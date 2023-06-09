SCHOOLS TO USE AI DIGITAL TEXTBOOKS News Today 입력 2023.06.09 (15:08) 수정 2023.06.09 (16:45)

SCHOOLS TO USE AI DIGITAL TEXTBOOKS



[Anchor Lead]

Starting in 2025, digital textbooks equipped with artificial intelligence technology will be introduced into school classrooms. This new form of textbook, far from the traditional paper-based version, promises personalized learning experiences for each student, but the responses on field are mixed.



[Pkg]

A high school in Seoul. This class teaches students how to utilize data using artificial intelligence.



[Soundbite]

We have learned how to visualize data on apartments in Seoul.



The introduction of AI-based textbooks is expected to provide classes that cater to each student's individual needs.



[Soundbite]

Seo Seong-won (Mapo high school teacher): We provide classes on AI and coding, but catering to each student’s needs is still difficult. If these issues are addressed, teaching will be easier and the students will be able to improve their skills.



The key point of AI digital textbook plan laid out by the government is also "customized learning." Students in the same classroom will be able to study using different textbooks that meet their pace and ability. In 2025, AI-based textbooks will be used in math, English, informatics and special education Korean language classes. By 2028, they will be expanded to also include the Korean language, social studies, history, science and other subjects. Meanwhile, P.E., arts and ethics will be excluded. At first digital textbooks will be used alongside conventional paperback textbooks, but in the long term they will eventually replace the latter.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ju-ho (Minister of Education): We will revise regulations for school textbooks and grant a clear legal status to AI digital textbooks.



AI will evaluate students' academic achievements and classify them into fast and slow learners to provide in-depth education. But some are concerned that separate classes for high achievers could spark even more private tutoring. Managing students' learning data accumulated over time is also an issue.



[Soundbite]

Shin So-young (World Without Private Education): Unless the gov’t keeps the situation under control in a responsible way, the private education sector might use this to generate profits.



In addition to supplying learning digital gadgets swiftly, the government also plans to provide intensive training to school teachers during school vacation as teachers' skills in utilizing digital textbooks are of utmost importance.



A SENIOR JUDGE’S SUSPICIOUS MEETINGS



[Anchor Lead]

Senior Judge Cha Moon-ho, who previously presided over corporate-related trials at the Seoul High Court, has been confirmed to have met and been entertained by business figures on several occasions. Judge Cha was recently considered a candidate for the Supreme Court.



[Pkg]

In the evening of January 30, 2020, a dozen people including corporate executives and senior public officials gathered at a Japanese restaurant in Seoul.



[Soundbite]

(Then-meeting attendee (VOICE ACTOR)): Guests were seated as arranged by the host.



Seoul High Court senior judge Cha Moon-ho is also invited.



[Soundbite]

(Then-meeting attendee (VOICE ACTOR)): The host introduced High Court senior judge Cha Moon-ho and Cha said it’s an honor to meet wonderful people and that he hopes to maintain good relations.



A high-end Chinese restaurant where only special members paying an annual fee of 3.5 million won can make reservations. The cost of a full course dinner meal starts at 290-thousand won per person. A banquet was held here in late 2020 with two business executives, a senior tax official and judge Cha as invited guests. The cost was covered using a company credit card. The guests met again some 20 days later at a golf course.



[Soundbite]

(Golf meeting attendee (VOICE ACTOR)): During the previous meal, the group decided to play golf together. So the four of us went to ‘A’ golf course on Jan. 26.



Based on circumstantial evidence and testimony, such private gatherings between judge Cha and business figures took place seven times over an yearlong period in 2020. During six of those seven occasions, Cha was overseeing court trials related to various companies. Cha claims he was never treated to a meal or received requests from business people and did not form any special relations that would affect trial proceedings. He also said he does not remember visiting a fancy Chinese restaurant but for the golf trip, he paid the bill with cash himself.



[Soundbite]

Ha Seung-soo (Attorney): Judges are not allowed to engage in acts that raise suspicion on fairness or integrity. Just the fact the judge was treated to an expensive meal and golfing constitutes a violation of ethics code.



