YOON TO PROMOTE EXPO BID IN FRANCE News Today 입력 2023.06.19 (14:58) 수정 2023.06.19 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

YOON TO PROMOTE EXPO BID IN FRANCE



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has departed for France to campaign for Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, followed by a state visit to Vietnam, focusing on economic activities joined by over 200 business executives.



[Pkg]

President Yoon has left for France to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the city of Busan. He will attend the general assembly of the Bureau International Expositions, the organizer of the event, in Paris. Yoon will deliver a speech in English to promote the bid, in what is practically the final chance to promote Busan as a host city ahead of a vote slated for November. The presidential office says the 30-minute presentation will outline Busan's advantages in hosting the World Expo. Yoon will be joined by singer Psy. Karina, leader of girl group Aespa, and soprano Jo Sumi will join via video to help promote the bid. Yoon is also set to hold a summit with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. With France being a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the two leaders will likely discuss international security issues, including the Indo-Pacific Strategy.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-hyo (Principal Deputy Nat’l Security Adviser (June 13)): The upcoming summit will help expand bilateral cooperation through shared values, as France is the cradle of universal values such as freedom, human rights and the rule of law, which are pursued also by our government.



Yoon will also pay a state visit to Vietnam, South Korea's third largest trading partner. With the two nations being comprehensive strategic partners, Yoon is determined to further strengthen Korea's ties with Vietnam through the upcoming summit. The top office says the upcoming visit will set the stage for promoting diplomacy with the ASEAN bloc in full gear. It added the primary goals of Yoon's visit are to expand supply chain cooperation and exports. The president will be accompanied by 205 business people from Korean conglomerates and SMEs, with multiple MOUs expected to be signed.



N. KOREA DENOUNCES SATELLITE FAILURE



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea's state media reports that the ruling Workers' Party held an enlarged plenary meeting of its Central Committee for three days from Friday. With North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, the politburo of the committee said that the botched satellite launch last month was the gravest failure. It also heavily reprimanded those in charge of the launch. The Rodong Sinmun. the organ of the ruling party, reported that in the meeting, the party presented the task of boosting the nation's reconnaissance capability with a successful satellite launch.



AI EXPANDS TO LEGAL SERVICES



[Anchor Lead]

The race is on in industries to leverage conversational AI like ChatGPT and Bard, with a recent debut of a law-specialized AI service. Yet, there's urgent need for discussions on its optimal use and boundaries.



[Pkg]

Law GPT answers legal questions by studying 400,000 legal cases.



[Soundbite]

It showed a precedent right away.



This is one of the latest chat-type artificial intelligence services. If a person got hurt while trying to avoid a ferocious dog that was off leash, how can the dog owner be held responsible? When this question was entered, the AI service came up with pertinent laws and precedents. But its accuracy has room for improvement. The AI service took the ferry sinking disaster in 2014 as a case in which the Serious Accidents Punishment Act enacted just last year can be applied to, and called stalking a misdemeanor because it didn't know about the Stalking Punishment Act.



[Soundbite]

Im Young-ik (CEO, Intellicon): We don’t have enough data, so we need to enter more legal data to reduce errors and boost reliability.



This AI system developed by a law firm analyzes the risks of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act for businesses.



[Soundbite]

Sohn Do-il (Lawyer): Simple assignments are given to automated systems so that lawyers can focus on more difficult decision-making work.



The service is used as a mere search engine in the legal sector but it could carry out more work-related functions once the technology develops further.



[Soundbite]

Lee Eun-sung (Korean Bar Association): Someone who’s not a lawyer cannot handle legal matters. But currently AI is neither a lawyer nor a person.



When AI starts handling more legal matters, the legal profession should think harder about whether using AI violates the Attorney-at-Law Act.



COMPETITION FOR CHEAPER PHONE PLANS



[Anchor Lead]

Currently, MVNO phone operators that offer cheaper plans, backed by major carriers, are aggressively attracting customers with substantial discounts like 'zero fee' plans. However, this intense competition is expected to be short-lived. Why? We have the details.



[Pkg]

Lee Kyung-hye receives discounts on her mobile phone bill under a family plan since she is a long-time customer of a telecom firm. In order to increase her data usage, she purchased another cheaper phone plan from a mobile virtual network operator. Purchasing a new MVNO phone plan is cheaper than changing her phone plan with the current carrier she uses.



[Soundbite]

Lee Kyung-hye (MVNO user): If I purchase additional data from my carrier, the price goes up by 5,000 won or 6,000 won per gigabyte of data. But this MVNO gives 4.5 gigabytes of data for 8,000 won, which is far better.



