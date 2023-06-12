CHINA CALLS IN S. KOREAN AMBASSADOR News Today 입력 2023.06.12 (15:08) 수정 2023.06.12 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

CHINA CALLS IN S. KOREAN AMBASSADOR



[Anchor Lead]

In an escalating diplomatic standoff, the Chinese Ambassador to South Korea, Xing Haiming, publicly criticized South Korean authorities. In response, not only did the South Korean government summon Xing, but the Chinese government retaliated by summoning the South Korean Ambassador to China, Chung Jae-ho, in a like-for-like move. China defended Ambassador Xing's actions, asserting it was part of his official duties. However, South Korea repeatedly protested against Xing's actions, labeling them as provocative.



[Pkg]

China's foreign ministry called in South Korean Ambassador to Beijing Chung Jae-ho on Saturday. Beijing said it expressed concerns and lodged a complaint against Seoul' unjustified response to Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming's meeting with Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung. It repeatedly said it was Xing's duty to contact and meet with various people of South Korea.



[Soundbite]

(China central television (June 11, Foreign ministry’s press release)): S. Korea needs to deeply reflect on where the problem lies in relations between the two countries and take it seriously.



It was a tit-for-tat move that came a day after the South Korean foreign ministry summoned Xing to protest against his remarks warning Seoul against betting against China. The South Korean embassy in China said that in response, Chung also expressed serious concerns and lodged a complaint to Beijing. Chung stressed that Xing made unreasonable, provocative and untrue claims in the meeting with Lee. While revealing that it called in Chung, Beijing used a softer expression meaning a scheduled appointment, instead of a stronger term for summons. In press releases, the two countries each emphasized the need to improve communication and pursue sound, stable relations between them. This was the first time Beijing had called in Chung to lodge a complaint since he took office. In the past, China called in a minister at the South Korean embassy or made a phone call to raise an objection regarding Seoul's position on the issue of Taiwan.



KOREA-CHINA RELATIONS STRAINED AGAIN



[Anchor Lead]

While the South Korean government has yet to issue an official statement, hard line voices within the ruling party are calling for the expulsion of Ambassador Xing. Tensions in the China-Korea relationship are expected to persist for some time.



[Pkg]

"No protest in the face of insult," "The worst diplomatic disaster ever." The PPP is lashing out at the DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung for his meeting with Chinese ambassador to Korea Xing Haiming. Some in the ruling party say if Xing fails to apologize sincerely, he must be designated as a persona non-grata and expelled from Korea. For now the Korean government is refraining from taking further actions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which blasted Xing's remarks, has not announced an official stance on the Chinese government's summoning of the South Korean ambassador to China Chung Jae-ho to express protest. It believes Beijing is trying to finetune its reaction. However, this does not mean a fundamental change in China's denial of its wrongdoing. Seoul plans to resume high-level exchanges with Beijing and hold a trilateral summit with Beijing and Tokyo as scheduled this year. It says this requires a change in China's stance. With the Yoon administration determined to bolster cooperation with Washington and Tokyo and have its say when it comes to China, similar conflicts will likely happen again.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kang Jun-young (Hankuk University of Foreign Studies): China is pushing back. If it steps up its response, negative public sentiments in both nations will grow. If the anti-China sentiment becomes stronger, it will have little room left for diplomacy with China. A breakthrough should be found to solve this through communication.



Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns has disclosed a photo of his meeting with the South Korean and Japanese ambassadors to China in Beijing in a bid to restrain China.



FOOD DELIVERY REVENUE DECLINING



[Anchor Lead]

The food delivery industry, which thrived during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, is struggling. Due to increased outdoor activities and the financial burden of delivery fees, the scale of use has decreased, resulting in a continuous decline for the tenth consecutive month according to recent data.



[Pkg]

This man started delivering food four years ago. At one time, he was swamped with continuous delivery orders, but now he has to often wait for a delivery order.



[Soundbite]

Lee ○○ (Delivery worker): I had so many delivery orders that I wished I had one more body. But now it takes so long to receive an order that I wonder if I should go home.



Statistics Korea reported that the money spent on food deliveries jumped more than 50% in 2021 and over 20% in the first quarter of last year. But it has been in decline for 10 months in a row since last July.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Eun-hee (Inha University): Prices are up across the board, so consumers need to cut their spending. They no longer can afford to order food deliveries like during the pandemic.



Such a rapid change has put a strain on restaurant owners who had changed the way they ran their businesses to accommodate increasing delivery orders. This pig trotter restaurant owner opened a delivery-only place, but had to close it after only a year.



