S. KOREA WINS UNSC SEAT News Today 입력 2023.06.07 (15:03) 수정 2023.06.07 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

S. KOREA WINS UNSC SEAT



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, marking its return to the council after a period of 11 years. The development has raised expectations that the country will be able to play a more proactive role, particularly in relation to the North Korea's threats.



[Pkg]

South Korea has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for a two-year term, which begins next year. As the sole candidate from the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea received votes from 180 out of 192 member nations, more than the two-thirds majority needed.



[Soundbite]

Csaba Kőrösi (President of UN General Assembly)



It's the third time Seoul won the seat as a non-permanent UNSC member since joining the UN in 1991. It's also the first time in 11 years that the nation is returning to the UNSC. As a UNSC member, South Korea will have the right to vote on the council's issues starting from next year. South Korea's collaboration on North Korea issues with the U.S., a permanent UNSC member, and Japan, which started its term as a non-permanent member this year, is also expected to gain pace.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Joon-kook (S. Korean ambassador to UN): The geopolitical situation in Northeast Asia, including conflicts and confrontations, is more serious than in the past. It’s meaningful that all 3 nations are UNSC members, as now they can address North Korea issues directly at the council.



South Korean ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook has vowed to also expand collaboration with China and Russia. Despite Pyongyang's recent missile and nuclear threats, the UNSC has been unable to fulfill its role in addressing North Korea issues due to opposition from permanent members China and Russia. The UNSC consists of five permanent members, which have the right to veto its decisions. Ten non-permanent members, which serve for two years, are selected by a UN General Assembly vote in line with geographical distribution by region. Other nations that have been elected as non-permanent members along with South Korea are Algeria and Sierra Leone, representing the African region; Guyana representing the Central and South American region; and Slovenia representing Central Europe.



CHINESE, RUSSIAN WARPLANES ENTER KADIZ



[Anchor Lead]

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that four Chinese and four Russian combat planes entered without notice South Korea's air defense identification zone in the South and East Seas yesterday. The foreign warplanes remained in KADIZ for about two hours from 11:52 a.m. The Joint Chiefs of Staff explained that South Korean combat jets were sent even before the Chinese and Russian military planes entered KADIZ to respond to possible emergencies. The foreign planes did not violate South Korean air space.



GOV'T REVIEWS FOREIGN DOMESTIC WORKERS



[Anchor Lead]

The government is considering the introduction of foreign domestic workers to work and at households from countries like the Philippines as a measure to address the low birthrate. As it stands, the employment permit system appears to be the most likely method of implementation. If so, domestic workers from abroad will have to be guaranteed the same rights as local laborers, including minimum wage.



[Pkg]

This Filipino woman in her 30s has worked as a live-in domestic helper for 2 years. She did house chores, took care of two children and taught them English, for which she was paid a monthly salary of 2 million won.



[Soundbite]

(Former Filipino domestic worker (VOICE MODIFIED)): I was content with the job. I taught the kids English. Monthly pay of KRW 2 mn is big money for a newcomer.



Under current law, only permanent residents, immigrants through marriage and ethnic Koreans from China and the former Soviet Union can be hired as domestic workers. Therefore most other foreign nationals working in these jobs are technically illegal residents.



[Soundbite]

(Immigrant from Philippines who married Korean man (VOICE MODIFIED)): I know people who work in Apgujeong and other domestic workers in Itaewon.



One lawmaker has proposed that the scope of eligible foreign nationalities for domestic worker positions be expanded. Another proposed bill calls for excluding foreign domestic workers from mandatory minimum wage.



[Soundbite]

Cho Jung-hun (Transition Korea Party (Mar. 21)): If this bill passes, foreign domestic helpers can be hired at a monthly pay of around KRW 1 mn, similar to Singapore.



The government, struggling to address the nation's low birthrate, is reviewing plans to have agencies authorized by the labor ministry to employ foreign domestic workers and then have households sign a service contract with those organizations for use of labor.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-im (Ministry of Employment & Labor): We are aware this service sector job is different in the sense that it involves people, families and private space.



The government is also considering issuing employment permit visas for foreign domestic workers but in this case, the minimum wage will be applied, resulting in monthly wages of over 2 million won. The government says nothing is yet finalized including pay conditions for non-Korean domestic helpers and that a pilot program will launch later this year after gauging public sentiment through opinion polls.



DOUBT OVER FOREIGN DOMESTIC WORKERS



[Anchor Lead]

Facing both a declining birth rate and an aging population, the time has come for us to carefully debate the increased introduction of foreign workers into the care sector, according to several experts. We've looked into public opinion on this issue and explored some potential problems.



