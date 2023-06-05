N. KOREA BLASTS UNSC MEETING News Today 입력 2023.06.05 (15:05) 수정 2023.06.05 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

N. KOREA BLASTS UNSC MEETING



[Anchor Lead]

As international pressure mounts over North Korea's launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, including from the UN Security Council, the North is responding fiercely. North Korea has even threatened not to provide prior notice to international organizations for any subsequent satellite launches. Meanwhile, operations to recover debris from the North Korean projectile continue in the West Sea has been continuing for the 6th day.



[Pkg]

The UN Security Council discussed North Korea's launch of a military reconnaissance satellite as a sole agenda. This prompted Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader's sister, to lash out. She claimed that the UNSC taking issue with North Korea's execution of its sovereign rights, as directed by the United States, is an insult to the spirit of the UN Charter. She added that North Korea would continue to launch military reconnaissance satellites and take strong countermeasures until the U.S. and its partners admit to their mistakes. Pyongyang also protested the International Maritime Organization adopting its first resolution denouncing the North's missile launch. The Korean Central News Agency warned that the IMO's resolution will be regarded as its official stance that advance notice is no longer required. It also said the organization will need to come up with measures on its own. The North had notified the IMO before last week's satellite launch. The latest warning means the regime will no longer give a warning in advance.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Yang Moo-jin (University of N. Korean Studies): It's N. Korea’s desperate attempt to make their claims sound logical and to rally the countries opposing U.S.-led world order.



Meanwhile on Sunday, South Korea had been trying to recover the debris of North Korea's rocket in the far West Sea for the fifth day. Workers tried to tie a rope around a piece of debris 15 meters long, but the work didn't progress quickly due to fast currents and poor visibility. The South Korean military plans to move the wreckage to the Pyeongtaek naval base once it is recovered and then form a joint investigation team with the United States to examine it.



OVERSEAS KOREANS AGENCY LAUNCHES



[Anchor Lead]

The new government agency for overseas Koreans affairs has officially begun its operation on Monday. With the task to support 7.5 million Koreans residing overseas, the agency held a ceremony to hang a signboard and mark its launch on Monday with President Yoon Suk Yeol in attendance. The Overseas Koreans Agency is headquartered in Incheon. But its Seoul office is located in Gwanghwamun. In particular, the Seoul office provides a "one-stop" integrated service in various areas, ranging from visas to tax, pension and military issues.



COASTAL AREA OCCUPIED BY ILLEGAL TENTS



[Anchor Lead]

The trend of so-called 'early-bird tents' at beachfront locations to secure the best spots to beat the heat - is on the rise, even before the peak holiday season. Local governments, tasked with enforcement, find it challenging to seize or dismantle these tents, leaving them virtually untouched.



[Pkg]

From large to easy-to-install tents. About a dozen tents have been set up on Mongdol Beach in Ulsan to grab the best spots in advance. We visited the area again a month later. The local government said it would provide guidelines to visitors, but the number of tents set up to retain the best spots has nearly doubled since then. In addition to combustible waste around the tents, such as butane gas canisters, the area has also traces of bonfires. There are even tents near the woods. They were installed here a long time ago, and there are warnings attached to them, but not a single tent has been seized this year. Mongdol Beach is technically public waters. Setting up tents near public waters without permission is illegal. Violators can be levied a fine or sentenced to prison. However, the local government says cracking down on tourists or local residents who install tents here is not easy.



[Soundbite]

(Dong-gu Dist. Ward official (VOICE MODIFIED)): We cannot tell visitors coming to our area not to set up tents.



[Soundbite]

(Buk-gu Dist. Ward official (VOICE MODIFIED)): There is only so much we can do when it comes to reporting illegal tents.



The local government plans to step up patrolling. But the lack of more proactive measures is only drawing more and more illegally installed tents even before the summer vacation season begins.



GOV'T PROBES MISUSE OF STATE SUBSIDY



[Anchor Lead]

The government has conducted a comprehensive audit of state grants to private organizations since the beginning of this year. The results, announced directly by the presidential office yesterday, revealed that over the last three years, there has been misappropriation amounting to 31.4 billion won.



