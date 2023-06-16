YOON CALLS FOR PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH News Today 입력 2023.06.16 (15:11) 수정 2023.06.16 (16:45)

YOON CALLS FOR PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH



[Anchor Lead]

Yesterday marked the dual anniversaries of the first Battle of Yeonpyeong and the Inter-Korean Joint Declaration. South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, commemorating the day, oversaw the nation's largest live-fire military drill, affirming a stance of 'peace through strength' against potential North Korean threats.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

The enemy has begun an artillery attack.



The South Korean KF-16 fighter jets hit the target with utter precision using air ammunition to ward off North Korea's military provocations. The South Korean Air Force's latest stealth fighters F-35 launch a counteroffensive. After drone reconnaissance, the South Korean and U.S. combined unit attacks the enemy's tanks with the latest assault amphibious vehicles. The joint ROK-U.S. live-fire exercise was held under President Yoon's personal supervision. It's the first time in eight years a military drill of this nature was supervised by the president. It is also the largest in scale to deploy cutting-edge military power. President Yoon is stressing peace through strength.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): True peace is when we protect our national security with our own strength, as opposed to fake peace that depends on the enemy's good will.



Yoon has posted a message on social media saying June 15th marks the 24th anniversary of South Korea's victory in the first Battle of Yeonpyeong. He said only overwhelming strength can bring real peace rather than fake peace that South Korea would need to beg the enemy for. He also vowed to take stern and firm action against North Korea's reckless provocations. Although he did not explain what exactly he meant by "fake peace," it can be interpreted as a reference to his predecessor's North Korea policies that emphasized dialogue. Yoon did not mention the Inter-Korean Joint Declaration, which was also signed on June 15th and served as a milestone in promoting inter-Korean dialogue. A presidential official said peace and military exercises do not contradict each other and the president always says that military tensions on the Korean Peninsula should be eased through dialogue and peace. The Ministry of Unification says it believes the efforts of the previous administrations to improve inter-Korean ties should be inherited and the existing agreements respected.



N. KOREA FIRES 2 BALLISTIC MISSILES



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea Thursday night after a hiatus of over two months. The launch is seen as a response to the joint live-fire drill attended by President Yoon Suk Yeol. We'll have more on this story as it develops.



[Pkg]

North Korea launched its first ballistic missiles in two months. Two short-range ballistic missiles were launched from the Sunan area toward the East Sea at 7:25 p.m. and 7:37 p.m., respectively. The missiles flew about 780 kilometers and fell in an area the Japanese government believes is within the exclusive economic zone. The last time North Korea launched ballistic missiles was on April 13th. It was also the day when the regime first revealed Hwasong-18, an ICBM propelled by solid fuel. On May 31st, North Korea had launched a rocket it claimed was carrying a military recon satellite toward the West Sea. But South Korea believes it was a long-range ballistic missile named Chollima-1. Immediately before the latest missile launch, North Korea condemned the joint live-fire drill inspected by President Yoon Suk Yeol. In a statement released by the regime's defense spokesman, South Korea's latest military exercise was called a hostile anti-North Korea military exercise. The spokesman also stated that North Korea strongly denounces and sternly warns against such provocative and irresponsible actions that cause military tension in the region. Through the statement the North also threatened that it would respond fiercely to any type of demonstrative actions and provocations by the enemy.



[Soundbite]

Hong Min (Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification): N. Korea is likely to have thought that it should send a warning about the resumption of the drill and that it should send a strong political message about Pres. Yoon observing the exercise.



North Korea has already warned that it will launch another military recon satellite as soon as possible and this time without prior notification. The Joint Chiefs of Staff upped vigilance against more provocations while maintaining readiness by cooperating closely with the U.S.



N. KOREAN ROCKET WRECKAGE SALVAGED



[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean military has retrieved a portion of a North Korean space rocket that fell into the West Sea on May 31 after a failed launch. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the wreckage salvaged Thursday night is being transported to Pyeongtaek. The cylinder-shaped object is 15 meter long with a diameter of 2 to 3 meters. The military believes it to be the second stage of the rocket, After it's transported, South Korean and U.S. authorities will jointly conduct a thorough probe.



