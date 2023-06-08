ID CARDS TO BE REGULARLY RENEWED News Today 입력 2023.06.08 (15:03) 수정 2023.06.08 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

ID CARDS TO BE REGULARLY RENEWED



[Anchor Lead]

The government has decided to implement a strategy that will introduce an expiry date to the resident registration cards, similar to driving licenses, necessitating a renewal after a set period. The aim is to keep personal information up-to-date.



[Pkg]

The resident registration card does not have an expiration date. But sometimes an old resident registration card makes identification quite difficult.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Jae-cheon (Seoul resident): I often thought that it was worrisome to see an indistinguishable face on an old person's card.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jong-eun (Seoul resident): An ID card cannot fulfill its function if it cannot be renewed when a face changes a lot over time.



The government will push a plan to have a resident registration card reissued after a certain period of time. The goal is to update personal information and the renewal period will likely be ten years. Also, the maximum number of letters in a name on the card will be increased. Currently, the maximum number of letters in a Hangul name on a resident registration card is 18 letters while it is ten letters for a driver's license and eight for a passport. In case of the Roman alphabet, up to twenty letters are allowed in a driver's license and a disability registration card. Roughly 22,000 people do not have their full names written on their ID cards because of the limit on the number of letters. From now on, the maximum number of letters in a name will be unified in all identification cards - 19 letters in Hangul and 37 letters in the Roman alphabet. The size of photos on all ID cards will also be required to be 3.5 centimeters wide and 4.5 centimeters long.



[Soundbite]

Oh Jun-hyeok (Ministry of the Interior and Safety): A standard for information written on ID card will be established and enhance the accuracy of administrative processes.



The new standards for ID cards will be implemented as early as the end of this month after undergoing administrative regulation revision. However, setting an expiration period for resident registration cards require parliamentary discussion as relevant laws must be amended.



TWO N. KOREANS GO MISSING IN RUSSIA



[Anchor Lead]

A North Korean family of two has disappeared in Vladivostok, in the Far East of Russia. The individuals, a teenage male and a woman in her forties, were last seen leaving the Consulate General on the 4th, taking a taxi. Local authorities have initiated an investigation into their disappearance following a report from the North Korean side, and potential asylum-seeking is being considered.



[Pkg]

This social media account is operated by a Russian organization specializing in locating missing people. Recently, it posted a message saying that a woman in her 40s and a teenage boy went missing on June 4th after leaving the North Korean consulate general in Vladivostok. The local media went on to cover the issue in detail. Initial media reports said the two missing people are the spouse and son of a North Korean consulate general employee, and their disappearance was reported to the police by the North Korean consulate general. But other media outlets later suggested that the woman was operating a local North Korean restaurant on behalf of her husband and was being held in detention at the consulate before allegedly breaking out. Investigators have found via security camera footage that the two took a cab after leaving the consulate general and disembarked near a movie theater located about 3km away. There are speculations that they were holding a box with personal belongings and suspicion of attempting to flee to another country. Neither the North Korean consulate general in Vladivostok nor the North Korean embassy in Moscow could be reached for comment. Russia's Investigative Committee says it has launched an investigation into the case, but it did not disclose the nationality or other personal information about the missing people. Russia's state media Ria Novosti and the Tass News Agency cited diplomatic sources as saying that the reports about disappearance were false. The message posted by the search organization has also been deleted. The search organization told KBS it deleted the message at the request of the North Korean consulate general and the investigative authorities, and that it would provide no further comment. South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said it had nothing else to confirm. North Korean diplomats have previously defected from the North Korean trade

missions in the Russian cities of Saint Petersburg and Vladivostok back in 2016.



“NO MARINE IMPORTS FROM FUKUSHIMA”



[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries says South Korea does not import any marine products from Fukushima. The ministry made the announcement, following a news report that an excessive level of the radioactive element cesium was found in a rockfish caught near Fukushima. The ministry explained that it blocks imports of all marine products from eight prefectures near Fukushima since September 2013.