[Pkg]

This app was created by a private group. It received around 50 million won in app development grants from the government. The group is being charged with getting back over 30 million won from a private firm. The group was reportedly going to provide an explanation after figuring out what happened, but the government has decided to request an investigation. Another organization is being accused of using state subsidies received for discovering historic figures on a seminar held to demand the ousting of the current administration. The organization claims that it only provided a summary of the current social atmosphere to the seminar, adding that the government is trying to find fault after an administrative error. The presidential office has disclosed over 30 instances of the misuse of 31.4 billion wons worth of state subsidies over the past three years. The finding comes as a result of audits conducted since early this year on the use of 6.8 trillion won in taxes paid out over three years to 12,000 recipients. The government plans to request probes into 86 cases, including embezzlement and rebates. All government ministries will monitor the situation on a quarterly basis. The issue will be addressed throughout the Yoon administration's term starting with curtailing the 3 trillion won annual budget of state subsidies by 500 billion won next year.



[Soundbite]

Lee Kwan-seop (Senior Pres. Secretary for Policy Planning (June 4)): We will closely inspect from scratch the use of grants in projects designed to sway the public and will restructure this matter thoroughly.



The audit on state grants was personally requested by President Yoon Suk Yeol last December.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President (Dec. 27, 2022)): If public taxes are found to have been used in cartels to protect their vested interests, the public will never forgive that.



The top office has vowed to set straight what it called the previous administration's poor monitoring of the use of state subsidies, which were expanded by 2 trillion won under the pretext of job creation. Amid the ongoing protest over the current administration's attempts to tighten its grip over civic group activities, the top office says it will inspect not only the wrongful practices of the past five years but all projects carried out so far that aimed to sway the public.



REVERSE JEONSE RISKS INCREASE



[Anchor Lead]

Following the large-scale jeonse fraud, now the jeonse market is showing signs of being shaken by the threats of 'reverse jeonse' and 'empty jeonse.' The proportion of 'reverse jeonse' in particular, where the jeonse market price is less than the existing deposit, has exceeded half of all jeonse households, leading to concerns that many landlords may not return the deposits on time.



[Pkg]

A reverse jeonse crisis is spreading mainly among newly built multi-family houses in Gangseo-gu District, Seoul.



[Soundbite]

(Realtor (VOICE MODIFIED)): There are potential risks of a reverse jeonse crisis in this region.



It is due to fallout of fraudulent jeonse rental scams, on top of the depressed real estate market.



[Soundbite]

(Realtor (VOICE MODIFIED)): People are unwilling to rent jeonse homes, because they are worried. So jeonse prices continue to drop. Eventually, landlords don’t have enough money to return the deposits.



The Bank of Korea warned that houses facing reverse jeonse dangers account for more than half of the total houses rented under the jeonse system. The number has nearly doubled in about one and a half years from 517,000 last January. The current rent for houses hit by the reverse jeonse crisis is about 70 million won lower than the usual market price on average. The gap is a whopping 360 million won in some cases. A reverse jeonse crisis which involves the landlord's failure to return the full amount of the lump-sum deposit to the tenant, could occur as early as next month. This is because jeonse contracts for 53,000 houses will expire monthly by June next year. In order to help prevent the crisis, the government has decided to ease regulations on taking out loans.



[Soundbite]

Choo Kyung-ho (Deputy Prime Minister for Economy (May 30)): There will be many people experiencing difficulties with taking out loans to return jeonse deposits. The gov’t will partly ease regulations on such loans.



While acknowledging the need to ease loan regulations, experts stress the root cause of the reverse jeonse crisis should be addressed and fixed as quickly as possible.



[Soundbite]

Park Won-gap (KB Kookmin Bank): The reverse jeonse phenomenon will continue for the time being. The cause is the booming gap investment. It is necessary to fix flaws in systems to minimize negative effects from gap investing.



Along with the reverse jeonse phenomenon, an increasing number of rental houses is being affected by dropping housing prices, which are even lower than jeonse deposits. These factors will likely cause a strain on the jeonse rental market in the second half of this year.



TWO FOUND DEAD ON MUDDY BEACH



[Anchor Lead]

Two people were found dead after being stranded in a muddy beach during a rising tide. Coast guards discovered a woman and a man in their 40s near Hanagae Beach in Incheon at around noon, on Sunday. They were found unconscious and breathless. At around midnight on Sunday, coast guards received a report that three people were stranded while picking up shellfish on the beach. After rescuing one person in 40 minutes, coast guards continued a search operation to find the two others.



FARMERS ENCOURAGED TO USE MACHINES



[Anchor Lead]

As it's the season for harvesting garlic and onions, finding extra hands in rural areas has become more difficult than ever. It's been pointed out that standardizing cultivation and addressing the burden of machinery costs need to be resolved in order to introduce advanced agricultural machines.