PREGNANT WOMAN SHOT IN SEATTLE



[Anchor Lead]

In a tragic daytime incident in Seattle, a Korean couple traveling by car were shot at. The wife, who was eight months pregnant, sadly did not survive and, despite an emergency delivery at the hospital, the baby too lost its life. A 30-year-old male suspect was apprehended at the scene by the police, who are currently probing the motive behind this heinous act.



[Pkg]

It's 11 a.m. June 13th local time in Seattle, Washington state. A man approaches a car waiting at an intersection and fires multiple shots aiming at the driver's seat. The driver was a Korean-American man. He was in the car with his wife, who was eight months pregnant. The couple owned a Japanese restaurant in Seattle.



[Soundbite]

(Victims' acquaintance)



The Seattle Police Department says that shortly after the shooting incident, the woman was taken to the hospital but passed away. Her baby, who was emergently delivered, also died later. The husband was reportedly wounded in his arm but was released from hospital a day later.



[Soundbite]

(Victims' acquaintance)



The Seattle Police Department took in the suspect, a 30-year-old man identified as Cordell Goosby, into custody at the scene of the alleged homicide. When police officers approached the suspect, he raised his hands in surrender and said, "I did it." He said he decided to open fire after he saw a gun in the other car. However, police have analyzed the surveillance video and found that there was no interaction whatsoever between the suspect and the victims. The gun used in the crime was stolen from Lakewood, Washington. According to sources, the suspect also has a 2017 criminal record of using deadly weapons in the state of Illinois. The locals are offering condolences over the passing of the pregnant woman and her newborn child.



[Soundbite]

(Victims' acquaintance)



The local media is covering the tragic incident and questioning the suspect's motive. The Seattle Police Department says they are investigating from all angles and left open the possibility of a hate crime.



BRIEFING ON FUKUSHIMA WATER RELEASE



[Anchor Lead]

Amid escalating concerns over the imminent release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, the government has announced daily briefings to address public fears. As Japan prepares to test the release facility this week, these briefings aim to help alleviate public anxiety.



[Pkg]

The government readily refuted assorted suspicions surrounding the Fukushima radioactive water release raised by the media and the National Assembly. It denied the report that only the water from the upper part of the water tank holding the treated waste water was sampled without giving it a proper mix for accurate analysis. The question was first raised when Tokyo Electric Power Company presented its analysis report to the IAEA. The government also responded to the claim that radioactive substances up to 20,000 times higher than the standard were detected even after the water was filtered by the advanced liquid processing system known as the ALPS.



[Soundbite]

Park Gu-yeon (Office of Gov't Policy Coordination): The water is not released in a contaminated state. Japan said that it will keep purifying and diluting the water using ALPS until the water meets the standards.



The controversy surrounding the presence of tritium even after undergoing ALPS was also shot down.



[Soundbite]

Heo Gyun-young (Governmental Technology Review Committee): A person is exposed to about 0.1 millisievert of radiation when an X-ray is taken at a hospital. After the diluted radioactive water is released to the sea, we are exposed to only 0.00003 millisievert from the remaining tritium.



When demanded that another means should be sought to dispose of the large quantity of contaminated water, the government explained discharging to the ocean is the best option for now. Ocean and air releases are the only two methods regulated by international standards. The government claimed that the ocean release method is better for Korea.



[Soundbite]

Heo Gyun-young (Governmental Technology Review Committee): It's not easy to monitor the environment in the air. Technological hurdles include how to collect air samples and where to install the monitors.



From this point on, the government will hold daily briefings on the matter throughout the weekdays. Also, the government inspection team that had visited the Fukushima nuclear plant last month said that it will announce its final analysis report before Japan's wastewater release.



DP LAWMAKERS VISIT CHINA AMID TENSIONS



[Anchor Lead]

A delegation of main opposition Democratic Party lawmakers who are visiting China told reporters in Beijing on Thursday that cultural exchanges are all the more necessary amid strained bilateral relations, referring to the ongoing diplomatic spat caused by Chinese ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming's controversial remarks. They said those remarks were not taken into consideration in their decision to visit China. The lawmakers also relayed the Chinese foreign ministry's promise to proactively review its current policy of excluding South Korea from list of countries where Chinese group tours are allowed.