Under the Kim Young-ran Act, an anti-graft law, public officials such as those serving in the judiciary are banned from being treated by a third party to meals or other services totaling over a combined 3 million won a year. The cost of a single such treatment must also remain under one million won.



ESCALATOR REVERSAL HURT SUBWAY RIDERS



[Anchor Lead]

In an unexpected incident Thursday morning, an escalator installed at a subway station abruptly reversed its direction, injuring over ten commuters during the rush hour. Despite having an emergency braking system and receiving a favorable safety inspection recently, the device failed to prevent the accident.



[Pkg]

People packed on an escalator ride, all of a sudden, are seen falling down. Some barely manage to avoid the chaos by crossing onto the other side. The accident happened because the escalator malfunctioned and suddenly began moving in reverse.



[Soundbite]

Chung Ji-woo (Escalator user): The escalator crashed with a loud sound. People were pushed down in a matter of seconds.



Some were rescued in the crush by those who happened to be around at the moment, but 14 people have sustained minor and serious injuries because everything happened in the blink of an eye. The situation was especially chaotic because the incident happened at a crowded exit during the morning rush hour.



[Soundbite]

(Vendor at subway station): This section is most crowded. There are two ways to go down, but people run up from over there to this side to take this path.



Installed 14 years ago, this escalator underwent a regular inspection last month and no abnormalities were detected. There's an existing device to prevent it from going into reverse but it failed to function.



[Soundbite]

(KORAIL official (VOICE MODIFIED)): The escalator was inspected on May 10th and nothing was wrong. We would have repaired it if there had been any glitches.



Accidents involving escalators in subway stations have been happening repeatedly, including an accident at Seoul National University Station four years ago. Escalators in subway stations need to be inspected especially thoroughly because many people walk or run on them.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Whang Su-chul (Korea Lift College): Materials used in public escalators should be stronger and safety devices should be checked accurately on a monthly basis.



KORAIL is analyzing the cause of the accident in cooperation with relevant authorities.



SEMI-BASEMENT RESIDENTS FEAR RAINSTORM



[Anchor Lead]

In August last year, a record downpour in Sillim-dong, Seoul, resulted in the tragic death of a family of three with developmental disabilities living in a semi-basement house. Ten months later, the majority of such semi-basement houses still remain exposed to disasters, with many failing to install flood barriers.



[Pkg]

This woman surnamed Kim moved into a semi-basement home three years ago with her two children. Her unit was flooded with dirty water last year when rainstorms caused the drain to overflow. A backup prevention valve was attached last month with the district office assistance, but she lives in fear of the rainy season.



[Soundbite]

Kim (Songpa-gu resident): I hope that valve works. But I still get frightened when it rains.



But her situation is actually better than some other residents. This semi-basement home was damaged by a mudslide during a rainstorm, but not even a water barrier was installed. Maintenance work is still underway in the mountain behind her home.



[Soundbite]

Kim (Gwanak-gu resident): The district office didn't install anything. I'm afraid there will be another mudslide when it rains.



Last year's rainstorm caused immense damage to homes in the semi-basement floor called banjiha. Preparations for rainstorms were checked. These street gutters are useless against a sudden downpour because they are covered with plastic sheets. There are no window grills that can be opened to function as an exit. There are no water barriers and, even if there is one, it's very shoddy.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Young-ju (University of Seoul): This water barrier is installed incorrectly. It is meaningless to install it if water is already flowing down the stairs.



Last year, roughly 19,000 homes suffered flood damage. But flood prevention facilities were installed in less than one-third or 6,000 households. The figure comes to only 60% even if Seoul fulfills its installation goal by the end of this month.



[Soundbite]

(Seoul Metropolitan Gov’t employee (VOICE MODIFIED)): It takes time to get consents from the tenants and landlords. Sometimes we can't contact them.



If damage cannot be fully prevented, evacuation measures should be designed immediately.



[Soundbite]

Ryu Sang-hee (Social Worker (ChildFund Korea)): It was hard to find a place to move or stay for a while. There should be more thorough manuals for temporary measures and accommodations.



There are 320,000 banjiha homes nationwide with 200,000 in Seoul alone. Living in those homes are people who fear the rainy season.



