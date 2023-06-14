YOON CRITICIZES CHINA ENVOY’S REMARKS News Today 입력 2023.06.14 (15:07) 수정 2023.06.14 (16:45)

YOON CRITICIZES CHINA ENVOY’S REMARKS



[Anchor Lead]

The escalating controversy surrounding China's Ambassador to South Korea, Xing Haiming, who criticized South Korea government's diplomatic policy as a 'mistake bet', is drawing strong response. President Yoon has labeled the comments as inappropriate, and the Presidential office stressed the need of appropriate actions from China.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has criticized recent remarks by Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming, calling them inappropriate. During a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Yoon stressed the Korea-China relations promote mutual respect and friendship and pursuing common interests is the broad principle. He was also said to have pointed out that the Korean public is displeased with the Chinese ambassador's inappropriate conduct. He also raised concern with the envoy's attitude toward mutual respect and the promotion of friendly ties as a diplomat. Yoon directly remarked on the issue five days after Xing, during a meeting with Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung on Thursday, said that betting on a U.S. win over China would be a mistake, criticizing the Yoon government’s foreign affairs policy. The presidential office took aim at the ambassador on Monday by saying that failure to play a bridging role can harm the national interests of his own country as well as the host country. On Tuesday, the top office added that the ambassador's remarks on bilateral trade relations were inaccurate and that Xing fell short of his duty as a diplomat to promote friendly ties in the spirit of the Vienna Convention. One presidential official said that Seoul is waiting for Beijing to take appropriate measures after careful consideration of the latest issue. The People Power Party has labeled Xing as a "diplomatic figure to be avoided" and called for his deportation. There's also criticism within the DP, with some pointing out that Lee should have raised issue with the ambassador's remarks when they were made.



POLICE ARREST LOAN SHARK RING MEMBERS



[Anchor Lead]

Can you imagine a yearly interest rate of 5,000%? This was an actual case for borrowers ensnared by an illicit lending firm that went beyond imposing extortionate interest rates, resorting even to threats of murder. The police have now apprehended this ruthless criminal organization.



[Pkg]

Mr. Kim in his forties received this message from an online money lender. The threatening message included a photo of his baby. Mr. Kim had borrowed 200,000 won from this money lender two years ago. He had to pay back 350,000 won only a week later. He had to continue borrowing more money from lenders to pay the interest, increasing his debt to 690 million won. The annual interest was calculated to be more than 5,000%.



[Soundbite]

(Victim (VOICE MODIFIED)): They said that they’re at the hospital and one of them will pretend to be the baby’s father and kill the baby.



The loan shark threatened another victim to pay hundreds of thousands of won per hour for a late fee.



[Soundbite]

(Illegal Money Lender (VOICE MODIFIED)): You have a two-hour late fee. 600,000 won for the afternoon and 200,000 won for the morning, totaling 800,000 won.



The so-called 'Manager Kang ring' carried out the crime meticulously. At the top was the ringleader who oversaw the operation, which was divided thoroughly among loan counselors, profit withdrawal men and money deliverers. The organization members are not allowed to know the identities of one another. It's estimated that more than 100 billion won went to the crime ring. The money was used to buy luxury cars or squandered on entertainment.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jeong-man (Gangwon Provincial Police): The ring leader had prepared for the police and hired a front man.



Police caught 123 members of the illegal private lending company for violating the lender registration process and arrested ten, including the ring leader. The police decided to preserve 3.4 billion won collected as proceeds from a crime and help the victims to file lawsuits to get their money back.



HOSPITAL SCAMS CANCER PATIENTS



[Anchor Lead]

A renowned alternative medicine hospital in Seoul's Gangnam, famed for cancer treatments, abruptly shut down after collecting large prepayments. This has stranded desperate cancer patients, leaving millions of won tied up in their care. Police investigation is now underway.



[Pkg]

This Korean medicine hospital in Seoul's Gangnam area is famous for treating final-stage cancer. We visited the hospital after receiving information that it was bombarded with requests for refunds as it was about to close down.



[Soundbite]

(Patient): (How much have you paid?) Around KRW 40 mn. All my money is here.



The hospital staff said it was only suspending operations for a few days, not closing down for good.



[Soundbite]

(Hospital staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): A public health center inspected us and requested that our operation be suspended for four days.



We visited the hospital again to find out if this was true. Although it's business hours, the hospital doors are tightly closed and all the lights inside are off. It turns out the hospital's business license was canceled back in April for alleged fraud and operation by a non-medical practitioner. The hospital concealed that and continued to receive prepaid medical fees from its patients up until it was shut down.



[Soundbite]

(Patient (VOICE MODIFIED)): They pushed us to buy packages and assured us there was nothing to worry about.



Most of the victims were cancer patients in need of urgent health care. Some paid 15 million won in advance, others as much as 150 million won. The total amount of damage is estimated at over 3 billion won.



[Soundbite]

(Patient (VOICE MODIFIED)): They told hospitalized patients to leave all of a sudden. It’s immensely stressful.



Some 90 patients have filed a petition urging a police investigation. The National Health Insurance Service has also requested a probe.



[Soundbite]

Chang Sung-hwan (Patients’ attorney): The hospital told us to hand in written requests for refunds, but now it’s silent.



Police have booked the hospital director and others on fraud charges and issued travel bans, while also raiding the hospital. The hospital says the director has resigned and it has filed a suit over what it calls an "illegitimate decision" to cancel the hospital's business license.



SEOUL LIT UP IN PURPLE FOR BTS ANNIV.