EXTRA PREMIUMS ON PRICEY CARS AT FAULT



[Anchor Lead]

There are instances where, after a traffic accident, you may end up paying more money and seeing your insurance premium increase, even when you are less at fault. This typically happens when the offending vehicle is of high value. The Financial Supervisory Service has decided to amend this unfair surcharge system.



[Pkg]

In the passenger car market, the number of high-priced vehicles, including imported ones, has nearly doubled over the past four years. Last year, more than 20,000 cars worth hundreds of millions of won were sold. While on the road, other drivers are unwilling to risk being near these expensive vehicles.



[Soundbite]

Cho Myung-hee (Hwaseong resident): I get concerned when they appear at a distance. I move to the next lane when I see an expensive car in front.



[Soundbite]

Lee Kyung-ho (Seoul resident): I have to be careful. When I get involved in a collision with them, I pay a large amount of repair costs, even if I am the victim and suffer damage.



Under the automobile insurance system, drivers face additional premiums when they paid high repair fees for a damaged expensive car, following a collision. The ratio of fault is not taken into consideration. Even when the driver of the expensive car bears 90 percent of the fault, the driver of the lower-priced car receives a much higher insurance bill with increased premiums. In order to fix these problems, the Financial Supervisory Service will apply separate points in addition to the current accident points, when determining whether to charge extra premiums. Additional penalty points and extra insurance premiums will be imposed on the driver who is responsible for over 50 percent of the fault in the car accident. By contrast, the victim will receive a reduction in accident penalty points. However, this will only benefit a limited number of drivers. It applies only when both drivers are to blame for the collision and the victim driving the lower-priced car is required to pay over two million won in damages and when the required sum is more than triple the compensation paid by the expensive car's driver who is at greater fault.



[Soundbite]

Park Soo-hong (Financial Supervisory Service): In order to ensure automobile insurance premiums are charged fairly, the new system will increase premiums on the driver of the expensive car at greater fault while suspending them for the collision victim.



The new car insurance premium system goes into effect from July 1.



JEONG SCORES HIGH ON PSYCHOPATHY TEST



[Anchor Lead]

Jeong Yu-jeong, accused of murdering a woman of her age, received a score beyond the range of a normal person in a psychopathy test. She scored in the 28-point range, higher than serial killer Kang Ho-sun who had killed 10 people.



[Pkg]

Jeong Yu-jeong is accused of murdering a woman around her age whom she met on a tutoring app. She is further accused of dismembering the victim's body before disposing it. Immediately after apprehension, she claimed it was a crime without premeditation. But she is known to have later said after intense questioning that she "wanted to know what it's like to kill someone." The police conducted a psychopathy test to find out the real motive of her crime. The test revealed that her score was out of the normal range. An average person would score around 15 points in the PCL-R test for psychopathy. But Jeong scored more than 28 out of a 40 point-scale. Out of 20 items measured, she reportedly scored very high on the categories for lack of sympathy and pathological lying. Her score is higher than that of serial killer Kang Ho-sun, who scored 27 points. Police say that anyone who scores 25 points or higher can be classified as having an antisocial personality disorder. However, a police official cautioned that a person's psychopathic tendencies cannot be determined only with the score alone. So, other factors such as upbringing, mental disease and interviews with friends and family must also be taken into consideration. An expert pointed to Jeong's surroundings in which she was isolated from the outside world and lived by herself.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Son Yoi-cheol (Criminal Psychology, Pukyong Nat'l Univ.): If one begins to think one is abandoned by the world, one can release anger through such actions as randomly targeted crimes or beating up a stranger without an explicable reason.



The police will send Jeong's final psychological report to the prosecution before the week is over. The prosecution, which had received the case on June 2nd, has assigned a criminal profiler on the case to find out more about her motive.



YONGSAN WARD CHIEF GRANTED BAIL



[Anchor Lead]

The court has granted bail for Yongsan-gu District Office head Park Hee-young who was arrested and indicted on charges of professional negligence related to the Itaewon tragedy last year. In a bail hearing, Park's attorney insisted that she is struggling with mental disorders and insomnia since imprisonment. Bereaved families of the tragedy strongly protested against Park's release on bail and return to duty while encircling her car leaving the detention center.