MVNOs are fiercely competing to attract customers. They offer deals that charge no fees for a certain period of time or guarantee lower fees for life. There is even a 5G plan that costs less than 10,000 won a month. So far this year, more than 13 million Koreans are using cheaper phone plans with MVNOs. Last month alone, some 110,000 people switched from the nation's top three carriers to MVNOs. These surprisingly lower prices are, paradoxically, thanks to support from the big three telecom companies. SKT, KT and LG U+ receive fees from MVNOs for leasing out and using their wireless network infrastructure. It remains unclear how long this discount competition will last.



[Soundbite]

(MVNO official (VOICE MODIFIED)): Subsidies may be good for customers. But it doesn’t help promote operators’ productivity. If so, customers should be given subsidies for life. But they are not. Subsidies will stop eventually.



There are concerns that smaller companies with limited financial capacity will be driven out of the market and only larger companies will survive. The government plans to devise measures to support and bolster the MVNO industry within this month.



BATTERY RECYCLING MARKET GROWING



[Anchor Lead]

With the recent surge in electric vehicle usage, the industry of refurbishing batteries for 'reuse' or extracting core materials for 'recycling' into new batteries is flourishing. The market for battery reuse and recycling is projected to grow nearly 20-fold within the next seven years compared to its current state.



[Pkg]

An old, discarded electric vehicle battery is thoroughly washed using a grinder. This company buys discarded batteries, measures their remaining life, and re-makes them into nearly brand-new ones. One discarded battery costs around 3-5 million won at used car auctions. Re-assembled batteries can be sold for 10 million won, only half the price of a new product.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sung-jin (CEO, Battery recycling company): Even after 10 years of use and 200,000 km of distance driven, the battery life is still over 80%. Re-using them help save costs and protect the environment.



This EV, which has been severely damaged in an accident, is only four years old, meaning its battery has a long remaining life.



[Soundbite]

Nam Jun-hee (CEO, Battery recycling company): Damaged batteries that we receive only have broken cases or just a few of the 32 modules damaged.



Batteries removed from scrapped vehicles can also be used to store electricity produced by solar power panels in households or offices. Severely damaged batteries that cannot be re-used anymore contain key minerals in their cathode materials that can be extracted for further use. With the global prices of secondary battery materials soaring lately, battery recycling has emerged as a promising sector that can help secure a stable supply chain and protect the environment. Korea's battery recycling market, which is currently estimated at 700 billion won, is predicted to grow to 12 trillion won by 2030 and 600 trillion won by 2050.



PHISHED MONEY RETRIEVED FROM OVERSEAS



[Anchor Lead]

Through international judicial cooperation, South Korea has for the first time retrieved the money a South Korean lost to a foreign phisher. With the help of Taiwanese judicial agencies, the Justice Ministry brought back some 45 million won to South Korea on Monday. In 2019, a 70-something South Korean fell prey to a phishing scam and lost half of his life savings. The Taiwanese phisher left South Korea the following day and was arrested at the airport in Taiwan. The remainder of the stolen money was seized by Taiwanese authorities.



AIRPORT CRACKDOWN ON DRUG SMUGGLING



[Anchor Lead]

As the world emerges from COVID-19 restrictions, many of you are eagerly planning your first summer vacations abroad. However, amidst this newfound freedom, there is a place where the tension is still high: airport customs. Here's why.



[Pkg]

This is a monitoring room where all passengers' baggage are scanned with X-ray. One employee has to screen as much as 30 flights' worth of baggage since the number of travelers soared following eased travel restrictions following the pandemic.



[Soundbite]

Lee Mi-ra (X-ray Specialist, Incheon Airport Regional Customs): Sometimes the number of baggage can go up to 300 to 400 per flight. This job requires concentration.



The latest headache is a spike in drug smuggling. Up until April this year, drug smuggling by travelers increased 14 times in just one year. This is why the customs service is growing tense as the peak vacation season approaches.



[Soundbite]

Lee Mi-ra (X-ray Specialist, Incheon Airport Regional Customs): The employees are worried, but the only thing we can do is work hard.



It is also important to catch drugs that are sent through mail using international couriers. All express cargo delivered on airplanes must go through X-ray screening. Sniffer dogs are on call around the clock. Suspicious baggage goes through a more thorough search at a special inspection room. Even a minuscule amount of drugs can be detected with cutting-edge equipment.