CHANEL DEMANDS PERSONAL INFO



[Anchor Lead]

Crowds lining up for limited items at luxury boutiques is a regular spectacle. But at a Korean store of Chanel, eyebrows are raised as customers are required to share personal details, including their mobile number and birth date, just to secure a spot in line.



[Pkg]

Kim Hee-jong visited Lotte Department Store in Seoul last month with his wife and daughter. At a Chanel store, he received a rather unpleasant request when trying to get a number ticket to wait in line.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hee-jong (Seoul resident): A clerk blocked us, demanding me and my daughter also write down our date of birth info in order to enter.



The store insisted that not only the purchaser but also the accompanying party provide their name, date of birth and contact info. They claim it's necessary to prevent proxy purchases due to the restricted purchasing limit per person.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hee-jong (Seoul resident): Chanel is basically regarding everyone as a prospective criminal, which shows how they look down on Korean consumers.



KBS confronted Chanel over its unique policy as other luxury brands do not request such personal information from shoppers. Chanel Korea explained that customers who don't agree to provide the info and would just want to browse can enter the store. We went out to check if that was true.



[Soundbite]

(Chanel store employee (VOICE MODIFIED)): (If we don't provide date of birth, we can't enter the store?) We can't help you register if you're reluctant to provide the info.



The clerk assured us the collected info is discarded right away.



[Soundbite]

(Chanel store employee (VOICE MODIFIED)): We initialize the data every day so we do not permanently store it.



However the statement differs from the stance conveyed by the head office. Chanel Korea told KBS that the gathered info is kept for one year. It said the policy is aimed at offering the best boutique experience for customers and Korea is the only country where the policy is in place.



[Soundbite]

Choi Gyeong-jin (Former chief, Personal Information Protection Law Association): If customer identification and enforcing purchase limits are really necessary, verifying one's name or ID card at the time of purchase would be sufficient.



Two years ago, Chanel Korea paid fines of some 120 million won over a data leak involving some 80-thousand customers who had purchased its cosmetic products.



SUBWAY CARD ALARM FOR SENIORS



[Anchor Lead]

Starting yesterday, Seoul subway stations have begun playing a new automated message for seniors when their discount tickets are scanned, to prevent misues of these benefits. However this has sparked mixed reactions.



[Pkg]

A turnstile at Hyehwa Station for subway line number 4 in Seoul. An unfamiliar announcement is heard.



[Soundbite]

Dear senior, we wish you good health.



It's a newly implemented message that can be heard when passengers aged 65 and older use their transportation cards offering benefits to seniors. These announcements currently play at 10 subway stations used by large numbers of elderly people. They include Seoul Station, Sindorim Station and Eungam Station. Seniors appear to be split on this.



[Soundbite]

Lee Bok-gil (Uijeongbu resident): It sounds very energetic and it makes me feel good as a senior.



[Soundbite]

(Passenger using transportation card for seniors): I don't like having my age disclosed to others. I wish they stop this announcement.



The announcements have been introduced to prevent fare evasions using cards for seniors. Up until recently it was hard for station workers to detect illegal free rides, because only a red light went on when transportation cards for seniors were used. The Seoul metropolitan government has detected more than 173,000 cases of subway fare evasions over the past four years. Of those, more than 120,000 cases involve illegal use of transportation cards for the elderly. An analysis shows that 30% of Seoul Metro's deficit, which amounts to one trillion won, is attributed to illegal free rides.



[Soundbite]

(Seoul Metro official): We can detect illegal free rides among young passengers more quickly and easily when this announcement plays.



The announcements will play on a pilot basis for three months, but their effectiveness has yet to be proven.



[Soundbite]

Cho Seung-bin (Seoul resident): With so many people rushing from behind, the announcement will probably be almost inaudible.



Those caught for fare evasion are levied a fine amounting to a sum that's 30 times the subway fare.