SPEED READERS FOUND TO CONTAIN ERRORS



[Anchor Lead]

Imagine receiving a speeding ticket stating that you've driven 142km/h in a car that has a maximum speed of 110km/h. This happened to a taxi driver who was caught speeding by an undercover patrol car. However, a KBS investigation found it to be an error with the speed detection equipment.



[Pkg]

Seo Sang-ui, a taxi driver, received a speeding ticket back in March. It said he was travelling at 142km per hour on a road with a speed limit of 110km per hour in Haenam, Jeollanam-do Province, and that his license had to be suspended for 60 days. We checked Seo's vehicle with the help from the Korea Transportation Safety Authority Even when the accelerator pedal is pressed the hardest, the speed remains under 110 km per hour.



[Soundbite]

Seo Sang-ui (Taxi driver): I was confused as my car cannot run this fast.



We requested the Jeonnam Provincial Police Agency to check if the speed enforcement device installed in the undercover police patrol car that caught Seo's vehicle had any glitches. An inspection conducted by the manufacturer of the device had a surprising outcome. Seo's taxi was running on the second lane at the time, but the speed reading device captured the speed of another vehicle running on the first lane.



[Soundbite]

(Staff at manufacturing company (VOICE MODIFIED)): We will fix the problem by making our devices record backup videos 10 seconds before and after to make sure no false accusations are made.



This company has supplied 71 speed measurement devices to 15 police agencies nationwide, but it's the first time such an error was detected.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Pill-soo (Daelim University College): Ordinary drivers will inevitably face false accusations. Inspections of errors need to be performed on a regular basis to find errors in speed measurement.



Police, which used to claim that speed enforcement devices had no errors, promised to prevent similar incidents from happening again.



[Soundbite]

Chung Hyun-chan (Jeonnam Provincial Police Agency): The manufacturer is currently updating the settings. We will step up monitoring of erroneous data to prevent this from happening again.



Crackdowns by undercover police patrol cars were introduced to ensure drivers remain alert and aware if they're speeding, but regaining trust in the speed reading devices seems to be a more urgent task now.



AIRPORT BUS TO RELY ON HYDROGEN BY 2030



[Anchor Lead]

Large buses running on diesel fuel emit dozens of times more greenhouse gases and fine dust particles compared to regular cars, contributing significantly to air pollution. In response to this, the Seoul city government has announced plans to replace all 'airport buses', which mostly run on diesel, with eco-friendly hydrogen buses.



[Pkg]

This airport bus travels between Incheon International Airport and all corners of Seoul every day. Roughly 450 buses are operating in 43 routes. One airport bus travels an average of 550 kilometers per day. Unlike city buses that run on natural gas or other green sources of fuel, most of these long-haul buses rely on diesel. Large diesel buses emit 30 times more greenhouse gases and 43 times more fine particulates than ordinary passenger vehicles. These buses are one of the main culprits of air pollution in the Seoul metropolitan area. Subsequently, the Seoul city government decided to replace 70% or some 300 airport buses currently in service with hydrogen buses by 2026 and all airport buses by 2030. Hydrogen buses do not emit carbon dioxide or other air pollutants. Also, it takes less than thirty minutes to charge a hydrogen bus, shorter than a charge required for an electric bus. Hydrogen buses are perfect as airport buses since they can travel more than 600 kilometers per day, just like internal combustion engine vehicles It is estimated to take about 300 million won per bus for the replacement.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Sun-gyu (Seoul Metropolitan Gov't): A hydrogen bus is also capable of filtering out dust from incoming air, so we expect them to play a big role in improving the city's air quality.



Seoul plans to put into service around 1,000 hydrogen buses on city bus routes by 2026 and add five more hydrogen refill stations to the current nine. However, it is imperative to ensure safety of the vehicles and recharging stations as a hydrogen tank explosion in 2019 had left eight casualties.