[Soundbite]

Park ○○ (Restaurant owner): The business was good at first but the number of orders began to fall. I had to close the restaurant but my lease was for two years, so I’m paying rent even if the business is closed.



Food delivery workers are starting to feel the tougher competition and falling income.



[Soundbite]

Lee ○○ (Delivery worker): The number of delivery workers increased as the job was rumored to pay a lot. But now the competition is stiff because there are too many deliverers.



Delivery service platforms have provided consumers with discounts, limitless deliveries for a fee and other promotional events, but haven't seen any tangible results.



FOREIGN GAMBLERS ESCAPE FROM POLICE



[Anchor Lead]

In an unusual incident in Gwangju, ten foreigners, detained on gambling charges, made a group escape from a local police station. The escapees managed to slip out one by one through a meeting room window only about 20 centimeters wide. There were no bars to block their escape, and no personnel were assigned to monitor them during their detention.



[Pkg]

A man in barefoot runs through an empty parking lot. Several other men follow him and disappear down the street in a flash. These foreign men who were apprehended for gambling escaped from a police station by jumping over the wall. Twenty-three Vietnamese nationals, including these escapees, were apprehended early Sunday morning in Gwangju when police raided a house where they were gambling. The police told them to wait in a meeting room in a police patrol unit while questioning them, but ten fled through a window when police surveillance was lax. The three windows in the meeting room were the semi-open type that open only about 20 centimeters. It's highly likely they escaped through this opening. Unlike in other interrogation rooms or restrooms, the windows had no bars to prevent escape. Also, no guards were placed in the meeting room and the number of gamblers was not checked. The police found out about the breakout thirty minutes later.



[Soundbite]

(Police official (VOICE MODIFIED)): We didn’t think they would escape through that opening. There was no way out of the station except for the door and the windows.



It is not easy to track their whereabouts because some of them are presumed to be illegal aliens or have stolen identities. Police officers have caught some of the fugitives through CCTV analysis and canvassing. They are pursuing the rest. The officers who were at the station will be investigated to see if they had violated the suspect supervision guidelines.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

A South Korean woman was found dead in a pond near Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 6. The woman, an online streamer in her 30s, was traveling the Southeast Asian country with her acquaintance. Local police arrested a Chinese couple on suspicions of murder. The suspects told investigators that the Korean woman had had a seizure while receiving treatment at their clinic. After she died, they carried her body in a car and abandoned it in the pond. South Korean and Cambodian police are considering conducting an autopsy in order to determine the exact cause of her death.

A tour bus fell off from a road 100 kilometers west of Hanoi in Vietnam on Sunday morning. The bus was carrying 29 passengers, including 20 South Korean nationals. In the accident. four South Korean nationals and another person were seriously injured and moved to a hospital. The driver of the bus said that the brakes were not working abruptly.



FLOOD RISK UP AS TRASH BLOCKS DRAINS



[Anchor Lead]

Every summer, the heart of Seoul is regularly submerged under torrential rains. The recurring floods are largely attributed to blockages in the drainage and sewer systems caused by accumulated garbage. The question remains: will this year be any different? We have the details.



[Pkg]

The area around Gangnam Station was flooded during last year's rainstorm. The man who cleaned out trash from the street gutter with his bare hands was nicknamed "Superman."



[Soundbite]

(KBS News Line (Aug. 2022)): An article titled ‘Gangnam Station Superman Shows Up’ is going viral.



Will we need Superman again this year? KBS inspects the drains and gutters near Gangnam Station with an expert. We opened the gutters along the street crowded with bars and restaurants. Cigarette butts were the first thing we saw.



[Soundbite]

A cigarette butt may be small, but when they pile up...



The situation gets worse in the low-lying areas. Hardened grease, vomit, cosmetic items, and plastic wrappers clog the drains. We ended up cleaning them ourselves. Now we come out to the main street. It looks better than the backstreets, but appearances can be deceiving.



[Soundbite]

When it rains, all this trash would be gathered here.



Residue makes the drain covers hard to open.



[Soundbite]

If it’s stuck like this at normal times, it would be harder to open them when it rains.



How about the traditional markets that were hit by the flood? The drains are covered with plastic mats and tarp that stop water passing through.



[Soundbite]

(Merchant (VOICE MODIFIED)): The smell comes up. It’s worse in the summer.



[Soundbite]

(Merchant): People throw garbage and cigarette butts.



