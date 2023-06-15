N. KOREA MAKES NAVER PHISHING SITE News Today 입력 2023.06.15 (15:04) 수정 2023.06.15 (16:45)

N. KOREA MAKES NAVER PHISHING SITE



[Anchor Lead]

In a striking cyber threat, a fake website mimicking South Korea's leading portal, Naver, has been detected. Suspected to be a North Korean 'phishing' ploy, the National Intelligence Service has swiftly blocked access and begun investigations.



[Pkg]

An internet website screen. A green search box, email, cafes, news and even weather information. It looks identical to the South Korean portal Naver, or naver.com. The only difference is the address – naverportal.com. It's a bogus website. Users who mistake it for the authentic Naver website can get their IDs and passwords stolen if they log in. The website lures potential victims using the so-called phishing method. It's the first time an entire portal has been found to have been duplicated. The NIS believes the fake website was created by North Korea. However the agency is not disclosing further details to prevent risk of asset theft. The NIS immediately blocked access to the website and is tracing down its overseas server. It's also urging users to access portals by typing in their address firsthand or adding more security steps in the settings.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Seung-joo (School of Cybersecurity, Korea Univ.): In addition to the ID and password, more authorization steps should be taken such as text messages. That alone is enough to protect users from hacking. You can also block access from overseas websites in the settings.



Naver says it has stepped up monitoring of hacking attempts.



N. KOREA SUED OVER LIAISON OFFICE



[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Unification has filed a damage suit against North Korea for blowing up a joint liaison office in Gaeseong in 2020. The government filed with the Seoul Central District Court, demanding that the North pay 44.7 billion won in compensation for the damage incurred on the South's state properties. This is the first time the South Korean government has filed a suit against the North Korean regime. North Korea demolished the inter-Korean liaison office on June 16, 2020, in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent by North Korean defectors across the border.



YOON ORDERS SOLAR POWER SCANDAL PROBE



[Anchor Lead]

The Board of Audit and Inspection has unearthed numerous corruption cases within the solar power project, a flagship initiative of the Moon Jae-in administration. Promptly after this disclosure, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered additional inspections, potentially implicating numerous officials connected to the project.



[Pkg]

The Board of Audit and Inspection announced on June 13th its inspection result on a renewable energy scandal. They further requested investigation on 13 people, including the sitting Gunsan mayor, for preferential treatment of a particular solar power company. The BAI is also looking into some 250 public agency employees who made money on the solar power business without a concurrent job permission. On the following day, President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed relevant authorities to carry out inspection and other follow-up measures.



[Soundbite]

Lee Do-woon (Spokesperson, Presidential office): President Yoon instructed the public office discipline secretary to thoroughly investigate all the decision makers of the solar power project.



A large number of public officials involved in the renewable energy project are likely to be inspected, followed by requests for disciplinary action or investigation. President Yoon has been criticizing the former administration's nuclear power phase-out policy and the subsequent solar power project boom as ideological. He even mentioned the possibility of taking legal actions against those involved in the scandal.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President (Sept. 15, 2022)): It's deplorable that people's tax money was used in ‘the rights cartel' scandal.



There are those who believe the corruption among a few public officials is leading to an attack on the former government. However, an official with the Office of the President emphasized that the latest probe is targeting only those associated with the solar power project scandal and not the former government. Around the first anniversary of President Yoon's inauguration, the Office of the President announced related measures while sharpening its criticism of the former administration. Those measures include tougher moves on labor unions such as stronger responses to illegal protests and audits on the subsidies given to private groups. The Office of the President insists that it is simply focused on 'normalizing the abnormal,' and not targeting the former administration.



DOCTOR SHORTAGE AT LOCAL HOSPITALS



[Anchor Lead]

A deepening doctor shortage crisis looms in regional healthcare facilities. Despite offering salaries up to 1 billion won, hospitals in areas like Cheongju are struggling to hire, stoking fears of a widening healthcare gap.



[Pkg]

There hasn't been a pulmonologist at Cheongju Medical Center since February. A place for bronchoscopy has been set up in the hospital but the room stands empty as no doctor was available to use the machine. Only one doctor remains each in the cardiology and gastroenterology departments. The hospital posted a wanted ad but no news of a hire so far.



[Soundbite]

Choi Mun-sik (Cheongju Medical Center): The hospital president is using his connections to find doctors but no one has applied for the job yet.



Another public hospital doesn't have enough doctors to work shifts, resulting in inadequate care for patients. More troubling is that more than half of some 20 doctors working there are older than 60. Also, the turnover rate is so high that the hospital is running wanted ads for doctors all year round.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-ryong (Chungju Medical Center): One doctor performs surgery and sees outpatients. Even a department that has doctors doesn't have enough for different disciplines. We run wanted ads all through the year.



Private hospitals are in a more dire situation. This hospital was looking for a cardiologist and offered an annual salary of one billion won. But the job notice had to be re-posted since no one applied for it. Most doctors want to work in the capital region and the lack of doctors worsened the working environment in local hospitals.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Na Bak-ju (University of Seoul): There should be at least three doctors in one department. So there should be more public hospitals as well as enough investment in doctors.



The shortage of doctors in both public and private hospitals continues amid a growing scarcity of local medical services.



DIFFERING BENEFITS FOR WAR VETERANS



[Anchor Lead]

Disparities in monthly benefits for Korean war veterans, depending on their place of residence, is causing disappointment among those who served in conflicts like the Korean War and Vietnam War. Despite recent efforts to standardize benefits across regions, veterans are calling for an end to what they see as discriminatory practices in recognition of their national service.