[Pkg]

Cost is the top concern among the Korean public when it comes to foreign domestic workers.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sun-im (Seoul resident): Domestic workers from Southeast Asia who can live in Korea would help us. Korean domestic workers charge too much.



Many also doubt if foreign domestic workers are trustworthy and whether they could help with the nation's plunging birth rate.



[Soundbite]

Choi Su-rim (Hwaseong resident): I don’t think they will be of help. As a parent, we doubt their credibility.



Hong Kong and Singapore introduced the foreign domestic workers policy in the 1970s. Japan followed suit in 2017. There are two types available; resident and commuting workers. Foreign domestic workers working in Hong Kong and Singapore are paid a fourth of the monthly wage of their local counterparts. In Japan they earn almost as much as locals. Controversy over human rights abuses, such as sexual assaults on resident domestic workers in Hong Kong and Singapore, is a long-time issue. The role of foreign domestic workers in helping those countries' birth rates has also not been confirmed yet. The two nations introduced the foreign domestic workers policy nearly half a century ago, but their birth rates are still low. Japan's birth rate is also showing no signs of rebounding. There are also calls for authorities to listen to Korean domestic workers' concerns that their already harsh working conditions may get even worse.



[Soundbite]

Choi Young-mi (Home support workers’ union): If foreign domestic helpers are paid less than the minimum wage and more of them come in, then the current wages will go down.



Rather than introducing the policy hastily, some are calling for finding out first if Korean families actually need foreign domestic workers.



HEROES REMEMBERED ON MEMORIAL DAY



[Anchor Lead]

Yesterday marked the 68th Memorial Day, a day to remember the patriots and martyrs who willingly sacrificed themselves for their country and neighbors, who, to some, remain dearly missed family members. President Yoon emphasized that it's a national duty to remember and honor these individuals.



[Pkg]

The brothers were finally laid to rest side by side after 73 years. The late Private First Class Kim Bong-hak, reported missing during the Korean War, was reunited with his brother, also killed during the war. Kim's remains were found as those of a nameless soldier in 2011 but his remains were identified this year.



[Soundbite]

Ha Jeong-ja (Family of the late Private First Class Kim): I pray that the two brothers hold hands and fly away to a better place.



Sadly, the remains of 121,879 soldiers still haven't been recovered.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The gov’t will do whatever it takes to return the patriotic heroes to their families.



President Yoon Suk Yeol said that a nation's dignity is defined by how fallen heroes are remembered and promised to honor them to the fullest. The president referred to those who dedicated their lives for democracy and fought for freedom against communist totalitarianism. He emphasized that they should be remembered as national heroes.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): We should tell these heroes’ stories to our children and remember their legacies.



He also highlighted the need to pay special respect to the heroes in uniform dedicated to saving lives and keeping the country safe every day.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): It is the state’s duty to remember and respect the heroes in uniform such as soldiers, police officers and firefighters.



As for North Korea's continued development of nuclear and missile capabilities, the president said that South Korea and the United States will respond to the threats with a nuclear-based alliance. Yoon stressed that it is not only the duty of the government but all people to remember and pay respect to these heroes' sacrifices and dedication.



TOUGHER RADIOACTIVITY TEST ON BAY SALT



[Anchor Lead]

In relation to the release of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan, the Korean government decided to toughen the radioactivity checks on the sun-dried salt produced in Korea. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced on June 6th that it plans to significantly expand the radioactivity check from June or July. The Ministry has conducted monthly radioactivity tests on roughly ten salt ponds producing sun-dried salt since April. So far, no radioactive substances were detected.



PHILIPPINE POLICE JAILED FOR LIFE



[Anchor Lead]

In 2016, a Korean businessman was abducted and killed in the Philippines. The culprits were none other than local police and intelligence agents. After more than six years, a Philippine court finally sentenced them to life imprisonment yesterday.



[Pkg]

In the Philippines, Jee Ick-joo worked in shipbuilding and after retirement became a businessman. He was abducted by armed men in October 2016 and was brutally murdered. The culprits forged his death certificate, burned the body and dumped the remains. The crime was committed by none other than local police. The motive is not clearly known, but it's presumed to be a retaliatory crime after Jee refused to pay bribes.



[Soundbite]

Reyes (Participant of protest condemning police)



Amid worsening public opinion, then Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte personally met the bereaved family and his office issued an apology.



