NEW SITE FOR N. KOREAN SATELLITE LAUNCH News Today 입력 2023.06.02 (15:01) 수정 2023.06.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]

We have more details of North Korea's recent military reconnaissance satellite launch. The Chollima-1 was found to be smaller than South Korea's Nuri rocket, and the launch is believed to have been conducted from a new launch site. Debris of the Chollima-1, which was discovered in the West Sea, is estimated to be approximately 15 meters in length.



[Pkg]

A projectile blasts off into the sky. This footage disclosed by North Korea shows the launch of its new satellite carrier rocket, the Chollima-1. It measures around 30 meters in length and 2-3 meters in diameter, smaller than South Korea's Nuri rocket. The first-stage propellant is shorter than that of the Earth observation satellite Kwangmyongsong launched in 2016. The second and third stage propellants are longer. The uppermost part, which is presumed to be loaded with the reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1, is thicker than the fuselage.



[Soundbite]

Shin Jong-woo (Defense Security Forum): They apparently developed larger fairing than multiple microscopic satellites or Malligyong-1 because the size is too big.



The launch site is located in a coastal area and there are newly built structures around it. It appears to be a new launch site located about 3km from the Sohae Satellite Launching Station.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-seop (Minister of Nat'l Defense (June 1)): They assembled projectiles on launchers and placed the first, second and third stages. In the new facility, they erect projectiles right onto the launch pad. The two launch pads appear to work differently.



The debris found by the South Korean military in the West Sea is presumed to be the second-stage propellant reaching 15m in length. At first it was floating in the sea, but now it has completely sunk to the ocean floor, 75 meters deep. The Joint Chiefs of Staff has deployed the submarine rescue ship Cheonghaejin and believes it will take two days to salvage the debris. The South Korean military is tracing the other projectile debris, including the third-stage propellant and the satellite that fell into the body of water in the West Sea that stretches 100km.



L-SAM INTERCEPTION TEST SUCCESSFUL



[Anchor Lead]

For the first time, South Korea has publicly disclosed the interception test of the 'Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile' or 'L-SAM', a missile system currently under development using domestic technology, also known as the 'Korean version of THAAD' for its high-altitude defense capabilities.



[Pkg]

A mock North Korean ballistic missile shoots up to the sky. The South Korean military's multifunctional radar tracks the target flying at supersonic speed. Long-distance surface-to-air missile, also known as L-SAM, is launched from about 200 kilometers away. The first and second stage rockets separated in order before reaching supersonic speed. Then the L-SAM soon strikes the target. The homegrown L-SAM succeeded three out of four interception tests so far. This is the first time that a test launch was released to the media. The missile is divided into three parts first and second propulsion stages and the "Kill Vehicle" warhead designed to intercept a missile. The warhead can detect an enemy missile with its infrared seeker and then correct its position to enable precision strike. The so-called 'hit-to-kill' method was used to completely destroy the target through direct collision. The L-SAM is capable of intercepting missiles launched from North Korea at the altitude of about 50 to 60 kilometers, when the missiles descend after reaching the peak altitude. Now the terminal high altitude area defense system known as THAAD will defend up to an altitude of 150 kilometers while the indigenous medium-range surface-to-air missile Cheongung-2 and the U.S. Patriot 3 will cover missiles flying lower than the 40 kilometers altitude. When the development of L-SAM is completed by 2025, South Korea will be able to build a complex, multilayered missile defense system capable of striking targets at various altitudes through multiple methods.



[Soundbite]

Yang Uk (Asan Institute of Policy Studies): Missiles flying at low altitude as well as in medium and high altitudes needed to be intercepted. The L-SAM system is important in that it can respond to North Korea's irregularly maneuvering missiles such as the KN-23 and KN-24.



The South Korean military plans to develop by 2030 an upgraded version of the L-SAM capable of intercepting targets at higher altitudes and responding to glide vehicles.



MURDERER'S IDENTITY DISCLOSED



[Anchor Lead]

The identity of 23-year-old Jeong Yu-jeong, who is accused of brutally murdering a female peer and desecrating the body, has been revealed. Jeong confessed to wanting to commit a murder, and it was found that she had been preparing for the act for the past three months.



[Pkg]

A young woman briskly walks down the street while dragging a luggage. She is 23-year-old Jeong Yu-jeong accused of killing another young woman she had met online on the day they met in person for the first time. Police said that the footage captured Jeong returning to the victim's house after grabbing a luggage from her own home to dismember and discard the body. After the personal identity disclosure review committee met to decide on whether to reveal Jeong's identity, the police released her photo and name for the public good citing the cruelty of her crime and the importance of the case. Jeong had claimed that the killing was unplanned, but after repeated police questioning and her family's persuasion, she confessed that she had wanted to commit murder. Her mobile phone revealed that she had searched for "murder" three months prior to the crime. Past records also showed that she had enjoyed many books and videos on crimes. The police also confirmed that two days before the murder, Jeong had made contact with the victim through a tutoring app while pretending to be a parent looking for a tutor. According to Jeong's statement, on May 26th, she put on a used school uniform to disguise herself as a student to be tutored before visiting the victim's home and then committing murder with a knife. She abandoned the body at a spot about 10 kilometers away from the victim's house. The location regularly sees foot traffic since it is close to a walking trail. Jeong then got on a cab, but the driver, suspecting something foul from the blood-stained suitcase, called the police. She was caught immediately. The police unveiled Jeong's face to the press as she was being transferred to the prosecution.