This drain is blocked with cement blocks, which is illegal. Amid all this, it's hard to expect another so-called Superman to show up.



[Soundbite]

Kyeong Kwang-suk (KBS Disaster Broadcasting Adviser): If safety measures are not taken, something terrible could happen like being sucked into the drain.



The Seoul city government plans to install rainwater drip boxes at 550,000 locations by October. But that isn't enough to deal with accumulating trash. The rainy season is just around the corner. Everyone is being advised to take interest and preventative measures rather than depending on one Superman.



ORCHARDS SUFFER DAMAGE FROM BEETLES



[Anchor Lead]

Several years ago, the indigenous pest, the White-Spotted Longicorn Beetle, wreaked havoc on Jeju Island's tangerine farms. Nowadays, the plight of the farmers has escalated as this beetle has spread across organic orchards nationwide.



[Pkg]

Harvesting at this eco-friendly blueberry orchard is scheduled to begin soon, but each of the bushes has holes at the bottom. These are traces left by the larvae of the white-spotted longicorn beetle, which gnaw on the inside of the tree trunks until they mature enough to pierce the trunk and get outside. In many cases, this results in the bushes drying out completely down to their roots. The amount of this year's harvest is less than 20 percent of the previous years.



[Soundbite]

Lee Eun-ok (Farmer): After cutting off so many bushes, we cannot generate profits. My husband doesn’t want to come here anymore because he’s too upset.



Eco-friendly farms and orchards do not use pesticides and there are only limited ways they can control and prevent pests, as the white-spotted longicorn beetle had not been classified as an orchard pest until a few years ago.



[Soundbite]

Park Sung-jin (Cheonan Agricultural Technology Center): We have installed beetle traps on a 32-ha. area. Our goal is to reduce the population density of beetles using emergency control.



With more than a hundred varieties of host plants that white-spotted longicorn beetles prey on, damage is now spreading not only to tangerine orchards on Jejudo Island but also to blueberry, fig and apple orchards nationwide, as the popularity of eco-friendly farming grows.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Sun-hwa (Nat’l Institute of Horticultural and Herbal Science): Some host plants are preferred by beetles more than others. This aspect needs to be studied as well.



Various prevention measures are needed given the expensive price of baits used in traps and the difficulties in crop damage insurance subscription.

CHINA CALLS IN S. KOREAN AMBASSADOR

입력 2023-06-12 15:08:05 수정 2023-06-12 16:45:06 News Today

CHINA CALLS IN S. KOREAN AMBASSADOR



[Anchor Lead]

In an escalating diplomatic standoff, the Chinese Ambassador to South Korea, Xing Haiming, publicly criticized South Korean authorities. In response, not only did the South Korean government summon Xing, but the Chinese government retaliated by summoning the South Korean Ambassador to China, Chung Jae-ho, in a like-for-like move. China defended Ambassador Xing's actions, asserting it was part of his official duties. However, South Korea repeatedly protested against Xing's actions, labeling them as provocative.



[Pkg]

China's foreign ministry called in South Korean Ambassador to Beijing Chung Jae-ho on Saturday. Beijing said it expressed concerns and lodged a complaint against Seoul' unjustified response to Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming's meeting with Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung. It repeatedly said it was Xing's duty to contact and meet with various people of South Korea.



[Soundbite]

(China central television (June 11, Foreign ministry’s press release)): S. Korea needs to deeply reflect on where the problem lies in relations between the two countries and take it seriously.



It was a tit-for-tat move that came a day after the South Korean foreign ministry summoned Xing to protest against his remarks warning Seoul against betting against China. The South Korean embassy in China said that in response, Chung also expressed serious concerns and lodged a complaint to Beijing. Chung stressed that Xing made unreasonable, provocative and untrue claims in the meeting with Lee. While revealing that it called in Chung, Beijing used a softer expression meaning a scheduled appointment, instead of a stronger term for summons. In press releases, the two countries each emphasized the need to improve communication and pursue sound, stable relations between them. This was the first time Beijing had called in Chung to lodge a complaint since he took office. In the past, China called in a minister at the South Korean embassy or made a phone call to raise an objection regarding Seoul's position on the issue of Taiwan.



KOREA-CHINA RELATIONS STRAINED AGAIN



[Anchor Lead]

While the South Korean government has yet to issue an official statement, hard line voices within the ruling party are calling for the expulsion of Ambassador Xing. Tensions in the China-Korea relationship are expected to persist for some time.