[Soundbite]

Ernie Abella (Then-presidential spokesperson)



The perpetrators have been handed a sentence after six years. A local court has sentenced former police officer of the Anti-Illegal Drug Group Ricky Sta. Isabel and former National Bureau of Investigation agent Jerry Omlang to life in prison for their involvement in the abduction and murder of Jee. Isabel's superior, Rafael Dumlao, who was thought to be the mastermind, however, was acquitted.



[Soundbite]

Shin Sung-ho (United Korean Community Association in the Philippines): There was testimony the crime was committed at the order of the senior policeman. We see him as the main culprit.



The Korean community in the Philippines is discussing how to pursue further action against Dumlao. Eyes are on what follow-up measures local law enforcement authorities will take to identify the motive and mastermind of the crime.



POWER-SAVING APPLIANCES IN DEMAND



[Anchor Lead]

As electricity prices rise significantly and summer approaches, many are understandably concerned about the cost of cooling. Consequently, consumers are increasingly seeking 'energy-saving' products that can reduce power usage, even if these come at a higher upfront cost. However, there are factors to consider with such purchases.



[Pkg]

Electricity rates went up twice this year alone. People buying cooling appliances such as air-conditioners is focused first and foremost on power usage.



[Soundbite]

Park Ji-hoon (Seoul resident): I’m looking for the least costly one, considering efficiency and power use.



At one large retail store, sales of electric fans rose 40% on-year while that of dehumidifiers jumped more than six-fold. However, AC sales remain flat. People are looking for cooling appliances other than such power-guzzling machines.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yeong-oh (Home appliance sales clerk): It feels warmer in high humidity. Dehumidifiers are efficient when used together with other air-conditioning products.



Even among the same type of products, electricity-saving brands are more popular. This fan equipped with a high-efficiency motor is about ten-thousand won more expensive than most similar products, but sales have increased.



[Soundbite]

Cheon Jong-gon (Seoul resident): Though the price is higher, it’s better to buy an energy-saving appliance.



Other power-saving tools such as special sockets that cut off power for a predetermined time period are also gaining popularity. However, overuse of power-saving appliances can still shock people with an enormous bill so caution is needed.



[Soundbite]

Hong Hye-ran (Korea NGO’s Energy Network): Power-efficient products alone can’t keep costs low. What’s most important is raising the air conditioner temperature by one degree.



Other efforts should also be made such as maintaining room temperature at around 27 degrees Celsius in the summer and regularly cleaning air-conditioner filters.

S. KOREA WINS UNSC SEAT

입력 2023-06-07 15:03:02 수정 2023-06-07 16:45:04 News Today

S. KOREA WINS UNSC SEAT



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, marking its return to the council after a period of 11 years. The development has raised expectations that the country will be able to play a more proactive role, particularly in relation to the North Korea's threats.



[Pkg]

South Korea has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for a two-year term, which begins next year. As the sole candidate from the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea received votes from 180 out of 192 member nations, more than the two-thirds majority needed.



[Soundbite]

Csaba Kőrösi (President of UN General Assembly)



It's the third time Seoul won the seat as a non-permanent UNSC member since joining the UN in 1991. It's also the first time in 11 years that the nation is returning to the UNSC. As a UNSC member, South Korea will have the right to vote on the council's issues starting from next year. South Korea's collaboration on North Korea issues with the U.S., a permanent UNSC member, and Japan, which started its term as a non-permanent member this year, is also expected to gain pace.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Joon-kook (S. Korean ambassador to UN): The geopolitical situation in Northeast Asia, including conflicts and confrontations, is more serious than in the past. It’s meaningful that all 3 nations are UNSC members, as now they can address North Korea issues directly at the council.



South Korean ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook has vowed to also expand collaboration with China and Russia. Despite Pyongyang's recent missile and nuclear threats, the UNSC has been unable to fulfill its role in addressing North Korea issues due to opposition from permanent members China and Russia. The UNSC consists of five permanent members, which have the right to veto its decisions. Ten non-permanent members, which serve for two years, are selected by a UN General Assembly vote in line with geographical distribution by region. Other nations that have been elected as non-permanent members along with South Korea are Algeria and Sierra Leone, representing the African region; Guyana representing the Central and South American region; and Slovenia representing Central Europe.



CHINESE, RUSSIAN WARPLANES ENTER KADIZ



[Anchor Lead]

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that four Chinese and four Russian combat planes entered without notice South Korea's air defense identification zone in the South and East Seas yesterday. The foreign warplanes remained in KADIZ for about two hours from 11:52 a.m. The Joint Chiefs of Staff explained that South Korean combat jets were sent even before the Chinese and Russian military planes entered KADIZ to respond to possible emergencies. The foreign planes did not violate South Korean air space.