TRAINING ABROAD AS CIVIL SERVANT PRIZE



[Anchor Lead]

Hwasun-gun County Office in Jeollanam-do Province recently held an employee sports competition, where overseas training was offered as a prize in a draw for the staff. This has raised a controversy over whether it is appropriate for public servant training, funded by taxpayers, to be given away as a 'goodwill gift' by local authorities and assembly members.



[Pkg]

On June 2nd, Hwasun-gun County Office in Jeollanam-do Province held a sporting event for its employees. The county held a drawing that gave away local gift certificates. But, that wasn't all. Hwasun-gun Governor Gu Bog-gyu announced a surprise event after the lottery.



[Soundbite]

Gu Bog-gyu (Hwasun-gun County Governor): In this event, Representative Shin Jeong-hoon, Chair Ha Seong-dong and I will each draw a name and give them a chance to train overseas.



National Assembly member Shin Jeong-hoon represents the Naju and Hwasun areas. Three public employees were picked as the winners of this overseas training program. But they weren't the only ones. Hwasun-gun County Council members picked four more names eligible for a domestic training program. The training venue was pinpointed as Jejudo Island. County residents were not pleased about the special event.



[Soundbite]

(Hwasun-gun County resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): I don’t know if the current situation warrants overseas training. I don’t understand the civil servants’ attitude.



The county residents question if it's even possible to form an unplanned training program and select its participants. The selection process for overseas training in civil service have been toughened since they have always been fraught with issues. A budget must be planned prior to the trip and it must be reviewed by a review board. An assessment report must also be submitted and released after the training program is over. Hwasun-gun Country explains that even lottery winners must meet the eligibility requirements before going on the overseas training trip.



[Soundbite]

Lee Do-yeong (Hwasun-gun County Office): Immediate send-off for overseas training is difficult due to the budget. If the winners want, we plan to give them first priority in the future.



The Hwasun-gun County Office already allocated 400 million won of this year's budget for an overseas training plan and selected 154 employees.



YONGSAN WARD CHIEF RETURNS TO WORK



[Anchor Lead]

Seoul's Yongsan District chief Park Hee-young has returned to work after being released on bail. She was earlier arrested on charges of mishandling the deadly Itaewon tragedy. An official at the Yongsan ward office said Thursday that Park returned to work and is carrying out her duties. Meanwhile, outside the office, some 40 family members of the tragedy victims held a protest calling for her resignation.



FUEL SELLERS DECEIVE CUSTOMERS



[Anchor Lead]

Despite regular inspections by various agencies, illegal activities related to fuel trade are rampant. These activities include manipulating fuel quantities to provide less fuel than promised or mixing diesel meant for ships before selling. A large number of these wrongdoers have been apprehended.



[Pkg]

Officials from the Gyeonggi-do Province Special Judicial Police crack down on a fuel seller. They received a report that the seller's lorry used to transport fuel to customers looked suspicious. The police conduct a quantitative test to check if the seller sells as much fuel as customers pay for. The gauge indicates 109.9 liters. But in reality only 100 liters are provided. That's around 10 percent short of the ordered amount. When a customer pays 70,000 won, in reality he or she gets just 63,000 won worth of gas. The seller has been found to have installed an illegal control device next to the driver's seat. He was already caught once last April. This is his second offense.



[Soundbite]

Staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): He was busted before. They completely took apart his fuel tank. But someone has reported him again.



Another fuel seller has been caught for selling diesel for ships, which is banned from being used in cars. It contains more than ten times the amount of sulfur than regular diesel. Some places closed down to avoid administrative disposition for receiving diesel without taxation data from unregistered sellers. The Gyeonggi-do Province Special Judicial Police is investigating 27 of them.



[Soundbite]

Kim Kwang-deok (Fair Gyeonggi Special Judicial Police): The amount of illegally distributed petrochemical products is 6.5 million liters worth KRW 10.3 bn. The number of deceived consumers reaches 120,000.



The Gyeonggi-do Province Special Judicial Police has transferred 16 violators to prosecutors and will do the same with the remaining 11 after wrapping up the investigation.