[Pkg]

"No protest in the face of insult," "The worst diplomatic disaster ever." The PPP is lashing out at the DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung for his meeting with Chinese ambassador to Korea Xing Haiming. Some in the ruling party say if Xing fails to apologize sincerely, he must be designated as a persona non-grata and expelled from Korea. For now the Korean government is refraining from taking further actions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which blasted Xing's remarks, has not announced an official stance on the Chinese government's summoning of the South Korean ambassador to China Chung Jae-ho to express protest. It believes Beijing is trying to finetune its reaction. However, this does not mean a fundamental change in China's denial of its wrongdoing. Seoul plans to resume high-level exchanges with Beijing and hold a trilateral summit with Beijing and Tokyo as scheduled this year. It says this requires a change in China's stance. With the Yoon administration determined to bolster cooperation with Washington and Tokyo and have its say when it comes to China, similar conflicts will likely happen again.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kang Jun-young (Hankuk University of Foreign Studies): China is pushing back. If it steps up its response, negative public sentiments in both nations will grow. If the anti-China sentiment becomes stronger, it will have little room left for diplomacy with China. A breakthrough should be found to solve this through communication.



Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns has disclosed a photo of his meeting with the South Korean and Japanese ambassadors to China in Beijing in a bid to restrain China.



FOOD DELIVERY REVENUE DECLINING



[Anchor Lead]

The food delivery industry, which thrived during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, is struggling. Due to increased outdoor activities and the financial burden of delivery fees, the scale of use has decreased, resulting in a continuous decline for the tenth consecutive month according to recent data.



[Pkg]

This man started delivering food four years ago. At one time, he was swamped with continuous delivery orders, but now he has to often wait for a delivery order.



[Soundbite]

Lee ○○ (Delivery worker): I had so many delivery orders that I wished I had one more body. But now it takes so long to receive an order that I wonder if I should go home.



Statistics Korea reported that the money spent on food deliveries jumped more than 50% in 2021 and over 20% in the first quarter of last year. But it has been in decline for 10 months in a row since last July.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Eun-hee (Inha University): Prices are up across the board, so consumers need to cut their spending. They no longer can afford to order food deliveries like during the pandemic.



Such a rapid change has put a strain on restaurant owners who had changed the way they ran their businesses to accommodate increasing delivery orders. This pig trotter restaurant owner opened a delivery-only place, but had to close it after only a year.



[Soundbite]

Park ○○ (Restaurant owner): The business was good at first but the number of orders began to fall. I had to close the restaurant but my lease was for two years, so I’m paying rent even if the business is closed.



Food delivery workers are starting to feel the tougher competition and falling income.



[Soundbite]

Lee ○○ (Delivery worker): The number of delivery workers increased as the job was rumored to pay a lot. But now the competition is stiff because there are too many deliverers.



Delivery service platforms have provided consumers with discounts, limitless deliveries for a fee and other promotional events, but haven't seen any tangible results.



FOREIGN GAMBLERS ESCAPE FROM POLICE



[Anchor Lead]

In an unusual incident in Gwangju, ten foreigners, detained on gambling charges, made a group escape from a local police station. The escapees managed to slip out one by one through a meeting room window only about 20 centimeters wide. There were no bars to block their escape, and no personnel were assigned to monitor them during their detention.



[Pkg]

A man in barefoot runs through an empty parking lot. Several other men follow him and disappear down the street in a flash. These foreign men who were apprehended for gambling escaped from a police station by jumping over the wall. Twenty-three Vietnamese nationals, including these escapees, were apprehended early Sunday morning in Gwangju when police raided a house where they were gambling. The police told them to wait in a meeting room in a police patrol unit while questioning them, but ten fled through a window when police surveillance was lax. The three windows in the meeting room were the semi-open type that open only about 20 centimeters. It's highly likely they escaped through this opening. Unlike in other interrogation rooms or restrooms, the windows had no bars to prevent escape. Also, no guards were placed in the meeting room and the number of gamblers was not checked. The police found out about the breakout thirty minutes later.



[Soundbite]

(Police official (VOICE MODIFIED)): We didn’t think they would escape through that opening. There was no way out of the station except for the door and the windows.



It is not easy to track their whereabouts because some of them are presumed to be illegal aliens or have stolen identities. Police officers have caught some of the fugitives through CCTV analysis and canvassing. They are pursuing the rest. The officers who were at the station will be investigated to see if they had violated the suspect supervision guidelines.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

A South Korean woman was found dead in a pond near Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 6. The woman, an online streamer in her 30s, was traveling the Southeast Asian country with her acquaintance. Local police arrested a Chinese couple on suspicions of murder. The suspects told investigators that the Korean woman had had a seizure while receiving treatment at their clinic. After she died, they carried her body in a car and abandoned it in the pond. South Korean and Cambodian police are considering conducting an autopsy in order to determine the exact cause of her death.