GOV'T REVIEWS FOREIGN DOMESTIC WORKERS



[Anchor Lead]

The government is considering the introduction of foreign domestic workers to work and at households from countries like the Philippines as a measure to address the low birthrate. As it stands, the employment permit system appears to be the most likely method of implementation. If so, domestic workers from abroad will have to be guaranteed the same rights as local laborers, including minimum wage.



[Pkg]

This Filipino woman in her 30s has worked as a live-in domestic helper for 2 years. She did house chores, took care of two children and taught them English, for which she was paid a monthly salary of 2 million won.



[Soundbite]

(Former Filipino domestic worker (VOICE MODIFIED)): I was content with the job. I taught the kids English. Monthly pay of KRW 2 mn is big money for a newcomer.



Under current law, only permanent residents, immigrants through marriage and ethnic Koreans from China and the former Soviet Union can be hired as domestic workers. Therefore most other foreign nationals working in these jobs are technically illegal residents.



[Soundbite]

(Immigrant from Philippines who married Korean man (VOICE MODIFIED)): I know people who work in Apgujeong and other domestic workers in Itaewon.



One lawmaker has proposed that the scope of eligible foreign nationalities for domestic worker positions be expanded. Another proposed bill calls for excluding foreign domestic workers from mandatory minimum wage.



[Soundbite]

Cho Jung-hun (Transition Korea Party (Mar. 21)): If this bill passes, foreign domestic helpers can be hired at a monthly pay of around KRW 1 mn, similar to Singapore.



The government, struggling to address the nation's low birthrate, is reviewing plans to have agencies authorized by the labor ministry to employ foreign domestic workers and then have households sign a service contract with those organizations for use of labor.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-im (Ministry of Employment & Labor): We are aware this service sector job is different in the sense that it involves people, families and private space.



The government is also considering issuing employment permit visas for foreign domestic workers but in this case, the minimum wage will be applied, resulting in monthly wages of over 2 million won. The government says nothing is yet finalized including pay conditions for non-Korean domestic helpers and that a pilot program will launch later this year after gauging public sentiment through opinion polls.



DOUBT OVER FOREIGN DOMESTIC WORKERS



[Anchor Lead]

Facing both a declining birth rate and an aging population, the time has come for us to carefully debate the increased introduction of foreign workers into the care sector, according to several experts. We've looked into public opinion on this issue and explored some potential problems.



[Pkg]

Cost is the top concern among the Korean public when it comes to foreign domestic workers.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sun-im (Seoul resident): Domestic workers from Southeast Asia who can live in Korea would help us. Korean domestic workers charge too much.



Many also doubt if foreign domestic workers are trustworthy and whether they could help with the nation's plunging birth rate.



[Soundbite]

Choi Su-rim (Hwaseong resident): I don’t think they will be of help. As a parent, we doubt their credibility.



Hong Kong and Singapore introduced the foreign domestic workers policy in the 1970s. Japan followed suit in 2017. There are two types available; resident and commuting workers. Foreign domestic workers working in Hong Kong and Singapore are paid a fourth of the monthly wage of their local counterparts. In Japan they earn almost as much as locals. Controversy over human rights abuses, such as sexual assaults on resident domestic workers in Hong Kong and Singapore, is a long-time issue. The role of foreign domestic workers in helping those countries' birth rates has also not been confirmed yet. The two nations introduced the foreign domestic workers policy nearly half a century ago, but their birth rates are still low. Japan's birth rate is also showing no signs of rebounding. There are also calls for authorities to listen to Korean domestic workers' concerns that their already harsh working conditions may get even worse.



[Soundbite]

Choi Young-mi (Home support workers’ union): If foreign domestic helpers are paid less than the minimum wage and more of them come in, then the current wages will go down.



Rather than introducing the policy hastily, some are calling for finding out first if Korean families actually need foreign domestic workers.



HEROES REMEMBERED ON MEMORIAL DAY



[Anchor Lead]

Yesterday marked the 68th Memorial Day, a day to remember the patriots and martyrs who willingly sacrificed themselves for their country and neighbors, who, to some, remain dearly missed family members. President Yoon emphasized that it's a national duty to remember and honor these individuals.



[Pkg]

The brothers were finally laid to rest side by side after 73 years. The late Private First Class Kim Bong-hak, reported missing during the Korean War, was reunited with his brother, also killed during the war. Kim's remains were found as those of a nameless soldier in 2011 but his remains were identified this year.



[Soundbite]

Ha Jeong-ja (Family of the late Private First Class Kim): I pray that the two brothers hold hands and fly away to a better place.