[Pkg]

In 1970, Lee Hyun-kyu went to fight in the Vietnam War for a year as a member of the Maengho Unit. Recognized as a war veteran, he receives in monthly compensation 390,000 won from the central government and 100,000 won from the Gwangju Metropolitan Government. However, he felt disappointed after learning that war veterans receive a different amount of benefits depending on where they reside.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hyun-kyu (Vietnam War veteran): I took great pride in contributing to the nation's development. It feels like that pride has been damaged.



The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs disclosed the amount of honorary allowances local governments hand out to war veterans. Each month, the Gwangju Metropolitan Government gives 130,000 won to those aged 80 or older and 100,000 to those younger than 80. In Jeollanam-do Province, Gangjin and Wando counties give 100,000 won. In the neighboring Shinan County, war veterans receive up to 230,000 won. In Hwacheon, Gangwon-do Province, it is 460,000 won, the largest amount across the nation. That amounts to four times more compared to the smallest financial assistance provided.



[Soundbite]

Park Cheong-young (Hwacheon-gun County office): Our county is located near the border of N. Korea. So we are honoring people of national merit with special consideration.



These disparities are due to varying local government's financial conditions and the number of war veterans living in each region. Last December, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs sent a notice asking local governments to adjust the war veterans' benefits to the national average of 158,000 won. But, it was just a recommendation. The government recently upgraded the state agency on veterans affairs from a sub-ministry level to a full-fledged ministry in a show of respect for veterans and recognized patriots. However, the pecuniary compensation still differs by region. The number of state-recognized war veterans stands at 230,000.



DISABLED FACE HURDLES IN PUBLIC TRANSIT



[Anchor Lead]

The new 'Considerate Zone' campaign for wheelchair users on public transport is ironically causing discomfort instead of assistance. This was revealed when the KBS news team navigated the subway in wheelchairs, highlighting unintended consequences of the initiative.



[Pkg]

A subway station in Seoul. Right in front of the entrance there is a sticker indicating a caring space for those with disabilities. It means disabled passengers should be given priority when boarding trains. KBS tried using the space during rush hour.



[Soundbite]

Lee Won-hee (KBS reporter): My wheelchair is standing right where the sticker is. But when the elevator door opens, I have to move backwards to make way for people exiting the elevator.



We end up moving back to stand in a line along with others. We have to apologize multiple times. What is it like for people with actual disabilities who have to use the subway like this on a daily basis?



[Soundbite]

Excuse me.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Yoon-sun (Korean Network for Accessible Tourism): Things would have been different if they had conducted an on-site simulation at least once.



Some say such ostensibly well-intended measures are just for show.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Yoon-sun (Korean Network for Accessible Tourism): There's no need for any special care, just the option of being able to stand in line like everyone else. That's when vulnerable users are on equal grounds with others.



The zone was not the only obstacle that we encountered that day. A wide gap between the platform and the train was another hindrance.



[Soundbite]

I may fall in. Could you help me? (One, two, three!) Thank you.



Safety belts designed for people with disabilities were also difficult to use.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seong-yeon (Disability Discrimination Act of Solidarity): There should be flexible measures to let people with and without disabilities board public transit. But Korea's lacking such measures at this point.



A campaign to create caring space for those with disabilities is currently underway in the Seoul metropolitan area. The Korea Elevator Safety Agency has invested 35 million won in it. The agency says the pilot project received positive feedback in Daejeon, but the local association of persons with developmental disabilities said it was of little use. The Elevator Safety Agency vowed to devise other solutions.



REVISION ON KBS TV FEE COLLECTIONS



[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Communications Commission has begun the process of revising an enforcement ordinance to separate the collection of television license fees for KBS from electricity bills. Currently, monthly license fees for KBS are included in electricity bills charged on every household with a television receiver. The broadcasting watchdog approved the revision on Wednesday with two commissioners in favor and one against it. The revision bans bundling the television licence fees in bills collected by other agencies. In response, KBS vowed to take legal measures against the revision.



FORESTS CRUCIAL FOR REDUCING METHANE



[Anchor Lead]

Dense forests, already recognized for their role in absorbing pollutants and carbon dioxide, have been found to effectively absorb methane, a stronger greenhouse gas, according to a recent study.



[Pkg]

A lush green forest with tree branches full of leaves. On the ground, there are piles of fallen leaves and other by-products. Underneath is dark black soil. Organic matters form in the soil from the decomposition of fallen leaves. When methane levels are measured in a sealed environment, methane concentration levels were found to decrease over time. This soil rich in organic matters contains bacteria that feed on methane. They are called methanotrophs and they live in soil containing large amounts of organic matters.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-hyun (Yonsei University): A lot of methane... (is absorbed from here?) Yes, methane is absorbed in well-ventilated areas. When there are many organic matters in the soil, it becomes much lighter.



An analysis shows that forests in Korea consume 6.2 million tons of methane in the air annually. That's tantamount to absorbing carbon dioxide emitted by 3.2 million vehicles every year. A simulation of forests' absorption of methane shows that it has improved by 40% from previous years.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kang Ho-jeong (Yonsei University): By preserving forests not only can we increase the absorption of carbon dioxide but also eliminate methane, which causes global warming. It plays a very important role in mitigating climate change.



Methane is emitted not only by factories at industrial complexes but also in daily life when using city gas or during rice cultivation. It's a greenhouse gas that is 34 times stronger than CO2. Two years ago, the international community signed the Global Methane Pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030 from the 2020 levels. With factors contributing to climate change becoming more diverse, the role of forests in keeping the environment clean remains undoubtedly evident.