ID CARDS TO BE REGULARLY RENEWED

입력 2023-06-08 15:03:39 수정 2023-06-08 16:45:04 News Today

ID CARDS TO BE REGULARLY RENEWED



[Anchor Lead]

The government has decided to implement a strategy that will introduce an expiry date to the resident registration cards, similar to driving licenses, necessitating a renewal after a set period. The aim is to keep personal information up-to-date.



[Pkg]

The resident registration card does not have an expiration date. But sometimes an old resident registration card makes identification quite difficult.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Jae-cheon (Seoul resident): I often thought that it was worrisome to see an indistinguishable face on an old person's card.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jong-eun (Seoul resident): An ID card cannot fulfill its function if it cannot be renewed when a face changes a lot over time.



The government will push a plan to have a resident registration card reissued after a certain period of time. The goal is to update personal information and the renewal period will likely be ten years. Also, the maximum number of letters in a name on the card will be increased. Currently, the maximum number of letters in a Hangul name on a resident registration card is 18 letters while it is ten letters for a driver's license and eight for a passport. In case of the Roman alphabet, up to twenty letters are allowed in a driver's license and a disability registration card. Roughly 22,000 people do not have their full names written on their ID cards because of the limit on the number of letters. From now on, the maximum number of letters in a name will be unified in all identification cards - 19 letters in Hangul and 37 letters in the Roman alphabet. The size of photos on all ID cards will also be required to be 3.5 centimeters wide and 4.5 centimeters long.



[Soundbite]

Oh Jun-hyeok (Ministry of the Interior and Safety): A standard for information written on ID card will be established and enhance the accuracy of administrative processes.



The new standards for ID cards will be implemented as early as the end of this month after undergoing administrative regulation revision. However, setting an expiration period for resident registration cards require parliamentary discussion as relevant laws must be amended.



TWO N. KOREANS GO MISSING IN RUSSIA



[Anchor Lead]

A North Korean family of two has disappeared in Vladivostok, in the Far East of Russia. The individuals, a teenage male and a woman in her forties, were last seen leaving the Consulate General on the 4th, taking a taxi. Local authorities have initiated an investigation into their disappearance following a report from the North Korean side, and potential asylum-seeking is being considered.



[Pkg]

This social media account is operated by a Russian organization specializing in locating missing people. Recently, it posted a message saying that a woman in her 40s and a teenage boy went missing on June 4th after leaving the North Korean consulate general in Vladivostok. The local media went on to cover the issue in detail. Initial media reports said the two missing people are the spouse and son of a North Korean consulate general employee, and their disappearance was reported to the police by the North Korean consulate general. But other media outlets later suggested that the woman was operating a local North Korean restaurant on behalf of her husband and was being held in detention at the consulate before allegedly breaking out. Investigators have found via security camera footage that the two took a cab after leaving the consulate general and disembarked near a movie theater located about 3km away. There are speculations that they were holding a box with personal belongings and suspicion of attempting to flee to another country. Neither the North Korean consulate general in Vladivostok nor the North Korean embassy in Moscow could be reached for comment. Russia's Investigative Committee says it has launched an investigation into the case, but it did not disclose the nationality or other personal information about the missing people. Russia's state media Ria Novosti and the Tass News Agency cited diplomatic sources as saying that the reports about disappearance were false. The message posted by the search organization has also been deleted. The search organization told KBS it deleted the message at the request of the North Korean consulate general and the investigative authorities, and that it would provide no further comment. South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said it had nothing else to confirm. North Korean diplomats have previously defected from the North Korean trade

missions in the Russian cities of Saint Petersburg and Vladivostok back in 2016.



“NO MARINE IMPORTS FROM FUKUSHIMA”



[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries says South Korea does not import any marine products from Fukushima. The ministry made the announcement, following a news report that an excessive level of the radioactive element cesium was found in a rockfish caught near Fukushima. The ministry explained that it blocks imports of all marine products from eight prefectures near Fukushima since September 2013.