[Pkg]

This machine cuts garlic stems in a field measuring 3,000 square meters. Another machine gathers up the garlic bulbs from the ground and shakes off the dirt without leaving a single scratch. It took only the farmer and his wife to harvest the garlic. Prior to using the machines, 15 workers were needed to manually harvest the garlic bulbs, but now only two people are needed.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hong-ju (Garlic Farmer): It’s very difficult to find workers. I started using machinery for farming three years ago. Now my wife and I can work this field with the help of the machines.



The Rural Development Administration analyzed that garlic farmers can save 67% on manpower and 47% on production cost when cultivation machines are used in garlic farming. But the machinery usage rate is only 63% for non-rice crop farming, much lower than the 98% for rice farming. Cultivation methods haven't been standardized and expensive farming machines are not affordable for ordinary farmers.



[Soundbite]

Nam Yeong-jo (Head of agricultural machinery manufacturer): It’s because cultivation methods haven't been standardized. Using machines for crop farming can increase only when farmers standardize the cultivation model from sowing and harvesting.



Together with hiring seasonal foreign workers, distributing farm machines can be a solution to the manpower shortage in rural communities. There are several measures needed to boost the use of machines for crop farming. These include standardizing cultivation processes, promoting the farm machinery rental program and establishing farm machine expert groups by region.



'CHICAGO' MUSICAL TEAM IN KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

For fans of musicals who travel to New York's Broadway or London's West End to experience authentic performances, one of the most commonly seen productions is 'Chicago'. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of its Broadway debut, the original team has come to Korea.



[Pkg]

The jazz number iconic to the Musical "Chicago" fills the theater. The musical's female lead, the sultry Velma Kelly, walks down the steps. Chicago is a story about how the actress imprisoned for killing her husband and her sister who cheated on her and chorus girl Roxie Hart who killed her lover restart their careers as famous singers. The original musical team is in Korea to stage this production based in Chicago in the 1920s. They're here to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's Broadway debut.



[Soundbite]

Logan Floyd (Actress playing Velma Kelly)



The cast believes the reason Korean audiences love "Chicago" is the music.



[Soundbite]

Katie Frieden (Actress playing Roxie Hart)



A cast member added that it is a privilege and an honor for them to participate in this musical with 25-year history and that Chicago is Broadway's special legacy.



[Soundbite]

Jeff Brooks (Actor playing Billy Flynn)



The show is a scathing satire of America in the 1920s when money made everything possible and sensational and crowd-pleasing yellow journalism reigned. It is also a story that transcends time and place.

N. KOREA BLASTS UNSC MEETING

입력 2023-06-05 15:05:50 수정 2023-06-05 16:45:04 News Today

N. KOREA BLASTS UNSC MEETING



[Anchor Lead]

As international pressure mounts over North Korea's launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, including from the UN Security Council, the North is responding fiercely. North Korea has even threatened not to provide prior notice to international organizations for any subsequent satellite launches. Meanwhile, operations to recover debris from the North Korean projectile continue in the West Sea has been continuing for the 6th day.



[Pkg]

The UN Security Council discussed North Korea's launch of a military reconnaissance satellite as a sole agenda. This prompted Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader's sister, to lash out. She claimed that the UNSC taking issue with North Korea's execution of its sovereign rights, as directed by the United States, is an insult to the spirit of the UN Charter. She added that North Korea would continue to launch military reconnaissance satellites and take strong countermeasures until the U.S. and its partners admit to their mistakes. Pyongyang also protested the International Maritime Organization adopting its first resolution denouncing the North's missile launch. The Korean Central News Agency warned that the IMO's resolution will be regarded as its official stance that advance notice is no longer required. It also said the organization will need to come up with measures on its own. The North had notified the IMO before last week's satellite launch. The latest warning means the regime will no longer give a warning in advance.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Yang Moo-jin (University of N. Korean Studies): It's N. Korea’s desperate attempt to make their claims sound logical and to rally the countries opposing U.S.-led world order.



Meanwhile on Sunday, South Korea had been trying to recover the debris of North Korea's rocket in the far West Sea for the fifth day. Workers tried to tie a rope around a piece of debris 15 meters long, but the work didn't progress quickly due to fast currents and poor visibility. The South Korean military plans to move the wreckage to the Pyeongtaek naval base once it is recovered and then form a joint investigation team with the United States to examine it.



OVERSEAS KOREANS AGENCY LAUNCHES



[Anchor Lead]

The new government agency for overseas Koreans affairs has officially begun its operation on Monday. With the task to support 7.5 million Koreans residing overseas, the agency held a ceremony to hang a signboard and mark its launch on Monday with President Yoon Suk Yeol in attendance. The Overseas Koreans Agency is headquartered in Incheon. But its Seoul office is located in Gwanghwamun. In particular, the Seoul office provides a "one-stop" integrated service in various areas, ranging from visas to tax, pension and military issues.