[Soundbite]

Shin Yeong-jin (Incheon Airport Regional Customs): Drugs are detected even when someone who touched narcotics handled a package.



Ninety-five percent of narcotics caught by the Korea Customs Service in the past three years were smuggled through Incheon Airport.



[Soundbite]

Jo Jeong-gu (Incheon Airport Regional Customs): We are at the frontline of a narcotics crackdown. I believe we’re at that important point where Korea can return to being a drug-free nation.



The scale of drug smuggling is also growing, with the average weight of drugs caught exceeding one kilogram per case. This is why the Korea Customs Service is stressing the importance of prevention.



GANGNEUNG DANOJE FESTIVAL BEGINS



[Anchor Lead]

The highly anticipated Gangneung Danoje Festival, a thousand-year-old tradition and the nation's largest Danoje event, is now underway. As post-COVID-19 normality returns, this year's festival promises an even greater array of activities. The eight-day festival, located at Namdaecheon in Gangneung, will run until the 25th of this month.



[Pkg]

Merry folk music fills the Dano festival stage. The lively melodies delight both the band and the audience. The Gwanno mask drama performance of the Gangneung area signals the opening of the festival. Visitors ride the swing, throw tuho sticks, and play many fun traditional games.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Hye-in (Gangneung resident): Throwing Tuho sticks was hard but fun. I had a great time.



Most popular at the festival is Dano rice beverages and rice cakes given out free to visitors. Visitors must not miss out on washing hair with iris infused water, which supposedly chases away evil spirits and bad fortunes.



[Soundbite]

Choi Byeong-seon (Seoul resident): My hair is very soft after washing with iris water. I feel refreshed since the water supposedly chases away evil spirits and bad fortunes.



This year's Gangneung Danoje Festival presents 66 programs in 13 areas under the theme of "Dano, Protect Us." Featured for the first time at this year's Dano market is the intangible heritage section where visitors can see intangible cultural assets of Gangwon-do Province, such as antique brass tableware.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dong-chan (Chair, Gangneung Danoje Festival Committee): Gangneung possesses many intangible cultural heritages. People can come to the festival to experience them.



The Gangneung Danoje Festival, a national intangible cultural asset and a UNESCO Intangible Heritage of Humanity, is on until June 25th.

YOON TO PROMOTE EXPO BID IN FRANCE

입력 2023-06-19 14:58:53 수정 2023-06-19 16:45:47 News Today

YOON TO PROMOTE EXPO BID IN FRANCE



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has departed for France to campaign for Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, followed by a state visit to Vietnam, focusing on economic activities joined by over 200 business executives.



[Pkg]

President Yoon has left for France to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the city of Busan. He will attend the general assembly of the Bureau International Expositions, the organizer of the event, in Paris. Yoon will deliver a speech in English to promote the bid, in what is practically the final chance to promote Busan as a host city ahead of a vote slated for November. The presidential office says the 30-minute presentation will outline Busan's advantages in hosting the World Expo. Yoon will be joined by singer Psy. Karina, leader of girl group Aespa, and soprano Jo Sumi will join via video to help promote the bid. Yoon is also set to hold a summit with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. With France being a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the two leaders will likely discuss international security issues, including the Indo-Pacific Strategy.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-hyo (Principal Deputy Nat’l Security Adviser (June 13)): The upcoming summit will help expand bilateral cooperation through shared values, as France is the cradle of universal values such as freedom, human rights and the rule of law, which are pursued also by our government.



Yoon will also pay a state visit to Vietnam, South Korea's third largest trading partner. With the two nations being comprehensive strategic partners, Yoon is determined to further strengthen Korea's ties with Vietnam through the upcoming summit. The top office says the upcoming visit will set the stage for promoting diplomacy with the ASEAN bloc in full gear. It added the primary goals of Yoon's visit are to expand supply chain cooperation and exports. The president will be accompanied by 205 business people from Korean conglomerates and SMEs, with multiple MOUs expected to be signed.



N. KOREA DENOUNCES SATELLITE FAILURE



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea's state media reports that the ruling Workers' Party held an enlarged plenary meeting of its Central Committee for three days from Friday. With North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, the politburo of the committee said that the botched satellite launch last month was the gravest failure. It also heavily reprimanded those in charge of the launch. The Rodong Sinmun. the organ of the ruling party, reported that in the meeting, the party presented the task of boosting the nation's reconnaissance capability with a successful satellite launch.