TRADE DEFICIT CONTINUES FOR 15TH MONTH



[Anchor Lead]

South Korean exports came to 52.2 billion dollars and imports 54.3 billion dollars in the month of May, down 15 and 14 percent respectively from the same month last year. As a result, the country has logged a trade deficit for the 15th month. The trade ministry attributed the sharp on-year drop in exports to fewer business days last month and a base effect from last year as shipments in May 2022 were unusually high. By item, automobile exports rose for the 11th straight month while that of semiconductors, South Korea's number one export item, plunged 36%.



MOTHERS STRUGGLE TO RESTART CAREERS



[Anchor Lead]

In order to promote women's economic activities and prevent career discontinuity, the government conducts a survey every three years. This survey has shown that the number of women who have had to pause their careers has increased in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with childcare being the primary reason.



[Pkg]

Lee Sung-mi has restarted her career after an 11-year hiatus. After working as a software developer for 10 years she quit her job after giving birth.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sung-mi (Succeeded at restarting her career): I had to make a decision because I had no one to help me take care of my son and he was having a hard time.



When her son was in middle school, Lee tried to find a job, but each time her search ended in failure. An IT development training program organized by the government and businesses was a turning point in her life.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sung-mi (Succeeded at restarting her career): This program connects trainees to four firms to receive practical training. I have finally landed a job, which I think was the right thing to do.



More and more women these days have to suspend their careers. A poll conducted by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family shows that four out of ten women had to stop working at some point in their lives. That number grew higher because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The primary factor was childcare, as they had no one to help them look after the kids. In contrast, the percentage of childless married women who had to suspend their careers was significantly lower.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Ye-rim (Trainee): Childcare is not just about feeding children and passing time with them. We need high-quality childcare services.



It takes around 8.9 years on average to find a new job. Even when women do land jobs, they usually settle down for lower-paying, less secure ones.



[Soundbite]

Kim Young-ok (Ministry of Gender Equality and Family): We're trying to develop more training programs in high value-added jobs and cutting-edge technology.



Experts say that by creating decent jobs for women and expanding childcare services at the same time the nation can solve the low-birthrate issue and help women restart their careers.



HIGHSCHOOLER BEHIND TEST SCORE HACK



[Anchor Lead]

After more than 3 months of investigations by the police, a hacker who leaked the personal data of 270,000 students who took the nationwide academic assessment exam last year has been arrested. The hacker was reportedly a high school student at the time of the incident and wanted to showcase his hacking skills.



[Pkg]

In February, a file is posted in a Telegram chat room. The file contained the personal information of some 270-thousand high school sophomores including their names and scores of an academic evaluation test they took last year. The local education authority from where the data was hacked from immediately apologized and the police also launched an investigation.



[Soundbite]

Han Jeong-suk (Deputy superintendent, Gyeonggi-do Office of Education (Feb.)): We sincerely apologize for causing public concern with the test score leak.



After a three month probe, a university student was caught as the perpetrator. The computer-related major student was still in high school when the crime was committed. Investigators found that in the hack, virtual private networks and overseas Internet protocols were used to access servers at the Gyeonggi-do Office of Education to steal the information. After leaking the data to the operator of the chat room where information on university admissions was being shared, the meticulous perpetrator then left the Telegram messenger. The reason for the hack was to apparently show off hacking capabilities.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seong-taek (Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency): The student found a way to access an off-limit file and illegally downloaded it, likely out of curiosity or to show off skills.



Police also handed over to the prosecution two other hackers involved in the crime. Six others were earlier apprehended in April for distributing the stolen data. With the latest arrests, all nine suspects are now in custody. Police warned that sharing and passing on stolen information is also a punishable act and advised those who are in possession of the hacked test scores to delete the file.



TOP COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF 'TADA'



[Anchor Lead]

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld lower court rulings in favor of the ride-hailing service Tada and its former chief executives, who were indicted for violating related laws in connection to the legitimacy of their rental car service. Regarding Tada's service, which uses vans rented from the car-sharing app operator SoCar, as an illegal taxi business, prosecutors in 2019 indicted former head of SoCar Lee Jae-woong and others on charges of violating the passenger transport service act. Following the ruling, Tada executives said that hindering innovation and protecting vested interest must no longer continue.



JEJU COLORED BARLEY DRAWS ATTENTION



[Anchor Lead]

Jejudo Island, known for its expansive green fields, is gaining attention as a production site for colored barley. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]

A golden barley field with the backdrop of the pristine ocean on Jejudo Island. Numerous varieties of barley are growing here, each of a different color. It's the pigmented barley of Jeju. It grows well in the island's warm winter climate in the ocean wind, and is more colorful than the pigmented barley of other regions because it's harvested before the monsoon season.



[Soundbite]

Park Jin-cheon (Rural Development Administration): Colored barley of Jeju is less prone to anthocyanin decolorization caused by rain. Because of the ocean wind, the weather creates ideal conditions for anthocyanin accumulation when sprouts ripen.



The area of colored barley cultivation on Jeju grew by more than tenfold in just two years from five hectares in 2020 to 65 hectares last year. A wide range of products using colored barley has been developed, including the original kernels, coffee, tea, makgeolli, noodles and rice cakes.



[Soundbite]

Kang Ui-hyun (Seoul resident): The colors make this grain especially appetizing. The kernels are very firm. They appear to have many health benefits.



The development of functional varieties has paved the way for exports as well.



[Soundbite]

Chung Myung-joo (CEO of barley processing company): We are trying to develop a wide range of products that can meet diverse customer needs.



Processed agricultural products made with Jeju's colored barley grown in the ocean wind are creating new opportunities for local farmers.

입력 2023-06-02 15:01:23 수정 2023-06-02 16:45:04 News Today