COASTAL AREA OCCUPIED BY ILLEGAL TENTS



[Anchor Lead]

The trend of so-called 'early-bird tents' at beachfront locations to secure the best spots to beat the heat - is on the rise, even before the peak holiday season. Local governments, tasked with enforcement, find it challenging to seize or dismantle these tents, leaving them virtually untouched.



[Pkg]

From large to easy-to-install tents. About a dozen tents have been set up on Mongdol Beach in Ulsan to grab the best spots in advance. We visited the area again a month later. The local government said it would provide guidelines to visitors, but the number of tents set up to retain the best spots has nearly doubled since then. In addition to combustible waste around the tents, such as butane gas canisters, the area has also traces of bonfires. There are even tents near the woods. They were installed here a long time ago, and there are warnings attached to them, but not a single tent has been seized this year. Mongdol Beach is technically public waters. Setting up tents near public waters without permission is illegal. Violators can be levied a fine or sentenced to prison. However, the local government says cracking down on tourists or local residents who install tents here is not easy.



[Soundbite]

(Dong-gu Dist. Ward official (VOICE MODIFIED)): We cannot tell visitors coming to our area not to set up tents.



[Soundbite]

(Buk-gu Dist. Ward official (VOICE MODIFIED)): There is only so much we can do when it comes to reporting illegal tents.



The local government plans to step up patrolling. But the lack of more proactive measures is only drawing more and more illegally installed tents even before the summer vacation season begins.



GOV'T PROBES MISUSE OF STATE SUBSIDY



[Anchor Lead]

The government has conducted a comprehensive audit of state grants to private organizations since the beginning of this year. The results, announced directly by the presidential office yesterday, revealed that over the last three years, there has been misappropriation amounting to 31.4 billion won.



[Pkg]

This app was created by a private group. It received around 50 million won in app development grants from the government. The group is being charged with getting back over 30 million won from a private firm. The group was reportedly going to provide an explanation after figuring out what happened, but the government has decided to request an investigation. Another organization is being accused of using state subsidies received for discovering historic figures on a seminar held to demand the ousting of the current administration. The organization claims that it only provided a summary of the current social atmosphere to the seminar, adding that the government is trying to find fault after an administrative error. The presidential office has disclosed over 30 instances of the misuse of 31.4 billion wons worth of state subsidies over the past three years. The finding comes as a result of audits conducted since early this year on the use of 6.8 trillion won in taxes paid out over three years to 12,000 recipients. The government plans to request probes into 86 cases, including embezzlement and rebates. All government ministries will monitor the situation on a quarterly basis. The issue will be addressed throughout the Yoon administration's term starting with curtailing the 3 trillion won annual budget of state subsidies by 500 billion won next year.



[Soundbite]

Lee Kwan-seop (Senior Pres. Secretary for Policy Planning (June 4)): We will closely inspect from scratch the use of grants in projects designed to sway the public and will restructure this matter thoroughly.



The audit on state grants was personally requested by President Yoon Suk Yeol last December.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President (Dec. 27, 2022)): If public taxes are found to have been used in cartels to protect their vested interests, the public will never forgive that.



The top office has vowed to set straight what it called the previous administration's poor monitoring of the use of state subsidies, which were expanded by 2 trillion won under the pretext of job creation. Amid the ongoing protest over the current administration's attempts to tighten its grip over civic group activities, the top office says it will inspect not only the wrongful practices of the past five years but all projects carried out so far that aimed to sway the public.



REVERSE JEONSE RISKS INCREASE



[Anchor Lead]

Following the large-scale jeonse fraud, now the jeonse market is showing signs of being shaken by the threats of 'reverse jeonse' and 'empty jeonse.' The proportion of 'reverse jeonse' in particular, where the jeonse market price is less than the existing deposit, has exceeded half of all jeonse households, leading to concerns that many landlords may not return the deposits on time.



[Pkg]

A reverse jeonse crisis is spreading mainly among newly built multi-family houses in Gangseo-gu District, Seoul.



[Soundbite]

(Realtor (VOICE MODIFIED)): There are potential risks of a reverse jeonse crisis in this region.



It is due to fallout of fraudulent jeonse rental scams, on top of the depressed real estate market.



[Soundbite]

(Realtor (VOICE MODIFIED)): People are unwilling to rent jeonse homes, because they are worried. So jeonse prices continue to drop. Eventually, landlords don’t have enough money to return the deposits.