AI EXPANDS TO LEGAL SERVICES



[Anchor Lead]

The race is on in industries to leverage conversational AI like ChatGPT and Bard, with a recent debut of a law-specialized AI service. Yet, there's urgent need for discussions on its optimal use and boundaries.



[Pkg]

Law GPT answers legal questions by studying 400,000 legal cases.



[Soundbite]

It showed a precedent right away.



This is one of the latest chat-type artificial intelligence services. If a person got hurt while trying to avoid a ferocious dog that was off leash, how can the dog owner be held responsible? When this question was entered, the AI service came up with pertinent laws and precedents. But its accuracy has room for improvement. The AI service took the ferry sinking disaster in 2014 as a case in which the Serious Accidents Punishment Act enacted just last year can be applied to, and called stalking a misdemeanor because it didn't know about the Stalking Punishment Act.



[Soundbite]

Im Young-ik (CEO, Intellicon): We don’t have enough data, so we need to enter more legal data to reduce errors and boost reliability.



This AI system developed by a law firm analyzes the risks of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act for businesses.



[Soundbite]

Sohn Do-il (Lawyer): Simple assignments are given to automated systems so that lawyers can focus on more difficult decision-making work.



The service is used as a mere search engine in the legal sector but it could carry out more work-related functions once the technology develops further.



[Soundbite]

Lee Eun-sung (Korean Bar Association): Someone who’s not a lawyer cannot handle legal matters. But currently AI is neither a lawyer nor a person.



When AI starts handling more legal matters, the legal profession should think harder about whether using AI violates the Attorney-at-Law Act.



COMPETITION FOR CHEAPER PHONE PLANS



[Anchor Lead]

Currently, MVNO phone operators that offer cheaper plans, backed by major carriers, are aggressively attracting customers with substantial discounts like 'zero fee' plans. However, this intense competition is expected to be short-lived. Why? We have the details.



[Pkg]

Lee Kyung-hye receives discounts on her mobile phone bill under a family plan since she is a long-time customer of a telecom firm. In order to increase her data usage, she purchased another cheaper phone plan from a mobile virtual network operator. Purchasing a new MVNO phone plan is cheaper than changing her phone plan with the current carrier she uses.



[Soundbite]

Lee Kyung-hye (MVNO user): If I purchase additional data from my carrier, the price goes up by 5,000 won or 6,000 won per gigabyte of data. But this MVNO gives 4.5 gigabytes of data for 8,000 won, which is far better.



MVNOs are fiercely competing to attract customers. They offer deals that charge no fees for a certain period of time or guarantee lower fees for life. There is even a 5G plan that costs less than 10,000 won a month. So far this year, more than 13 million Koreans are using cheaper phone plans with MVNOs. Last month alone, some 110,000 people switched from the nation's top three carriers to MVNOs. These surprisingly lower prices are, paradoxically, thanks to support from the big three telecom companies. SKT, KT and LG U+ receive fees from MVNOs for leasing out and using their wireless network infrastructure. It remains unclear how long this discount competition will last.



[Soundbite]

(MVNO official (VOICE MODIFIED)): Subsidies may be good for customers. But it doesn’t help promote operators’ productivity. If so, customers should be given subsidies for life. But they are not. Subsidies will stop eventually.



There are concerns that smaller companies with limited financial capacity will be driven out of the market and only larger companies will survive. The government plans to devise measures to support and bolster the MVNO industry within this month.



BATTERY RECYCLING MARKET GROWING



[Anchor Lead]

With the recent surge in electric vehicle usage, the industry of refurbishing batteries for 'reuse' or extracting core materials for 'recycling' into new batteries is flourishing. The market for battery reuse and recycling is projected to grow nearly 20-fold within the next seven years compared to its current state.



[Pkg]

An old, discarded electric vehicle battery is thoroughly washed using a grinder. This company buys discarded batteries, measures their remaining life, and re-makes them into nearly brand-new ones. One discarded battery costs around 3-5 million won at used car auctions. Re-assembled batteries can be sold for 10 million won, only half the price of a new product.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sung-jin (CEO, Battery recycling company): Even after 10 years of use and 200,000 km of distance driven, the battery life is still over 80%. Re-using them help save costs and protect the environment.



This EV, which has been severely damaged in an accident, is only four years old, meaning its battery has a long remaining life.



[Soundbite]

Nam Jun-hee (CEO, Battery recycling company): Damaged batteries that we receive only have broken cases or just a few of the 32 modules damaged.