A tour bus fell off from a road 100 kilometers west of Hanoi in Vietnam on Sunday morning. The bus was carrying 29 passengers, including 20 South Korean nationals. In the accident. four South Korean nationals and another person were seriously injured and moved to a hospital. The driver of the bus said that the brakes were not working abruptly.



FLOOD RISK UP AS TRASH BLOCKS DRAINS



[Anchor Lead]

Every summer, the heart of Seoul is regularly submerged under torrential rains. The recurring floods are largely attributed to blockages in the drainage and sewer systems caused by accumulated garbage. The question remains: will this year be any different? We have the details.



[Pkg]

The area around Gangnam Station was flooded during last year's rainstorm. The man who cleaned out trash from the street gutter with his bare hands was nicknamed "Superman."



[Soundbite]

(KBS News Line (Aug. 2022)): An article titled ‘Gangnam Station Superman Shows Up’ is going viral.



Will we need Superman again this year? KBS inspects the drains and gutters near Gangnam Station with an expert. We opened the gutters along the street crowded with bars and restaurants. Cigarette butts were the first thing we saw.



[Soundbite]

A cigarette butt may be small, but when they pile up...



The situation gets worse in the low-lying areas. Hardened grease, vomit, cosmetic items, and plastic wrappers clog the drains. We ended up cleaning them ourselves. Now we come out to the main street. It looks better than the backstreets, but appearances can be deceiving.



[Soundbite]

When it rains, all this trash would be gathered here.



Residue makes the drain covers hard to open.



[Soundbite]

If it’s stuck like this at normal times, it would be harder to open them when it rains.



How about the traditional markets that were hit by the flood? The drains are covered with plastic mats and tarp that stop water passing through.



[Soundbite]

(Merchant (VOICE MODIFIED)): The smell comes up. It’s worse in the summer.



[Soundbite]

(Merchant): People throw garbage and cigarette butts.



This drain is blocked with cement blocks, which is illegal. Amid all this, it's hard to expect another so-called Superman to show up.



[Soundbite]

Kyeong Kwang-suk (KBS Disaster Broadcasting Adviser): If safety measures are not taken, something terrible could happen like being sucked into the drain.



The Seoul city government plans to install rainwater drip boxes at 550,000 locations by October. But that isn't enough to deal with accumulating trash. The rainy season is just around the corner. Everyone is being advised to take interest and preventative measures rather than depending on one Superman.



ORCHARDS SUFFER DAMAGE FROM BEETLES



[Anchor Lead]

Several years ago, the indigenous pest, the White-Spotted Longicorn Beetle, wreaked havoc on Jeju Island's tangerine farms. Nowadays, the plight of the farmers has escalated as this beetle has spread across organic orchards nationwide.



[Pkg]

Harvesting at this eco-friendly blueberry orchard is scheduled to begin soon, but each of the bushes has holes at the bottom. These are traces left by the larvae of the white-spotted longicorn beetle, which gnaw on the inside of the tree trunks until they mature enough to pierce the trunk and get outside. In many cases, this results in the bushes drying out completely down to their roots. The amount of this year's harvest is less than 20 percent of the previous years.



[Soundbite]

Lee Eun-ok (Farmer): After cutting off so many bushes, we cannot generate profits. My husband doesn’t want to come here anymore because he’s too upset.



Eco-friendly farms and orchards do not use pesticides and there are only limited ways they can control and prevent pests, as the white-spotted longicorn beetle had not been classified as an orchard pest until a few years ago.



[Soundbite]

Park Sung-jin (Cheonan Agricultural Technology Center): We have installed beetle traps on a 32-ha. area. Our goal is to reduce the population density of beetles using emergency control.



With more than a hundred varieties of host plants that white-spotted longicorn beetles prey on, damage is now spreading not only to tangerine orchards on Jejudo Island but also to blueberry, fig and apple orchards nationwide, as the popularity of eco-friendly farming grows.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Sun-hwa (Nat’l Institute of Horticultural and Herbal Science): Some host plants are preferred by beetles more than others. This aspect needs to be studied as well.



Various prevention measures are needed given the expensive price of baits used in traps and the difficulties in crop damage insurance subscription.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!