EXTRA PREMIUMS ON PRICEY CARS AT FAULT



[Anchor Lead]

There are instances where, after a traffic accident, you may end up paying more money and seeing your insurance premium increase, even when you are less at fault. This typically happens when the offending vehicle is of high value. The Financial Supervisory Service has decided to amend this unfair surcharge system.



[Pkg]

In the passenger car market, the number of high-priced vehicles, including imported ones, has nearly doubled over the past four years. Last year, more than 20,000 cars worth hundreds of millions of won were sold. While on the road, other drivers are unwilling to risk being near these expensive vehicles.



[Soundbite]

Cho Myung-hee (Hwaseong resident): I get concerned when they appear at a distance. I move to the next lane when I see an expensive car in front.



[Soundbite]

Lee Kyung-ho (Seoul resident): I have to be careful. When I get involved in a collision with them, I pay a large amount of repair costs, even if I am the victim and suffer damage.



Under the automobile insurance system, drivers face additional premiums when they paid high repair fees for a damaged expensive car, following a collision. The ratio of fault is not taken into consideration. Even when the driver of the expensive car bears 90 percent of the fault, the driver of the lower-priced car receives a much higher insurance bill with increased premiums. In order to fix these problems, the Financial Supervisory Service will apply separate points in addition to the current accident points, when determining whether to charge extra premiums. Additional penalty points and extra insurance premiums will be imposed on the driver who is responsible for over 50 percent of the fault in the car accident. By contrast, the victim will receive a reduction in accident penalty points. However, this will only benefit a limited number of drivers. It applies only when both drivers are to blame for the collision and the victim driving the lower-priced car is required to pay over two million won in damages and when the required sum is more than triple the compensation paid by the expensive car's driver who is at greater fault.



[Soundbite]

Park Soo-hong (Financial Supervisory Service): In order to ensure automobile insurance premiums are charged fairly, the new system will increase premiums on the driver of the expensive car at greater fault while suspending them for the collision victim.



The new car insurance premium system goes into effect from July 1.



JEONG SCORES HIGH ON PSYCHOPATHY TEST



[Anchor Lead]

Jeong Yu-jeong, accused of murdering a woman of her age, received a score beyond the range of a normal person in a psychopathy test. She scored in the 28-point range, higher than serial killer Kang Ho-sun who had killed 10 people.



[Pkg]

Jeong Yu-jeong is accused of murdering a woman around her age whom she met on a tutoring app. She is further accused of dismembering the victim's body before disposing it. Immediately after apprehension, she claimed it was a crime without premeditation. But she is known to have later said after intense questioning that she "wanted to know what it's like to kill someone." The police conducted a psychopathy test to find out the real motive of her crime. The test revealed that her score was out of the normal range. An average person would score around 15 points in the PCL-R test for psychopathy. But Jeong scored more than 28 out of a 40 point-scale. Out of 20 items measured, she reportedly scored very high on the categories for lack of sympathy and pathological lying. Her score is higher than that of serial killer Kang Ho-sun, who scored 27 points. Police say that anyone who scores 25 points or higher can be classified as having an antisocial personality disorder. However, a police official cautioned that a person's psychopathic tendencies cannot be determined only with the score alone. So, other factors such as upbringing, mental disease and interviews with friends and family must also be taken into consideration. An expert pointed to Jeong's surroundings in which she was isolated from the outside world and lived by herself.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Son Yoi-cheol (Criminal Psychology, Pukyong Nat'l Univ.): If one begins to think one is abandoned by the world, one can release anger through such actions as randomly targeted crimes or beating up a stranger without an explicable reason.



The police will send Jeong's final psychological report to the prosecution before the week is over. The prosecution, which had received the case on June 2nd, has assigned a criminal profiler on the case to find out more about her motive.



YONGSAN WARD CHIEF GRANTED BAIL



[Anchor Lead]

The court has granted bail for Yongsan-gu District Office head Park Hee-young who was arrested and indicted on charges of professional negligence related to the Itaewon tragedy last year. In a bail hearing, Park's attorney insisted that she is struggling with mental disorders and insomnia since imprisonment. Bereaved families of the tragedy strongly protested against Park's release on bail and return to duty while encircling her car leaving the detention center.