Batteries removed from scrapped vehicles can also be used to store electricity produced by solar power panels in households or offices. Severely damaged batteries that cannot be re-used anymore contain key minerals in their cathode materials that can be extracted for further use. With the global prices of secondary battery materials soaring lately, battery recycling has emerged as a promising sector that can help secure a stable supply chain and protect the environment. Korea's battery recycling market, which is currently estimated at 700 billion won, is predicted to grow to 12 trillion won by 2030 and 600 trillion won by 2050.



PHISHED MONEY RETRIEVED FROM OVERSEAS



[Anchor Lead]

Through international judicial cooperation, South Korea has for the first time retrieved the money a South Korean lost to a foreign phisher. With the help of Taiwanese judicial agencies, the Justice Ministry brought back some 45 million won to South Korea on Monday. In 2019, a 70-something South Korean fell prey to a phishing scam and lost half of his life savings. The Taiwanese phisher left South Korea the following day and was arrested at the airport in Taiwan. The remainder of the stolen money was seized by Taiwanese authorities.



AIRPORT CRACKDOWN ON DRUG SMUGGLING



[Anchor Lead]

As the world emerges from COVID-19 restrictions, many of you are eagerly planning your first summer vacations abroad. However, amidst this newfound freedom, there is a place where the tension is still high: airport customs. Here's why.



[Pkg]

This is a monitoring room where all passengers' baggage are scanned with X-ray. One employee has to screen as much as 30 flights' worth of baggage since the number of travelers soared following eased travel restrictions following the pandemic.



[Soundbite]

Lee Mi-ra (X-ray Specialist, Incheon Airport Regional Customs): Sometimes the number of baggage can go up to 300 to 400 per flight. This job requires concentration.



The latest headache is a spike in drug smuggling. Up until April this year, drug smuggling by travelers increased 14 times in just one year. This is why the customs service is growing tense as the peak vacation season approaches.



[Soundbite]

Lee Mi-ra (X-ray Specialist, Incheon Airport Regional Customs): The employees are worried, but the only thing we can do is work hard.



It is also important to catch drugs that are sent through mail using international couriers. All express cargo delivered on airplanes must go through X-ray screening. Sniffer dogs are on call around the clock. Suspicious baggage goes through a more thorough search at a special inspection room. Even a minuscule amount of drugs can be detected with cutting-edge equipment.



[Soundbite]

Shin Yeong-jin (Incheon Airport Regional Customs): Drugs are detected even when someone who touched narcotics handled a package.



Ninety-five percent of narcotics caught by the Korea Customs Service in the past three years were smuggled through Incheon Airport.



[Soundbite]

Jo Jeong-gu (Incheon Airport Regional Customs): We are at the frontline of a narcotics crackdown. I believe we’re at that important point where Korea can return to being a drug-free nation.



The scale of drug smuggling is also growing, with the average weight of drugs caught exceeding one kilogram per case. This is why the Korea Customs Service is stressing the importance of prevention.



GANGNEUNG DANOJE FESTIVAL BEGINS



[Anchor Lead]

The highly anticipated Gangneung Danoje Festival, a thousand-year-old tradition and the nation's largest Danoje event, is now underway. As post-COVID-19 normality returns, this year's festival promises an even greater array of activities. The eight-day festival, located at Namdaecheon in Gangneung, will run until the 25th of this month.



[Pkg]

Merry folk music fills the Dano festival stage. The lively melodies delight both the band and the audience. The Gwanno mask drama performance of the Gangneung area signals the opening of the festival. Visitors ride the swing, throw tuho sticks, and play many fun traditional games.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Hye-in (Gangneung resident): Throwing Tuho sticks was hard but fun. I had a great time.



Most popular at the festival is Dano rice beverages and rice cakes given out free to visitors. Visitors must not miss out on washing hair with iris infused water, which supposedly chases away evil spirits and bad fortunes.



[Soundbite]

Choi Byeong-seon (Seoul resident): My hair is very soft after washing with iris water. I feel refreshed since the water supposedly chases away evil spirits and bad fortunes.



This year's Gangneung Danoje Festival presents 66 programs in 13 areas under the theme of "Dano, Protect Us." Featured for the first time at this year's Dano market is the intangible heritage section where visitors can see intangible cultural assets of Gangwon-do Province, such as antique brass tableware.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dong-chan (Chair, Gangneung Danoje Festival Committee): Gangneung possesses many intangible cultural heritages. People can come to the festival to experience them.



The Gangneung Danoje Festival, a national intangible cultural asset and a UNESCO Intangible Heritage of Humanity, is on until June 25th.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!