Sadly, the remains of 121,879 soldiers still haven't been recovered.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The gov’t will do whatever it takes to return the patriotic heroes to their families.



President Yoon Suk Yeol said that a nation's dignity is defined by how fallen heroes are remembered and promised to honor them to the fullest. The president referred to those who dedicated their lives for democracy and fought for freedom against communist totalitarianism. He emphasized that they should be remembered as national heroes.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): We should tell these heroes’ stories to our children and remember their legacies.



He also highlighted the need to pay special respect to the heroes in uniform dedicated to saving lives and keeping the country safe every day.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): It is the state’s duty to remember and respect the heroes in uniform such as soldiers, police officers and firefighters.



As for North Korea's continued development of nuclear and missile capabilities, the president said that South Korea and the United States will respond to the threats with a nuclear-based alliance. Yoon stressed that it is not only the duty of the government but all people to remember and pay respect to these heroes' sacrifices and dedication.



TOUGHER RADIOACTIVITY TEST ON BAY SALT



[Anchor Lead]

In relation to the release of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan, the Korean government decided to toughen the radioactivity checks on the sun-dried salt produced in Korea. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced on June 6th that it plans to significantly expand the radioactivity check from June or July. The Ministry has conducted monthly radioactivity tests on roughly ten salt ponds producing sun-dried salt since April. So far, no radioactive substances were detected.



PHILIPPINE POLICE JAILED FOR LIFE



[Anchor Lead]

In 2016, a Korean businessman was abducted and killed in the Philippines. The culprits were none other than local police and intelligence agents. After more than six years, a Philippine court finally sentenced them to life imprisonment yesterday.



[Pkg]

In the Philippines, Jee Ick-joo worked in shipbuilding and after retirement became a businessman. He was abducted by armed men in October 2016 and was brutally murdered. The culprits forged his death certificate, burned the body and dumped the remains. The crime was committed by none other than local police. The motive is not clearly known, but it's presumed to be a retaliatory crime after Jee refused to pay bribes.



[Soundbite]

Reyes (Participant of protest condemning police)



Amid worsening public opinion, then Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte personally met the bereaved family and his office issued an apology.



[Soundbite]

Ernie Abella (Then-presidential spokesperson)



The perpetrators have been handed a sentence after six years. A local court has sentenced former police officer of the Anti-Illegal Drug Group Ricky Sta. Isabel and former National Bureau of Investigation agent Jerry Omlang to life in prison for their involvement in the abduction and murder of Jee. Isabel's superior, Rafael Dumlao, who was thought to be the mastermind, however, was acquitted.



[Soundbite]

Shin Sung-ho (United Korean Community Association in the Philippines): There was testimony the crime was committed at the order of the senior policeman. We see him as the main culprit.



The Korean community in the Philippines is discussing how to pursue further action against Dumlao. Eyes are on what follow-up measures local law enforcement authorities will take to identify the motive and mastermind of the crime.



POWER-SAVING APPLIANCES IN DEMAND



[Anchor Lead]

As electricity prices rise significantly and summer approaches, many are understandably concerned about the cost of cooling. Consequently, consumers are increasingly seeking 'energy-saving' products that can reduce power usage, even if these come at a higher upfront cost. However, there are factors to consider with such purchases.



[Pkg]

Electricity rates went up twice this year alone. People buying cooling appliances such as air-conditioners is focused first and foremost on power usage.



[Soundbite]

Park Ji-hoon (Seoul resident): I’m looking for the least costly one, considering efficiency and power use.



At one large retail store, sales of electric fans rose 40% on-year while that of dehumidifiers jumped more than six-fold. However, AC sales remain flat. People are looking for cooling appliances other than such power-guzzling machines.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yeong-oh (Home appliance sales clerk): It feels warmer in high humidity. Dehumidifiers are efficient when used together with other air-conditioning products.



Even among the same type of products, electricity-saving brands are more popular. This fan equipped with a high-efficiency motor is about ten-thousand won more expensive than most similar products, but sales have increased.



[Soundbite]

Cheon Jong-gon (Seoul resident): Though the price is higher, it’s better to buy an energy-saving appliance.



Other power-saving tools such as special sockets that cut off power for a predetermined time period are also gaining popularity. However, overuse of power-saving appliances can still shock people with an enormous bill so caution is needed.



[Soundbite]

Hong Hye-ran (Korea NGO’s Energy Network): Power-efficient products alone can’t keep costs low. What’s most important is raising the air conditioner temperature by one degree.



Other efforts should also be made such as maintaining room temperature at around 27 degrees Celsius in the summer and regularly cleaning air-conditioner filters.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!