[Anchor Lead]

Yesterday marked the 10th anniversary of global sensation BTS' debut. In tribute, Seoul's landmarks were illuminated in symbolic purple. Fans worldwide joined the festivities in South Korea, marking the group's remarkable decade in music.



[Pkg]

From Namsan Seoul Tower to the Sevit floating islands and major bridges on the Hangang River. Key landmarks in Seoul have turned purple, the color symbolizing K-pop sensation BTS. Shown on the outer wall of the Dongdaemun Design Plaza are the words "BTS Presents Everywhere." The BTS Festa, marking the tenth anniversary of the band's debut on June 13, 2013, continues throughout this week in Seoul. BTS' global fan club, the ARMY, has gathered from across the globe for the festivities. They sing songs at Han River parks and take photos at memorable sites, each celebrating the anniversary in their own way.



[Soundbite]

(BTS fan from the U.S.)



[Soundbite]

(BTS fan from Mexico)



In a social media post, BTS leader RM said it will continue to be unfamiliar, nervous and painful in the days ahead but the band will still march forward. The BTS Festa will reach its climax on Saturday. An exhibition of the members' stage costumes will go on display at Yeouido Hangang park while RM himself will appear in person to meet fans. From 8:30 p.m., hit songs by BTS will be played for 30 minutes accompanied by a fireworks display featuring narration by member Jungkook. Seoul City will increase the operation of subway trains and buses around the time the events come to an end and also deploy safety personnel to prevent crowd-related accidents.



EX-JUSTICE MINISTER DISMISSED FROM SNU



[Anchor Lead]

Seoul National University's faculty disciplinary committee voted to fire ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who was indicted in December of 2019 and found partially guilty of influencing college admission procedures for his children and asking for academic favors. The former Justice Minister wrote on Facebook that he is disappointed at SNU's rash and excessive measure and that he would appeal immediately.



ITEMS TO DEFEND WOMEN LIVING ALONE



[Anchor Lead]

There are around 710,000 single women households in Gyeonggi-do province. Serious crimes targeting these lone residents are on the rise. We look into some self-protection products designed for such women.



[Pkg]

These items are designed to help women, especially those living alone, protect themselves. This door lock installed on a door knob prevents the door from being opened from outside. For those who are afraid to open their windows because of possible intrusions, this item costing just 5-thousand won can be of great help.



[Soundbite]

Min Kang-yong (Bucheon City Gov’t): It opens only to a certain degree while allowing for ventilation and offering protection.



A self-defense spray comes in handy when someone follows or threatens from behind. This whistle produces a 70-decibel alarm with a push of a button. A sensor attached to the door immediately sends alerts to the user's mobile phone when an intruder enters the house. A home security camera allows the homeowner to check on intruders in real time and even expel them.



[Soundbite]

Who’s there?



The Gyeonggi-do Province government will provide some 600 million won to ten thousand women living alone over four years to help them purchase self-defense items. Each city and county will provide self-defense packages to their residents. Bucheon City has already started receiving applications. Women who have fallen victim to crimes before are given a priority. Some 140 low-income households will be selected for funding.



[Soundbite]

Park Eun-kyung (Bucheon City Gov’t): Although we can’t provide funding to all households, women should make sure to purchase self-defense items to protect themselves.



As of 2021, there were 3.58 million households with women living alone in Korea. Home intrusions targeting them surged by more than 60 percent between 2016 and 2021.



DISABILITY GROUP MISUSES CITY SUBSIDY



[Anchor Lead]

The police started investigating the allegation that Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination used subsidies from the Seoul metropolitan government to stage protests at subway stations. Earlier, People Power Party Representative Ha Tae-keung tipped the police, claiming that circumstantial evidence indicated that the disability advocate groups belonging to SADD had paid daily wages to protesters amounting to several billion won from the Seoul city government's coffer for public jobs. SADD argued that it hadn't received any subsidy from the central government or Seoul, adding that it will report Representative Ha to the police.



GREEN ALGAE INVADE JEJU SHORES



[Anchor Lead]

Jejudo Island's coasts are grappling with a recurring influx of algae, leading authorities to contemplate dismantling their breakwaters to combat this ecological challenge.



[Pkg]

A beach on Jejudo Island has turned completely green. The culprit is the green algae also known as sea lettuce. Cleanup work is underway for the second day using heavy equipment but the amount is massive so the task sees no end.



[Soundbite]

Moon Dae-heon (Algae cleanup crew): It’s really frustrating as a local resident myself. The algae flow in again just the same the next day.



The algae has been left unchecked for too long, causing it to rot. The outside may seem dry and crusty but the inside is damp, smelly and filled with insects. Tourists to the beach are turned away by the ghastly, unpleasant sight.



[Soundbite]

Lee Myeong-sin (Tourist): We were excited to come here to have fun. But the sheer volume and stench of the algae is too much.



Breakwaters are artificial structures created to stop the flow of seawater into coastal areas. But together with drainage water from sea farms and rising water temperatures, the structures served to foster conditions for explosive algae growth.



[Soundbite]

Son Yeong-baek (Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology): We need to tackle water discharged from sea farms and also make changes to the port structure to improve circulation.



Jeju officials are considering dismantling the seawalls but this is not the only area where green laver poses serious concerns. Due to similar reasons, Jeju's eastern coastal areas such as Hamdeok, Gujwa and Seongsan are also plagued by the green menace. Some 23-thousand tons of algae were retrieved from the island in the past 3 years, with around 100 million won spent on the cleanup each year in the absence of effective countermeasures.