The Bank of Korea warned that houses facing reverse jeonse dangers account for more than half of the total houses rented under the jeonse system. The number has nearly doubled in about one and a half years from 517,000 last January. The current rent for houses hit by the reverse jeonse crisis is about 70 million won lower than the usual market price on average. The gap is a whopping 360 million won in some cases. A reverse jeonse crisis which involves the landlord's failure to return the full amount of the lump-sum deposit to the tenant, could occur as early as next month. This is because jeonse contracts for 53,000 houses will expire monthly by June next year. In order to help prevent the crisis, the government has decided to ease regulations on taking out loans.



[Soundbite]

Choo Kyung-ho (Deputy Prime Minister for Economy (May 30)): There will be many people experiencing difficulties with taking out loans to return jeonse deposits. The gov’t will partly ease regulations on such loans.



While acknowledging the need to ease loan regulations, experts stress the root cause of the reverse jeonse crisis should be addressed and fixed as quickly as possible.



[Soundbite]

Park Won-gap (KB Kookmin Bank): The reverse jeonse phenomenon will continue for the time being. The cause is the booming gap investment. It is necessary to fix flaws in systems to minimize negative effects from gap investing.



Along with the reverse jeonse phenomenon, an increasing number of rental houses is being affected by dropping housing prices, which are even lower than jeonse deposits. These factors will likely cause a strain on the jeonse rental market in the second half of this year.



TWO FOUND DEAD ON MUDDY BEACH



[Anchor Lead]

Two people were found dead after being stranded in a muddy beach during a rising tide. Coast guards discovered a woman and a man in their 40s near Hanagae Beach in Incheon at around noon, on Sunday. They were found unconscious and breathless. At around midnight on Sunday, coast guards received a report that three people were stranded while picking up shellfish on the beach. After rescuing one person in 40 minutes, coast guards continued a search operation to find the two others.



FARMERS ENCOURAGED TO USE MACHINES



[Anchor Lead]

As it's the season for harvesting garlic and onions, finding extra hands in rural areas has become more difficult than ever. It's been pointed out that standardizing cultivation and addressing the burden of machinery costs need to be resolved in order to introduce advanced agricultural machines.



[Pkg]

This machine cuts garlic stems in a field measuring 3,000 square meters. Another machine gathers up the garlic bulbs from the ground and shakes off the dirt without leaving a single scratch. It took only the farmer and his wife to harvest the garlic. Prior to using the machines, 15 workers were needed to manually harvest the garlic bulbs, but now only two people are needed.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hong-ju (Garlic Farmer): It’s very difficult to find workers. I started using machinery for farming three years ago. Now my wife and I can work this field with the help of the machines.



The Rural Development Administration analyzed that garlic farmers can save 67% on manpower and 47% on production cost when cultivation machines are used in garlic farming. But the machinery usage rate is only 63% for non-rice crop farming, much lower than the 98% for rice farming. Cultivation methods haven't been standardized and expensive farming machines are not affordable for ordinary farmers.



[Soundbite]

Nam Yeong-jo (Head of agricultural machinery manufacturer): It’s because cultivation methods haven't been standardized. Using machines for crop farming can increase only when farmers standardize the cultivation model from sowing and harvesting.



Together with hiring seasonal foreign workers, distributing farm machines can be a solution to the manpower shortage in rural communities. There are several measures needed to boost the use of machines for crop farming. These include standardizing cultivation processes, promoting the farm machinery rental program and establishing farm machine expert groups by region.



'CHICAGO' MUSICAL TEAM IN KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

For fans of musicals who travel to New York's Broadway or London's West End to experience authentic performances, one of the most commonly seen productions is 'Chicago'. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of its Broadway debut, the original team has come to Korea.



[Pkg]

The jazz number iconic to the Musical "Chicago" fills the theater. The musical's female lead, the sultry Velma Kelly, walks down the steps. Chicago is a story about how the actress imprisoned for killing her husband and her sister who cheated on her and chorus girl Roxie Hart who killed her lover restart their careers as famous singers. The original musical team is in Korea to stage this production based in Chicago in the 1920s. They're here to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's Broadway debut.



[Soundbite]

Logan Floyd (Actress playing Velma Kelly)



The cast believes the reason Korean audiences love "Chicago" is the music.



[Soundbite]

Katie Frieden (Actress playing Roxie Hart)



A cast member added that it is a privilege and an honor for them to participate in this musical with 25-year history and that Chicago is Broadway's special legacy.



[Soundbite]

Jeff Brooks (Actor playing Billy Flynn)



The show is a scathing satire of America in the 1920s when money made everything possible and sensational and crowd-pleasing yellow journalism reigned. It is also a story that transcends time and place.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보