SPEED READERS FOUND TO CONTAIN ERRORS



[Anchor Lead]

Imagine receiving a speeding ticket stating that you've driven 142km/h in a car that has a maximum speed of 110km/h. This happened to a taxi driver who was caught speeding by an undercover patrol car. However, a KBS investigation found it to be an error with the speed detection equipment.



[Pkg]

Seo Sang-ui, a taxi driver, received a speeding ticket back in March. It said he was travelling at 142km per hour on a road with a speed limit of 110km per hour in Haenam, Jeollanam-do Province, and that his license had to be suspended for 60 days. We checked Seo's vehicle with the help from the Korea Transportation Safety Authority Even when the accelerator pedal is pressed the hardest, the speed remains under 110 km per hour.



[Soundbite]

Seo Sang-ui (Taxi driver): I was confused as my car cannot run this fast.



We requested the Jeonnam Provincial Police Agency to check if the speed enforcement device installed in the undercover police patrol car that caught Seo's vehicle had any glitches. An inspection conducted by the manufacturer of the device had a surprising outcome. Seo's taxi was running on the second lane at the time, but the speed reading device captured the speed of another vehicle running on the first lane.



[Soundbite]

(Staff at manufacturing company (VOICE MODIFIED)): We will fix the problem by making our devices record backup videos 10 seconds before and after to make sure no false accusations are made.



This company has supplied 71 speed measurement devices to 15 police agencies nationwide, but it's the first time such an error was detected.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Pill-soo (Daelim University College): Ordinary drivers will inevitably face false accusations. Inspections of errors need to be performed on a regular basis to find errors in speed measurement.



Police, which used to claim that speed enforcement devices had no errors, promised to prevent similar incidents from happening again.



[Soundbite]

Chung Hyun-chan (Jeonnam Provincial Police Agency): The manufacturer is currently updating the settings. We will step up monitoring of erroneous data to prevent this from happening again.



Crackdowns by undercover police patrol cars were introduced to ensure drivers remain alert and aware if they're speeding, but regaining trust in the speed reading devices seems to be a more urgent task now.



AIRPORT BUS TO RELY ON HYDROGEN BY 2030



[Anchor Lead]

Large buses running on diesel fuel emit dozens of times more greenhouse gases and fine dust particles compared to regular cars, contributing significantly to air pollution. In response to this, the Seoul city government has announced plans to replace all 'airport buses', which mostly run on diesel, with eco-friendly hydrogen buses.



[Pkg]

This airport bus travels between Incheon International Airport and all corners of Seoul every day. Roughly 450 buses are operating in 43 routes. One airport bus travels an average of 550 kilometers per day. Unlike city buses that run on natural gas or other green sources of fuel, most of these long-haul buses rely on diesel. Large diesel buses emit 30 times more greenhouse gases and 43 times more fine particulates than ordinary passenger vehicles. These buses are one of the main culprits of air pollution in the Seoul metropolitan area. Subsequently, the Seoul city government decided to replace 70% or some 300 airport buses currently in service with hydrogen buses by 2026 and all airport buses by 2030. Hydrogen buses do not emit carbon dioxide or other air pollutants. Also, it takes less than thirty minutes to charge a hydrogen bus, shorter than a charge required for an electric bus. Hydrogen buses are perfect as airport buses since they can travel more than 600 kilometers per day, just like internal combustion engine vehicles It is estimated to take about 300 million won per bus for the replacement.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Sun-gyu (Seoul Metropolitan Gov't): A hydrogen bus is also capable of filtering out dust from incoming air, so we expect them to play a big role in improving the city's air quality.



Seoul plans to put into service around 1,000 hydrogen buses on city bus routes by 2026 and add five more hydrogen refill stations to the current nine. However, it is imperative to ensure safety of the vehicles and recharging stations as a hydrogen tank explosion in 2019 had left eight casualties.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!