beforehand had sold their stocks. An investigation by the Financial Supervisory Service's capital market judiciary enforcement unit revealed that the suspicion was partly true. The FSS reported that three HYBE employees sold their stocks ahead of time. Given the fallen stock price, they avoided losing 230 million won.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Young-bal (Capital market judiciary enforcement unit, FSS): Executives and insiders must remember that they can receive criminal punishment if they use or make other people use undisclosed information obtained through their job to trade stocks.



It is also problematic that HYBE, a listed company, disclosed such vital information only on social media, and not through public notice. A star entertainer's career plan is a major management issue that affects an entertainment management company's sales and stock price. But such information was not properly communicated to the investors.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Hyun-young (Korea Capital Market Institute): It's important to faithfully fulfill the public notice duty. To prevent the use of undisclosed key information, an internal control system should be built and it should be inspected.



The FSS sent three HYBE employees' cases to the prosecution for indictment on the allegation of violating the Capital Markets Act. HYBE has not released any company statement as the investigation is carried out on the individuals. Nonetheless, the agency said it would take necessary measures against the accused employees according to internal regulations once their legal offenses are confirmed.

